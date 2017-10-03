Food & Drink

The best frozen treats in Chicago, from whiskey ice cream to spiked shakes

By Published On 06/07/2013 By Published On 06/07/2013

Trending

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

Stuff You'll Like

related

Some iPhone 8s Have Reportedly Fallen Apart While Charging

related

Your Credit Card Info May Have Been Stolen at Whole Foods

related

The Mad Pooper Is Sorry For Repeatedly Pooping on Colorado Family's Lawn

Chicagoans always need ways to cool down in Summer, but sometimes the lake's a little TOO cold and chlorine tastes terrible, so you're better off lowering your heat index internally with these tasty, occasionally boozy, frozen treats. Jameson Soft Serve at The Boiler Room 2210 N California; 773.276.5625 The Logan Square pizza joint has Jameson on tap (they'll even give you a shot with an ATM receipt, as they're cash only), but their best use for Irish Whiskey comes in the form of surprisingly potent soft serve. Spiked Shakes at 25 Degrees 736 N Clark St; 312.923.9700 The burger bar labels its regular soda options as virgin offerings to make way for their spiked sodas, shakes, and floats. Try the Salty Caramel with Maker's Mark, butterscotch, and Hawaiian red sea salt. The Mexican Firing Squad at Bub City 435 N Clark St; 312.610.4200 Mix-master Paul McGee conceived this frozen concoction held in a slushie machine behind the bar. This firing squad has the flavors of tequila, pomegranate, and angostura instead of, you know, lead. Raspados at The Jam House 1854 W 18th St; 312.243.5745 Get your hands (then your mouth) on hand-shaved ice mixed in with house-made, family recipe jams in flavors like Kahlua, pineapple-chile, guanabana, or mamey -- said to be an aphrodisiac, which is great, because the last oyster slushie you tried to make was GROSS. Ice Pops at Ice-Cubed Check Twitter for their location This experimental food truck can freeze nearly anything and make it taste (and look) good, whether it be pickled watermelon rind, Unagi crystals, or more conventionally creative flavors like this blood orange and guava pop.

Jameson Soft Serve at The Boiler Room
Spiked Shakes at 25 Degrees
mexican firing squad at Bub City
Raspados flavors at The Jam House
Ice Pops at Ice-Cubed
1. The Boiler Room 2210 N California, Chicago, IL 60647 (Logan Square)

This industrial restaurant-slash-bar in Logan Square does pizza, beer, and general comfort food (fried cheese balls, poutine, mac & cheese) really really well. The pizza options are staggering: aside from simple cheese, pepperoni, and sausage pies, there are more than 15 specials and a build-your-own options. The Boiler Room's real claim to fame is its PB&J special: a slice of pizza, PBR tall boy, and a Jameson. There's plenty of communal tables and a great outdoor patio, and if you couldn't tell from the aforementioned PBR and whisky special, this place is a hipster destination.

2. 25 Degrees Restaurant 736 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60610

Named for the temp difference between rare and well-done, this burger bar from the West Coast offers a robust selection of build-your-own add-ons (jalapeno bacon, burrata, tarragon remoulade), non-burgerness like bacon-wrapped, green chili 'n pinto bean'd Sonoran hot dogs, and boozy Guinness milkshakes.

3. Bub City 435 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654 (River North)

Nashville comes to River North through the doors at Lettuce Entertain You’s Bub City, whose award-winning barbecue, 100-plus whiskey labels, and live music can make you forget about that deep Chicago chill. The all-American bar brings the heat from down South with dishes like barbecued brisket (get the burnt ends), fried chicken sandwiches (the Original 8 Buck Cluck is best served with a side of those aforementioned burnt ends), spoonbread, and baby back mac & cheese. To drink, you can sip on anything from a can of Bud to a pour of Pappy Van Winkle himself. Enjoy live country music multiple nights a week, and be prepared for a rowdy dance party.

4. The Jam House 1854 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608 (Pilsen)

The Jam House is run by a husband-and-wife duo who are making the world a jam-tastic (sorry, sort of) place by serving shaved ice with flavors like caramel, Kahlua, pineapple-chile, guanabana, and mamey. If shaved ice isn't your thing, milkshakes, fresh fruit salads, and tortas have your back.

Stuff You'll Like