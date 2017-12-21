The Chicago Restaurants You'll Actually Want to Eat at on Christmas

Chicago's Pizza Lakeview One of Lakeview’s top pizza makers is open until midnight on Christmas Day for a Christmas miracle of delivery, dine-in, and takeout options, with the Ravenswood location open for delivery and the Old Irving location closed. Just be sure to tip the delivery guy well.

Price/reservations: Check out their holiday schedule; walk-ins welcome

Phoenix Chinatown This no-frills Chinatown mainstay will be serving up its delicious dim sum and the rest of its packed menu of authentic Chinese delights from roving dining room trays for both dine-in and carryout until 11pm on Christmas Day. You’re welcome.

Price/reservations: Regular menu prices; walk-ins welcome

Slippery Slope Logan Square Grab Chinese grub from the takeout buffet and pound drinks till 2am at this notorious late-night Logan Square party bar during their third annual "Slippery Slope Orphans Party." It sure as hell beats sitting through midnight mass.

Price/reservations: No cover; walk-ins welcome

Fogo de Chão Various locations The fancy-pants Brazilian steakhouse chain will be offering a carnivorous stocking stuffer with a special holiday menu (Christmas Day & Eve + New Year’s Day + Eve) of bone-in cuts like cowboy rib-eye, lamb chops, and beef ribs plus New York strip and sweet potato casserole.

Price/reservations: $55 per person; reservations recommended

NoMI Kitchen Mag Mile This primo rooftop brunch spot will be rolling out all the essentials for your Christmas Day feast with four buffet-style holiday stations featuring hot food (roasted chicken, ham, lamb, beef), seafood and sushi, salad, and desserts, plus a huge assortment of cheeses, breads, mashed potatoes, and more waistline enhancements.

Price/reservations: $145 per person; reservations needed

Margeaux Brasserie Gold Coast Michael Mina’s upscale ‘20s-style spot in the Waldorf-Astoria unfurls an appropriately upscale Christmas Day spread with hard-to-pronounce items like escargots a la bordelaise, duck à l'orange, steak "foie poivre," and wood-roasted leg of lamb. You can also snag a chef’s selection of oysters, lobster, or king crab.

Price/reservations: Holiday menu prices; reservations needed

Bistronomic Gold Coast On Christmas Eve and Day, Bistronomic’s blend of approachable French cuisine with Midwestern ingredients includes a three-course prix fixe menu with main course options such as roasted rack of lamb, winter wild mushroom ravioli, and beef tenderloin au poivre with gnocchi and duck confit apps plus baked Alaska for dessert.

Price/reservations: $70 per person; reservations needed

Booth One Gold Coast This newly opened Lettuce Entertain You joint taking over the former Pump Room space inside the Ambassador Chicago is looking to start a new Christmas Day tradition in Chicago with dishes from its a la carte menu such as Japanese snapper ceviche, lobster cappuccino, roast chicken frites, and 18-hour prime rib.

Price/reservations: Prices here; reservations recommended

The Albert River North This newish spot in the Hotel EMC2 named after Albert Einstein and lined with 12,000 books is serving up an intellectually ambitious three-course prix-fixe menu of dry-aged Berkshire pork rack with au gratin potatoes plus dessert options that include mint-chocolate ice cream and a sorbet trio.

Price/reservations: $75 per person; reservations needed

Travelle River North This uber-swanky spot in The Langham not only offers one of the best views in the city, but also two special Christmas Day menus including a wildly diverse brunch menu of made-to-order omelets, sushi, tacos and tamales, ramen, seafood, and holiday favorites like rib-eye steaks and pan-seared duck breast. Dinner is a five-course feast that includes braised wagyu short ribs, seared scallops, and vanilla mousse.

Price/reservations: Brunch $145 per person; dinner $85 per person; reservations needed

Artango Ravenswood This Argentine neighborhood hotspot pairs a flavor-packed Christmas Day prix fixe menu of empanadas, lobster bisque, chorizo beef, and quinoa risotto with chocolate mousse, flan, and a live guitarist playing Christmas songs along with Latin jazz numbers.

Price/reservations: $55 per person; reservations needed

Café de Architectes Gold Coast This criminally underrated fine dining spot in the Sofitel keeps things classy this Christmas with a special holiday menu of truffle ricotta gnocchi, filet mignon with foie gras and truffle puree plus various cheese tastings and carrot cake verrine for dessert.

Price/reservations: $79 per person; reservations needed

Filini Loop This authentic Italian spot in the Radisson Blu Aqua is showcasing a powerhouse four-course prix fixe menu on Christmas Day with entrees including braised short ribs, smoked duck, and sablefish, with buche de noel (a European sponge cake shaped into a Yule log) for dessert along with optional wine pairings.

Price/reservations: $65 per person (plus $30 for wine pairings); reservations needed

Grassroots Lakeview This longtime Lakeview neighborhood favorite formerly known as Deleece is slinging a more health-conscious three-course holiday dinner with your choice of organic free-range turkey, herbed beef, walleye, or a vegan option paired with family-style sides.

Price/reservations: $42 per person; reservations needed

Kurah Mediterranean South Loop If you’re looking for a break from all the prix fixe menus in fancy hotels this Christmas, stop by this cool and colorful South Loop Mediterranean joint and dive into their regular menu that includes everything from grilled kabobs and lamb burgers to rack of lamb and seafood paella. Don’t skimp on the baba ganoush.

Price/reservations: Prices here; reservations recommended

Andies Andersonville If you can’t decide between brunch and dinner, this Andersonville Mediterranean mainstay has got you covered with both brunch and dinner buffets going all Christmas Day long, with one side of the restaurant offering dinner items like ham, chicken, salmon, kabobs, and beef, with the other side serving up brunch favorites like pancakes and eggs.

Price/reservations: $28 per person; reservations needed