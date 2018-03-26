Food & Drink

Get a triple-beer-and-sausage flight

Sausage Trio - a polish sausage, Chicago dog and Sheboygan brat - at Ferris & Jack in Streeterville

Ferris & Jack knows how to throw the good kind of sausage party. The kind that's a mini threesome (previously just a Personals listing for little people) of a Polish sausage, Chicago dog, and Sheboygan brat paired up with three brews (Perennial Saison de Lis, Goose Island 312 & Bell’s Oberon), though, if you're angling for the other kind of three-way, just get a room upstairs, as F&J's set up in the ground floor of the MileNorth Hotel

Taking over for the former spot of C-House, F&J takes its name from the two American icons (Ferris Bueller & Jack Bauer?!) from the 1893 Chicago World's Fair (oh) who created the Ferris wheel and Cracker Jacks, respectively

They're also doing morning meals, with neighborhood-centric skillets such as this Streeterville (applewood-smoked bacon, sausage, Wisconsin cheddar), as well as the Little Italy (pancetta, pepperoncini, ricotta salata) and Rogers Park (refried black beans, chorizo, cilantro chimichurri)

Their aptly named signature cocktail, the MileNorth, is a rum-based number made with Midori, vanilla schnapps, and pineapple juice, culminating in the same color some faces turn while riding Ferris wheels

Or snag a Sweet Carolina (sweet tea, vodka, lemonade), because Arnold Palmers are, well... they're really tasty... but this has booze

Bill Cosby would be pleased to know there's pudding on the menu, specifically when it's a trio of chocolate, white chocolate, & salted caramel. Sausages shouldn't get all the three-way fun.

