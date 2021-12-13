Feel the Love at Chicago’s Hottest New Pasta Mecca

The duo behind Peanut Park Trattoria wants to bring an Old World feel back to Chicago’s historic Little Italy. Dave Bonomi, owner of Coalfire Pizza, and Anthony Fiasche, owner of Tempesta Market and Tempesta Artisan Salumi, leased the corner space at 1359 West Taylor Street that formerly housed Davanti Enoteca, and La Vita before that. “Taylor Street needed some fresh air without straying too far from traditional values,” says Bonomi, a longtime resident of the neighborhood. “Gennaro’s, Francesca’s closed, for a time Rosebud and Tuscany were closed, now Taylor street is ready for fresh pasta made by hand, for local, seasonal produce, for Berkshire Duroc pork in a meatball.”

Fiasche and Bonomi are undoubtedly up for the job, armed with both finely honed restaurant skills and the legacy born of years of industry success. Bonomi, who’s dual pizza joints are fueled by regular deliveries of truckloads of coal, explains, “I met Tony six or seven years ago—I took one look at him and said ‘This is a guy who works hard on his sauce.’ ” He was right. Fiasche cooked on the line at his parents’ restaurant, Ristorante Agostino on Harlem Avenue, starting at age 15, then spent two years at Publican Quality Meats before launching ‘Nduja Artisans, the original name of the esteemed salumi company that helped make ‘nduja a household word. He opened Tempesta Market, an offbeat Italian deli known for its meaty, overstuffed sandwiches, in 2017.