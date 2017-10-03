Food & Drink

Here are all 22 sliders at the new Henry's Swing Club

By Published On 06/24/2014 By Published On 06/24/2014
Sean Cooley

Because you deserve as many slider options as humanly possible, we're following up last week's list of the best sliders in Chicago with this: Henry's Swing Club, a new bar-cum-slider shop from the folks at DMK Burger Bar in River North who've armed the place with the most eclectic selection of mini-burgers in town. Here's a look at all 22:

Sean Cooley

Burgers

Tiny, griddled cheeseburgers come with options like charred red onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickles, all on a sweet brioche bun. Every slider on the menu is $3 or less, and can be washed down with a boilermaker of Stroh's and a shot of Old Grand-Dad bourbon.

Sean Cooley

Blue Cheeseburger

Cheese choices don't end there, so go for blue cheese crumbles, or...

Sean Cooley

Merkts Cheddar Burger

... a c-burger with melty Merkts, the addictive local cheese spread.

Sean Cooley

Fried Oyster Sliders

They've got three takes on fried oysters, including Sriracha & pickled ginger, Thai red curry & cucumber, and Cajun mayo & arugula.

Sean Cooley

Italian Hero

"It's-a-me, a meaty combo topped with giardiniera!"

Sean Cooley

Tuna Melt

White albacore tuna is mixed with capers, lemon juice, and celery, and served with tomato and cheddar on rye.

Sean Cooley

Fried Chicken; PB & J; Roast Pork Banh Mi

Offerings that branch away from the everyday burger include fried chicken with wildflower honey butter, peanut butter and jelly (with the option to add bacon, because, bacon), and a marinated roast pork & kimchi banh mi.

Sean Cooley

Roast Pork

Chimichurri FTW!

Sean Cooley

Hatch Green Chili

The sacred green hatch comes with fried eggs on rye.

Sean Cooley

Buffalo Chicken

Cornflake-breaded and seasoned with cayenne and garlic, the Buffalo chicken slider is coated in a house-made honey/Buffalo sauce and finished with blue cheese dressing.

Sean Cooley

The Elvis

Fit for a king (though not king-sized, sorry), this sandwich packs peanut butter, bacon, and bananas.

Sean Cooley

Kentucky Hot Brown

Though it sounds like a Derby horse, it's actually an open-faced sandwich with crispy chicken, bacon, and cheese sauce.

Sean Cooley

Spicy Lamb

Spicy ground lamb is dressed with tzatziki and cucumber, like all things should be dressed.

Sean Cooley

Fried Bologna

The slider parade ends with a fried bologna/onions/mustard combination.

Sean Cooley

There are also a few non-slider items on the menu worth trying, too, like poutine fries, the "F**k It, Here's A Big Tamale", and the appropriately named giant nachos, served in a large oyster tray. In the mix is sauteed chorizo, shredded pork, jalapeno-poached chicken, black beans, guac, Chihuahua, and Cotija cheese.

Sean Cooley

For beverages, Henry's has force-carbonated cocktails like this pisco punch (Pisco Tabernero Acholado, pineapple syrup, lime, grapefruit bitters), frozen mezcal mules, and cheap beers on draft or in cans. There's also the nuclear option to buy a bottle of Jack Daniels for your party with free refills on Coke.

Sean Cooley

Overall, the whole place aims to be a douche-free alternative for River North barhoppers/slider-eaters, with free pool, decks of playing cards, and vintage '70s Playboys for your "article" perusal.

Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor and will take all his meals in slider form. Follow him @SeanCooley.

1. Henry's Swing Club 18 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654 (River North)

This River North hub is home to over 22 slider options on its menu, as well as serious drink options (buy a bottle of Jack and get free Coke refills all night!), playing cards, vintage Playboys, and pool tables.

