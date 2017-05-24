Vote for Your Favorite Burger Crafted by Publican Quality Meats Regulars

Thrillist is about to get into a burger battle, and we need your help.
The challenge will take place at Publican Quality Meats’ weekly Burger Night. If you’re not familiar, every Tuesday from May to October, the Fulton Market butcher shop/cafe/market hosts a showdown in which two chefs or teams face off to see who can make the tastiest burger. This year includes PQM Executive Chef Paul Kahan facing Top Chef’s Stephanie Izard, a duel between the casts of Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, 3 Floyds Brewing versus Marz Community Brewing, plus many more local favorites. And on June 13, Thrillist will take on one lucky competitor -- of your choosing.
Our entry is the product of Thrillist National Burger Critic Kevin Alexander's painstaking research of 330 different burgers in 30 US cities, borrowing elements from several of his favorites to create the ultimate concoction. It involves two 80/20 chuck patties, a buttered and griddled roll (Martin potato or classic thin white), crispy shoestring potatoes, a spicy pickle and pickled red onion mix, secret sauce, caramelized onions, mayo, red relish, and a good helping of American cheese.
To find us a worthy adversary, the staff at PQM selected five regular customers to submit their custom burger recipes, and now we need your help deciding who should go head to head with ours. Check out their concepts and stories below, then cast your vote for which burger you want to challenge us: the Israeli-inspired lamb, the Asian-Midwestern fusion, the classic double cheeseburger, the salmon patty, or the Parmesan-filled “explosion.”
The contest closes on June 5, and then PQM’s chefs will refine the recipes to make them as delicious as possible. If you’re in Chicago, come by the restaurant on Tuesday, June 13 from 5:30-9pm for an evening of great burgers, beer, and battle, then vote to decide who emerges victorious. Here are your choices:
The Oren A
“This particular sandwich was inspired by a small kabob stand in the Tel Aviv Carmel Market. It’s an incredible place and one of the busiest tourist destinations, so I'd be surprised if even 1% of people know they're walking past a local gem.
“The burger is, obviously, ground lamb, with salt, pepper, garlic, parsley, herbs, and the usual mix of Mediterranean spices. Toppings are crucial here: hummus, of course, ideally housemade (the famous recipe from Dizengoff is a good and easy one. Then Israeli salad: square diced tomato, cucumber, and onion with salt, pepper, and lemon juice. And then a few slices of pickle -- a Moroccan schoog for those who like it spicy -- and lastly some tahini.
“Serve the patty in a fluffy pita (try Mizrahi on Clark) or one of PQM’s mini baguettes with the ends cut off. Do hummus first, then the schoog, the patty, the salad, and pickles, then drizzle that tahini generously on top. The rich lamb flavor is just too good to put down.” -- Oren Amzaleg
East Meets Midwest
“The components are as follows: pretzel bun, burger (70/30, chuck and short rib), gochujang ketchup, spicy Asian mustard, beer braised red onions, spicy teriyaki pork belly bits, and finally Merks cheddar. This is inspired by my childhood and my friends. Growing up in the Midwest, we ate Merkts on everything, but Asian flavors are our favorites. One of my favorite things to do at my local burger place, was to dip my fries in teriyaki and then Merkts, so I wanted to combine the Midwestern and Asian elements into my entry.” -- Jordan Multack
The Forresto
“In terms of the way I eat, I've always been about the classics. I never use recipes. I buy the best ingredients possible and let the food itself do the talking.
“I start with a classic potato bun, and it needs to be skinny because meat-to-bun ratio is key (the potato bun PQM uses on their classic burger is too thick for me). It also needs to be warm. For the patties, I use PQM’s chuck, season them with Lawry’s and black pepper, and grill them until they’re medium rare -- that’s a major factor! Then I put two different cheeses on the patties, a white and a yellow, like a fancy Swiss or Gruyere and American. I top it with butter pickle chips, grilled yellow onions, ketchup, and a mayo-based aioli with garlic or truffle. The final ingredient? Crispy bacon.
“So there ya go -- a classic double cheeseburger. Not a concoction, just a burger that makes you feel like a kid again, made with gourmet ingredients.” -- Forrest Engelman
Salmon Patty Burger
“My Salmon Patty Burger was inspired by salmon patties my mom used to make. This is my modern approach to an old-school, simple dish.
"The burger is topped with homemade fried potato chips and tomato jam, served with butter lettuce on an onion roll. For the patty, I use either 24oz of baked salmon or Wild Planet canned Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, one egg, about a cup of panko bread crumbs, Maille Old Style Whole Grain Mustard Seed to taste, salt, pepper, half a yellow onion, diced, and 1/4 cup mayo. For the tomato jam, I use five diced large roma tomatoes, butter, caramelized yellow onion, garlic cloves, cider apple vinegar, lemon and lime juices, Cholula, salt, pepper, and paprika.
"Note: This can definitely be done using beef patties and fried onions instead of chips. The key is all in the tomato jam!” -- Jason Kozin
Naughty Beef Explosion
“If you're looking for an umami explosion, this char-grilled, lovingly prepared piece of art is for you. The flaky, truffle butter-toasted bun's delicate crunch is the perfect vehicle for the slow-cooker caramelized onions, 8oz of premium PQM beef, aged Italian Parmesan cheese, and well-done bacon. This burger has been described as ‘pure, knee-buckling magic.’ (We also added a piece of lettuce to keep to keep in healthy!)” -- David Chaimovitz
