Food & Drink

Donut ice cream sandwiches are now a part of your life

By Published On 08/06/2013 By Published On 08/06/2013
Ice cream donut sandwich at Firecakes in River North
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

Trending

related

Dunkin' Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half the Donuts on Its Menu

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Insane Boat Ride Whips You Down a Narrow Rocky River at Over 50MPH

related

Starbucks Just Closed Its Online Store and Discontinued Several Products

related

McDonald's Is Officially Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce Thanks to 'Rick & Morty'

Let’s say you’re trying out a new all-sandwich diet -- sausage, egg & cheese for breakfast, BLT for lunch, Reuben for dinner -- and are worried you’ll have to cut out desserts. Well, first of all: you're silly, because ice cream sandwiches exist. But you can do better, because Firecakes has you covered with their donut ice cream sandwich, which already should have been thought of by YOU, Baskin-Robbins!

Ice cream donut sandwich at Firecakes in River North
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

They start with a raised honey-glazed donut, sliced and packed with chocolate espresso or vanilla bean gelato (from the owner’s nearby pizza place La Madia) and capped off with chocolate & caramel sauce and cocoa nibs. It’s served in a coffee sleeve so you don’t have to have the glazed-over look on your fingers... just on your eyes for the impending sugar rush.

Blueberry jelly donut at Firecakes in River North
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

The sandwich is a welcome addition to their seasonal standbys, like the classic jelly donut with farm-fresh blueberries.

Maple glazed pineapple and bacon at Firecakes in River North
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

Pork and pineapple have been a dynamic duo on a rotisserie, a pizza, and now a donut: this maple-glazed pineapple & bacon number.

Chocolate hazelnut Long John at Firecakes in River North
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

This chocolate hazelnut Long John with Nutella icing and toasted hazelnuts sprinkled on top is also part of the lineup, available late-night (Wed-Sat until midnight or sold out) along with La Colombe coffee or fresh-squeezed OJ.

Apple fritter at Firecakes in River North
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

The apple fritter is made with Granny Smith and Macintosh apples and is coated in a cider reduction glaze.

Goat cheese iced banana black walnut donut at Firecakes in River North
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

Sure, a goat's diet consists of tin cans and spare tires, but as long as they can convert those calories into sweet, sweet cheese, you'll be able to partake of this goat cheese & iced banana-black walnut donut.

1. Firecakes Donuts 68 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654 (River North)

Firecakes Donuts in River North has got some sweet, sweet offerings in the form of awesomely topped donuts, apple fritters, and even a donut ice cream sandwich.

Stuff You'll Like