Food & Drink

Where you can eat one-time-only shark tacos for Shark Week

By Published On 08/12/2014 By Published On 08/12/2014
Sean Cooley

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

Taco Bell Is Making Special Taco Gift Boxes for National Taco Day

related

The Best U.S. Cities for a Totally Free (and Kickass) Weekend

related

Elon Musk Wants to Fly You Anywhere on Earth in 30 Minutes for Plane-Ticket Prices

It's Shark Week, and you know what that means: hours of Discovery Channel footage showing sharks totally dominating everything. Well, we say it's about time we dominated them back, and GT Fish & Oyster is gonna help make it happen with its new Shark Week-only shortfin mako shark tacos. Here's what to expect:

Related

related

Who Makes the Best Fast-Food Chicken Sandwich?

related

We tried a Clamato bacon vodka Caesar... in a can

related

Beer concentrate is here, but does it belong in your hiking pack?

related

Who Makes the Best Fast-Food Chicken Sandwich?
Sean Cooley

The Shark

Sourced from the Canadian shoreline, mako shark meat is fairly neutral tasting -- not too fishy, not too oily. GT takes the legal-to-eat white meat, slices it, and places it in a roasted-garlic marinade before grilling.

Sean Cooley

The Tacos

While the meat in GT's fish tacos rotates seasonally, the fillings don't: napa cabbage, chipotle aioli, lime, and chicharrones (it's almost unfair how many foods are improved by fried pork rinds). The shark version of its delicious handhelds is only on-special through the end of Shark Week (Saturday, August 16th).

Sean Cooley

The Taste

Even though ominous bass music will play in your head as you prepare your first bite, shark tacos are actually pretty damn good -- especially the smokey char of the shark (which tastes a little meatier than swordfish), and the complementing tanginess of the aioli. Spray on lime juice or some of GT's house-made "Burn" hot sauce, and you've got a legitimate fish taco challenge on your hands.

But couple that with the fact that this might be your best (/only?) opportunity to eat shark without having to deal with the ethics of shark fin soup, and this Shark Week sojourn is a borderline must-do.

Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor and was the owner of too many Street Sharks action figures as a child. Follow him @SeanCooley.

1. GT Fish & Oyster 531 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654 (Near North Side)

Helmed by Michelin-starred chef Guiseppe Tentori, this fine dining restaurant in River North is the place to go for anything seafood-related. GT serves fish shack-style eats like lobster rolls, fish and chips, and oyster po' boys alongside way more luxurious items like caviar and seafood towers. The beautifully-designed space includes a date-worthy oyster bar and a private dining room with a whale mural. Though Friday and Saturday nights are GT's peak hours, the restaurant has stellar weekday lunch and weekend brunch service.

Stuff You'll Like