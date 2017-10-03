Food & Drink

A dollar-by-dollar breakdown of Chicago's first $100 grilled cheese

By Published On 04/16/2014 By Published On 04/16/2014
expensive grilled cheese chicago
Sean Cooley

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

Taco Bell’s New Clothing Line at Forever 21 Includes a Fire Sauce Bodysuit

related

Spotify's New 'Time Capsule' Offers 2 Hours of Nostalgic, Throwback Jams

related

You May Soon Get Unlimited Netflix on All Flights

Oh, this? It's just Deca’s new limited-edition Zillion Dollar Grilled Cheese. No, no, it doesn't cost a zillion dollars, silly, it costs... $100?!?!? True story, the now-priciest grilled cheese in Chicago (and maybe the Midwest?) features everything from 24-karat gold flakes to 100yr-aged balsamic vinegar.

And because you're totally curious, we got Deca to put together this dollar-by-dollar breakdown of the sandwich:

Related

related

10 Stupidly Expensive Burgers You Need To Eat Before You Die

related

Chicago's 11 best grown-up versions of junk food you ate as a kid

related

The 10 best places to poop in Downtown Chicago

related

10 Stupidly Expensive Burgers You Need To Eat Before You Die
expensive grilled cheese chicago
Sean Cooley

The sandwich starts with two slices of sourdough bread topped with aged Wisconsin cheddar in a pan of Laudemio Marchesi de’ Frescobaldi olive oil that's $39 per bottle.

expensive grilled cheese chicago
Sean Cooley

An heirloom tomato is sliced up and covered with 100yr-aged balsamic vinegar that’s $443 per 50ml. So basically, a little bowl of super-old vinegar = XBOX One.

expensive grilled cheese chicago
Sean Cooley

Straight from Southern Spain, the black Iberico ham is made from free-roaming, acorn-fed pigs (you thought Kobe cattle had it easy). The meat’s been air-dried for six weeks, cured for a year, and sliced thin onto the grilled cheese.

expensive grilled cheese chicago
Sean Cooley

You had to have known that foie gras was going to be on the guest list for this party, especially when it's a $32-per-pound duck liver from Hudson Valley.

related

Chicago's first-ever "L" restaurant map

related

Chicago's 11 best grown-up versions of junk food you ate as a kid
expensive grilled cheese chicago
Sean Cooley

A duck egg is prepared sunny-side-up, giving you duck two ways.

most expensive grilled cheese chicago
Sean Cooley

In the past, you had to rely on a steady diet of Goldschläger to get your daily gold intake, but now you can get it on your grilled cheese in the form of edible, 24-karat gold flakes.

expensive grilled cheese chicago
Sean Cooley

A pound of lobster is added (because, why not?) to a four-cheese sauce for the accompanying side skillet of mac and cheese.

expensive grilled cheese chicago
Sean Cooley

The sandwich is assembled and sprinkled with shavings of Oregon Perigord white truffles that are $50 per-ounce, and also incorporated into the aioli.

related

Cocktails and homemade push pops on a ritzy sun deck

related

The 10 best places to poop in Downtown Chicago
expensive grilled cheese chicago
Sean Cooley

And there you have it: Warren Buffett's brown bag lunch. The Zillion Dollar Grilled Cheese is available through the rest of April.

Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor, and judges his self-worth based on how many expired yogurts are in the fridge. Follow him @SeanCooley.

1. Deca Restaurant & Bar 160 E Pearson St, Chicago, IL 60611 (Magnificent Mile)

Setting up shop in the 12th floor lobby of the Ritz-Carlton replete with floor-to-ceiling windows and an illuminated fountain, Deca's offering a reasonable-for-the-Ritz brasserie menu amidst sumptuous interior notes like white leather high-backed chairs and easily modified zone lighting at each table, a convenient touch for those whose best light is none whatsoever.

Stuff You'll Like