The Weekend Playbook: A barcade anniversary, bourbon sampling, and beer brunch

Event of the Week
The soon-to-be-expanding arcade bar Emporium is having a one-year anniversary bash with a special list of anniversary beers from Solemn Oath, Two Brothers, and Revolution, as well as food from Antique Taco, Thursday at 5p. Empty a few pints and play some Asteroids
Thursday, June 27th Abbey Pub is holding the Air Sex World Championships, where competitors hump, slap, and tickle simulated sex partners to appease a panel of judges, 8p. Thursday is now Hump Day
Friday, June 28th Twisted Spoke has complimentary shots of Belle Meade Bourbon from Nelson's Greenbrier Distillery, 8-10p. Sample their sour mash whiskey
The Food Truck Face Off by Merchandise Mart pits The Fat Shallot, Jerk312 and more mobile venders against each other with tasting menus starting at $2, 6-8p. The best Face Off without Nic Cage
Sprinkles Cupcakes is giving away free ice cream to its first 150 customers at noon. Add some sprinkles
Off Color Brewing is offering tastings of their newest brews at the Field Museum, 6-9p. Try not to break anything
Saturday, June 29th Timothy O'Toole's throws a Ciderfest with 25+ ciders and fruit beers including Northville Cidery, Woodchuck, and Dogfish Head, 11a-4p. Tickets, should you decide to get cider
Standard Market’s Americafest gets patriotic with fried cheese curds and crab cake sliders, 11a-3p. Go America all over everybody’s ass
Sunday, June 30th Eduardo’s Enoteca presents a 5 Rabbit-inspired beer brunch with a beer & bacon flight and beer pancakes, 10a. Beer for breakfast
Now Open Eleven City Diner’s second deli in Lincoln Park is serving barrel-aged root beer and overstuffed sandwiches. This one goes to 11
Plum Market in Old Town has a huge range of wines, exotic produce, an Intelligentsia café, and a cheese sculptor. You’re plum in luck
A new party planning service BirthdayPartyBooker.com has launched in town with deals at venues like American Junkie, Fifty/50, and Schoolyard. Party on, Wayne
Did we miss anything? Let us know what you're up to this weekend in the comments...
Trending
Event of the Week
The soon-to-be-expanding arcade bar Emporium is having a one-year anniversary bash with a special list of anniversary beers from Solemn Oath, Two Brothers, and Revolution, as well as food from Antique Taco, Thursday at 5p. Empty a few pints and play some Asteroids