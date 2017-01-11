Your Next Meal Needs to Be at Chicago's Revival Food Hall

The Loop’s lunch cred has just gotten a massive boost as the group behind Dusek’s and Moneygun opens its sprawling Revival Food Hall at Clark and Adams. The 24,000sqft, chef-driven food court on the ground floor of landmark building The National will feature 15 local vendors, including fast-casual spin-offs from beloved chefs, a coffee shop/bar, and a record store.

Unlike fellow upscale food halls Latinicity and Eataly, which feature all house-branded food concepts, Revival recruited an impressive lineup of local restaurants to set up shop, either with miniature versions of their beloved spots (Antique Taco, Smoque) or original concepts with well-known names behind them (Danke from the Table, Donkey and Stick team, Graze Kitchenette from Johnny’s Grill’s Sarah Jordan). By bringing a veritable highlight reel of Chicago’s dining scene to the Loop, food hall founders Team 16” On Center hope to draw both commuters and tourists who’ve been starved for choice in this notoriously lacking food hood.