How to Support Local Chicago Restaurants During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Whether you’re a nine-to-fiver suddenly confined to your tiny home office or a parent of restless school-aged rugrats, we’re all struggling through these uncertain times. But with the forced closure of all dine-in bars and restaurants throughout the city, the industry that’s long been Chicago’s backbone has taken a heavier hit than most. Here are all the ways you can help your favorite joints make it through these wild times intact.
Embrace the delivery lifestyle
Now Illinois restaurants have been forced to close their doors to dine-in customers, hundreds are turning to delivery and take-out services in an effort to stay afloat. When’s the last time you felt good about lazily ordering a burrito off Grubhub instead of getting your ass up off the couch and harnessing your inner Bobby Flay? With more restaurants moving their operations to online platforms and telephone orders, there’s never been a better time to give into your sloth-like tendencies.
Some delivery apps have sweetened the deal by recently easing associated fees. On Friday, March 13th, Chicago-based Grubhub (which also owns Seamless) announced they’d be deferring the collection of up to $100 million dollars in commission fees nationwide during the epidemic and the following Monday UberEats promised to waive delivery fees for independent restaurants across the country. DoorDash, Postmates, Instacart, and other apps are also incorporating a “no contact delivery” option that ensures that both you and your driver remain at a safe distance throughout the transaction.
Rest assured it’s not all pizza and hot wings (though there’s plenty of that). Even fancy spots are putting their meals on wheels, from swanky chophouses like RPM Steak and Maple & Ash to Fulton Market hotspots like Aba, Publican Quality Meats, and Bar Siena. And in case you’re having trouble navigating this sudden land of plenty, the good old internet has you covered. Restaurant groups like Lettuce Entertain You have updated their websites to reflect new delivery options and some local food-lovers have also chipped in by setting up Dining at a Distance, a crowd-sourced database listing take-out and delivery information for 1061 Chicagoland restaurants and counting. Feel free to keep those sweatpants on, friend.
Curb yourself (and your food)
If you must stretch your stir crazy legs, curbside pick-up is a great way to support Chicago’s restaurant scene without endangering yourself or others. Many area joints are adopting this low-contact take-out option, preparing food in their kitchens and running it out to hungry customers waiting patiently just beyond their doors. A few star members of One Off Hospitality’s chic fleet (Big Star, The Publican, Dove’s Luncheonette, avec) are now offering family-style meals delivered curbside through Tock, and each order comes with the option to throw some additional funds towards the One Off Hospitality Employee Relief Fund. West Town’s Bar Biscay is also taking to the sidewalk with their “Real Good Dinner” program, a packaged multi-course meal for two you can order for curbside pick-up from noon to 8PM everyday. A few blocks down Chicago Avenue you can find All Together Now’s “drive-through window,” the wine bar’s adorable (and ingenious) new method for getting food, wine, cheese, olives, tinned fish, beer, cultured butter, and more from their shop to your hands.
And we’re just scratching the surface -- head over to Dining at a Distance and sort their massive collection of restaurants using the tag “Takeout/Curbside” to get a sense of all the safely distanced amazingness taking over the streets.
Don’t forget the booze
Liquor laws are notoriously tricky business in the States, but thankfully for us Chicagoans, many area bars and restaurants hold combination on/off-premise liquor licenses that allow them to sell unopened bottles of beer, wine, and other mood-improving beverages to-go. That’s why so many of us are able to carry out sixers from our local dives (what, did you think you were special?) and also why our fair city is home to the wondrous old-school frankenbar known as the slashie. And yes, that means you can still get your professionally recommended drink on from safe social distance.
Among the many bars and restaurants jumping on the boozy bandwagon, One Off Hospitality’s wine haven avec and James Beard Award-winning cocktail emporium The Violet Hour are offering curbside pick-ups specifically designed to enhance your dwindling home bar. avec has put together a thoughtful list of Mediterranean-focused reds, whites, rosés, and sparkling numbers to keep your spirits high while across town, TVH is keeping it real by hawking their signature Stirred Kit out of Big Star Wicker Park’s convenient to-go window. The quarantine care package of our dreams includes housemade Old Fashioned syrup, a bottle of Weller Special Reserve bourbon, and all the bar tools you need to swizzle away your sorrows. Hit up their respective websites for pricing and other ordering information.
Looking for something a little more low-brow? Dial up Happy Camper and get in on their Basic Hard Seltzer Survival Kit. A cool $75 gets you two medium pizzas, a 12-pack of Basic Hard Seltzer in a variety of flavors, plus ranch dressing, cookie dough, and, get this, a fresh roll of toilet paper (while supplies last), and all the profits benefit the restaurant’s employee emergency fund.
Stock up on gift cards
Buying a gift card is a fantastic way to show some love to the local restaurant scene in their time of need while also doing your future self a solid. Lots of spots are now adding extra incentives like matching funds or discounts to get folks spending. Order take-out from etta or Maple & Ash right now and the restaurants will toss in a gift card for future use that matches your order’s total. For example, buy $40 worth of tasty steak today and you’ll get $40 towards another tasty steak next month, or whenever this madness subsides. Wrigleyville stunner Mordecai is also selling their gift cards online (a hot commodity if and when baseball ever starts up again… ) and The Smith is selling a series of steeply discounted gift cards for your future dining pleasure ($100 card for $90, $500 for $400, $1,000 for $650, and $5,000 for $2,500).
Grab some gear
Plenty of restaurants and bars out there sell branded merch like tote bags, mugs, stickers, and T-shirts and right about now is the perfect time to wear your support on your sleeve, so to speak. One of the coolest ways to stretch your donation dollars is by picking up a slick Chicago Hospitality United T-shirt from workwear brand Stock Mfg. and creative hospitality studio Leisure Activities (Ludlow Liquors, Young American, Estereo, Sportsman's Club). The shirts run $25 a pop and all the proceeds will be shared among affected staff from participating restaurants including Moon Palace, All Together Now, Birrieria Zaragoza, Elske, Hopewell Brewing, Ludlow Liquors, Mini Mott and Mott St, Passerotto, Pacific Standard Time, Scofflaw, Young American, and more.
Tip from afar
Just because they’re not shaking up your cocktail or slinging your burgers in front of your face doesn’t mean the hardworking folks behind your meal aren’t still deserving of a generous tip. In fact, it’s high time you put your money where your mouth is (or, you know, at least six feet away from your mouth) and shelled out a few bucks for the hourly staffers that make our restaurant and bar scene so vibrant and delicious. Try not to skimp on your delivery and take-out tips, keep your eyes peeled for Go Fund Me campaigns (like these for Dos Urban Cantina, Superkhana International, Longman & Eagle, Heisler Hospitality, Footman Hospitality, Lost Lake, and Dusek’s and Thalia Hall, among so, so many others) follow your favorite spots on social media so you can stay on top of all their life-saving fundraising efforts.
