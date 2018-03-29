Rick Bayless's flagship in River North

If Rick Bayless knows one thing, it's
Skip Bayless Mexican food. Frontera Grill in River North, his first-established resto in an empire that rivals the most successful ancient Meso-American ones, serves up high-end casual Mexican fare inspired by Rick's years of delicious anthropological research South of the border. It's got a huge menu accented by unique moles, innovative ceviches, and just-plain-good tacos. They're constantly rotating seasonal menus in and out of the place, so no two experiences will ever be the same-- much like Stephen A. Smith's constant battles with Rick's older brother.
These Onion Rings Are Stuffed With Cheeseburgers
Frontera Grill is Rick Bayless' first-established restaurant, and it serves up high-end casual Mexican fare inspired by Rick's years of delicious anthropological research South of the border. The margaritas are delectable, and there's even one you can order (the splurge margarita) that will probably leave your pockets empty but your stomach full. The authentic Mexican flavors are best enjoyed on the sidewalk patio where you can people watch.