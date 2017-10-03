Food & Drink

You Can Now Get Stephanie Izard’s Goat Chili Pizza at Piece

By Published On 02/02/2015 By Published On 02/02/2015
little goat pizza
piece brewery and pizzeria

Trending

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

A bit more incentive than usual is required to get eaters to leave their houses after Chicago's fifth-biggest snowstorm of all time. To that end, Girl & the Goat super-chef Stephanie Izard is partnering with Piece Pizza for the month of February to create a specialty Little Goat Pizza to benefit local chef charity Pilot Light.
 
Stephanie's Little Goat Pizza will be a red pizza with goat chili, pickled peppers, cheddar, goat spice, and sour cream. To celebrate the collaboration, Piece and Izard filmed a video showcasing how the pizza is made (all to a soundtrack of yodeling). The pizza is available for dine-in only so yes, a little effort is required on your part. Or you could just order Domino's.

Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Jay Gentile is Thrillist’s Chicago Editor and he thinks goats make excellent house pets. Follow him @ThrillistCHI.

Stuff You'll Like