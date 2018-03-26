Get a triple-beer-and-sausage flight

Ferris & Jack knows how to throw the good kind of sausage party. The kind that's a mini threesome (previously just a Personals listing for little people) of a Polish sausage, Chicago dog, and Sheboygan brat paired up with three brews (Perennial Saison de Lis, Goose Island 312 & Bell’s Oberon), though, if you're angling for the other kind of three-way, just get a room upstairs, as F&J's set up in the ground floor of the MileNorth Hotel
Ferris & Jack is a Streeterville eatery inside the MileNorth Hotel which's named for two American icons (the inventors of the Ferris wheel and Cracker Jacks), and is slinging beer-and-sausage flights and, (duh), puddings, because inventors've gotta eat.