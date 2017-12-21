The Chicago Restaurants You'll Actually Want to Eat at on Christmas

Let’s be honest: No one wants to cook on Christmas. Especially your mom. And not everyone was raised to celebrate this holiday the same way, despite having the day off. So instead of another long night of dishwashing and cleaning up carpet wine stains left by “totally sober” family members, leave it to the pros this Christmas and give your family a gift they will truly appreciate. Especially if you pick up the check.
Chicago's Pizza
Lakeview
One of Lakeview’s top pizza makers is open until midnight on Christmas Day for a Christmas miracle of delivery, dine-in, and takeout options, with the Ravenswood location open for delivery and the Old Irving location closed. Just be sure to tip the delivery guy well.
Price/reservations: Check out their holiday schedule; walk-ins welcome
Phoenix
Chinatown
This no-frills Chinatown mainstay will be serving up its delicious dim sum and the rest of its packed menu of authentic Chinese delights from roving dining room trays for both dine-in and carryout until 11pm on Christmas Day. You’re welcome.
Price/reservations: Regular menu prices; walk-ins welcome
Slippery Slope
Logan Square
Grab Chinese grub from the takeout buffet and pound drinks till 2am at this notorious late-night Logan Square party bar during their third annual "Slippery Slope Orphans Party." It sure as hell beats sitting through midnight mass.
Price/reservations: No cover; walk-ins welcome
Fogo de Chão
Various locations
The fancy-pants Brazilian steakhouse chain will be offering a carnivorous stocking stuffer with a special holiday menu (Christmas Day & Eve + New Year’s Day + Eve) of bone-in cuts like cowboy rib-eye, lamb chops, and beef ribs plus New York strip and sweet potato casserole.
Price/reservations: $55 per person; reservations recommended
NoMI Kitchen
Mag Mile
This primo rooftop brunch spot will be rolling out all the essentials for your Christmas Day feast with four buffet-style holiday stations featuring hot food (roasted chicken, ham, lamb, beef), seafood and sushi, salad, and desserts, plus a huge assortment of cheeses, breads, mashed potatoes, and more waistline enhancements.
Price/reservations: $145 per person; reservations needed
Margeaux Brasserie
Gold Coast
Michael Mina’s upscale ‘20s-style spot in the Waldorf-Astoria unfurls an appropriately upscale Christmas Day spread with hard-to-pronounce items like escargots a la bordelaise, duck à l'orange, steak "foie poivre," and wood-roasted leg of lamb. You can also snag a chef’s selection of oysters, lobster, or king crab.
Price/reservations: Holiday menu prices; reservations needed
Bistronomic
Gold Coast
On Christmas Eve and Day, Bistronomic’s blend of approachable French cuisine with Midwestern ingredients includes a three-course prix fixe menu with main course options such as roasted rack of lamb, winter wild mushroom ravioli, and beef tenderloin au poivre with gnocchi and duck confit apps plus baked Alaska for dessert.
Price/reservations: $70 per person; reservations needed
Booth One
Gold Coast
This newly opened Lettuce Entertain You joint taking over the former Pump Room space inside the Ambassador Chicago is looking to start a new Christmas Day tradition in Chicago with dishes from its a la carte menu such as Japanese snapper ceviche, lobster cappuccino, roast chicken frites, and 18-hour prime rib.
Price/reservations: Prices here; reservations recommended
The Albert
River North
This newish spot in the Hotel EMC2 named after Albert Einstein and lined with 12,000 books is serving up an intellectually ambitious three-course prix-fixe menu of dry-aged Berkshire pork rack with au gratin potatoes plus dessert options that include mint-chocolate ice cream and a sorbet trio.
Price/reservations: $75 per person; reservations needed
Travelle
River North
This uber-swanky spot in The Langham not only offers one of the best views in the city, but also two special Christmas Day menus including a wildly diverse brunch menu of made-to-order omelets, sushi, tacos and tamales, ramen, seafood, and holiday favorites like rib-eye steaks and pan-seared duck breast. Dinner is a five-course feast that includes braised wagyu short ribs, seared scallops, and vanilla mousse.
Price/reservations: Brunch $145 per person; dinner $85 per person; reservations needed
Artango
Ravenswood
This Argentine neighborhood hotspot pairs a flavor-packed Christmas Day prix fixe menu of empanadas, lobster bisque, chorizo beef, and quinoa risotto with chocolate mousse, flan, and a live guitarist playing Christmas songs along with Latin jazz numbers.
Price/reservations: $55 per person; reservations needed
Café de Architectes
Gold Coast
This criminally underrated fine dining spot in the Sofitel keeps things classy this Christmas with a special holiday menu of truffle ricotta gnocchi, filet mignon with foie gras and truffle puree plus various cheese tastings and carrot cake verrine for dessert.
Price/reservations: $79 per person; reservations needed
Filini
Loop
This authentic Italian spot in the Radisson Blu Aqua is showcasing a powerhouse four-course prix fixe menu on Christmas Day with entrees including braised short ribs, smoked duck, and sablefish, with buche de noel (a European sponge cake shaped into a Yule log) for dessert along with optional wine pairings.
Price/reservations: $65 per person (plus $30 for wine pairings); reservations needed
Grassroots
Lakeview
This longtime Lakeview neighborhood favorite formerly known as Deleece is slinging a more health-conscious three-course holiday dinner with your choice of organic free-range turkey, herbed beef, walleye, or a vegan option paired with family-style sides.
Price/reservations: $42 per person; reservations needed
Kurah Mediterranean
South Loop
If you’re looking for a break from all the prix fixe menus in fancy hotels this Christmas, stop by this cool and colorful South Loop Mediterranean joint and dive into their regular menu that includes everything from grilled kabobs and lamb burgers to rack of lamb and seafood paella. Don’t skimp on the baba ganoush.
Price/reservations: Prices here; reservations recommended
Andies
Andersonville
If you can’t decide between brunch and dinner, this Andersonville Mediterranean mainstay has got you covered with both brunch and dinner buffets going all Christmas Day long, with one side of the restaurant offering dinner items like ham, chicken, salmon, kabobs, and beef, with the other side serving up brunch favorites like pancakes and eggs.
Price/reservations: $28 per person; reservations needed
Allium
Streeterville
While they sadly will not be serving their $19 Chicago-style hot dog that flies under the radar as one of the best in Chicago, this contemporary fireplace-equipped spot in the Four Seasons is throwing down a massive Christmas Day buffet menu with everything from Peking duck and BBQ pork to whole roasted turkey and crispy chicken thighs, paired with an expansive assortment of sweets and holiday cookies.
Price/reservations: $170 per person; reservations needed
