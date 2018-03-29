Pig out by the pound in Pilsen

Served straight out of a hole-in-the-brick-wall facade on W 18th St in Pilsen, the carnitas at Don Pedro are definitely one of the porkiest things to come out of Pilsen -- and a lot of pork comes outta there! This authentic taqueria lets you order porky goodness by the pound and sample their wares while you wait for them to carve up your pig. You can also build your own tacos with their carnitas, cilantro, onions, and fresh, warm tortillas, or opt for the more adventurous route and go for their deep-fried pig brains. Their prices are super-cheap, but they're only open 'til dinnertime most days, so head (!) on over early.
