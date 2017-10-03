You Can Now Get Stephanie Izard’s Goat Chili Pizza at Piece

A bit more incentive than usual is required to get eaters to leave their houses after Chicago's fifth-biggest snowstorm of all time. To that end, Girl & the Goat super-chef Stephanie Izard is partnering with Piece Pizza for the month of February to create a specialty Little Goat Pizza to benefit local chef charity Pilot Light.
Stephanie's Little Goat Pizza will be a red pizza with goat chili, pickled peppers, cheddar, goat spice, and sour cream. To celebrate the collaboration, Piece and Izard filmed a video showcasing how the pizza is made (all to a soundtrack of yodeling). The pizza is available for dine-in only so yes, a little effort is required on your part. Or you could just order Domino's.
