Get your 'Hangover Noodles' here

When you’re hungover and you need to sweat it out, you can either exercise (boo) or dig into the heat of Gari Sushi’s Hangover Noodles and sweat from the inside-out thanks to shrimp and udon with Thai chili peppers, chili garlic sauce, and
Zach Galifianakis jalapenos.
The BYOB Asian bistro from the sushi chef at S@kura in Logan Square brings a Thai influence to a menu of maki, curry, and noodles. The dining room is decked out with miniature ships, chairs with kanji symbols for luck and health, and a window bar covered in pages torn from anime comics, so you can read Naruto while eating a Naruto roll.
For appetizers, they're skewering up goodness like these soy-garlic chicken wings, plus bacon-wrapped asparagus and meatballs in sweet garlic sauce.
If you’re feeling a little more adventurous (you little Naruto, you!), there’s grilled chicken gizzard. Tasty, if you can stomach eating part of a bird’s stomach.
The Maki menu includes the nerdy Nightelf roll (ebi tempura, jalapeno, avocado) or, for the world outside of Warcraft, there’s this Mount Damavand with shrimp tempura, asparagus, cream cheese, avocado, and volcano sauce.
The Waikiki Roll, the most popular Signature maki brought over from S@kura (shrimp tempura, avocado topped with mangos, strawberries, and sweet onion unagi sauce), is enough to take you from hungover to Super Saiyan with full mana and Nightslayer Armor with +24 shadow resistance. That means it's good.