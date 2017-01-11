Chicago's Top Restaurants Are Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner So You Don't Have To. Book Now.

Ah, 1620, what a great year. The Pilgrims had just landed on Plymouth Rock, turkeys were everywhere, and you never had to put any thought into which black-buckled outfit you were going to wear. Let’s go back, or at least let’s celebrate that joyous time by doing as they did -- eating until our pantaloons don’t fit anymore. Except we get to do it in style at 14 restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner around Chicago.
Acadia
South Loop
Price: $95
Michelin-starred Turducken, anyone? Chef Ryan McCaskey busts out all the stops for his gourmet Thanksgiving feast. In addition to the bird-in-a-bird-in-a-bird, there will be French onion soup and green bean casserole. A children’s menu and wine pairings are also available.
Big Jones
Andersonville
Price $50
When it comes to preparing a quality bird, few do it better than chef Paul Fehribach of Big Jones. For Thanksgiving, he breaks out the big gun known as a deep-fried turkey surrounded by mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts. The four-course, family-style meal finishes with squash pie and elderflower water truffles.
Bub City
River North
Price: $17
Call this the bargain-hunter’s Thanksgiving. Get treated to a smoked turkey platter featuring a hickory-smoked turkey breast, cornbread, and sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberries for the low, low price of $17. That leaves plenty of pocket change for a Lone Star or KY High Holiday (bourbon, honey, lemon, and Redd's Apple Ale).
Cherry Circle Room
The Loop
Price: $75
Sure, your mom can prepare Thanksgiving dinner for you, or you can let chef Pete Coenen do it and the corn bread stuffing definitely won’t be soggy. His family-style is stacked with mushroom porridge or spinach and chicory salad, roasted turkey, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, candied yams, and pumpkin cheesecake. Wine and beer pairings are available, but they’re going to cost you.
Cochon Volant
The Loop
Price: $85
This Frenchie bistro is going all-American for Thanksgiving with a family-style feast featuring chef Matt Ayala’s take on green bean casserole, cheesy potato gratin, baked Brussels sprouts, roasted turkey, and pumpkin pie.
The Florentine
The Loop
Price: A la carte
Manga! Wait, wrong toast. Oh well, who says you can’t eat pasta on Thanksgiving? Have a very Italian-American holiday with butternut squash soup with pancetta and cinnamon cream, roasted heirloom carrot salad with whipped goat cheese, risotto with braised pork belly, and rosemary roasted turkey breast with focaccia stuffing.
The Godfrey
River North
Price: $29
Belly up to the “longest Thanksgiving buffet with a view,” a view that's not your uncle Morty's hideous sweater, but instead, it's of lobster mezzalune. For those who want to travel the more authentic route, the buffet will also feature a turkey carving station roasted butternut squash soup, sweet potato puree, bourbon glazed carrots, and pumpkin. PS: The game will be on in the lounge.
Longman & Eagle
Logan Square
Price: $65
Back by popular demand, it’s a very Longman Thanksgiving. The Logan Square favorite carries on its annual tradition by carving roasted heritage turkey and serving it alongside green bean casserole, bourbon and orange cranberry sauce, as well as chestnut foie gras stuffing. The recommend pairing with the bourbon sauce is more bourbon.
Lottie’s Pub
Bucktown
Price: A la carte
Your Thanksgiving wish is about to come true. Thanksgiving pizza: It’s happening and will be covered in smoked turkey, cranberry, white sauce, mozzarella, and provolone for $10. Feel free to pair that masterful creation with $4 Strongbow, $4 Heineken, or $4 Jameson Black while watching the Steelers play the Colts.
Maple & Ash
Gold Coast
Price: A la carte
This Thanksgiving, it’s time to get classy. Ain’t no grandma’s canned cranberry here, just turkey roulade ($45) with green bean casserole and sweet potato gratin upstairs in the dining room or turkey breast with mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, and Brussel sprouts ($35) downstairs at Eight Bar.
Mercat a la Planxa
The Loop
Price: $85
Don’t be confused by the smell of saffron and excess of sangria, this is indeed Thanksgiving dinner. It consisted of for courses that fuse Turkey Day classics with Spanish flavor, including turkey a la planxa, glazed with cranberry, and served with sherry pan gravy and Beauregard sweet potatoes as well as charred Brussels sprouts with Iberico bacon, hazelnuts, a white anchovy aioli and lemon zest vinaigrette.
RPM Steak
River North
Price: $85
There will be no steak at this steakhouse -- well, unless you really want it -- instead the River North hot spot is offering up a four-course Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixin’s -- dried fruit stuffing, whipped potatoes, and green bean casserole. It starts with pumpkin bisque and aged Parmesan risotto and ends with roasted and fried Slagel Family Farm turkey as well as pumpkin pie with cinnamon ice cream.
Seven Lions
The Loop
Price: $38
Hey, Chef Patrick Russ, can we start with dessert? It’s not that roasted squash bisque, roast turkey, braised short rib, and wild mushroom pasta doesn’t sound delicious, but that pumpkin-sweet potato pie is calling us.
The Signature Room
Mag Mile
Price: $80
Signature, that tourist-laden spot on the top of the John Hancock Building, is not usually on the top of the list when it comes to go-to dining destinations, but it makes a strong case with its Thanksgiving buffet. The spread features a prime rib carving station, Plainville Farm roasted turkey with caramelized onion cranberry stuffing and herb-glazed carrots, seared Australian lamb chops with pappardelle and Bolognese, as well as pan-seared scallops with butternut squash purée.
-
