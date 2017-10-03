Food & Drink

A rooftop returns with crispy smoked duck and... tobacco cocktails?

By Published On 06/05/2013 By Published On 06/05/2013
Homestead in Ukrainian Village

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

New Netflix True-Crime Doc Shows How 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Saved a Man From Death Row

related

IKEA’s Furniture Is About to Get Way Easier to Assemble

related

The ‘Pause Pod’ Is Here to Help You Nap at Work, and Everyone Is Making the Same Jokes

They say if you love something, set it free, and if it comes back to you, it just might be Homestead, the organic garden-aided rooftop resto situated above Roots Handmade Pizza, back for another Summer with new chef Chris Curren (Blue 13, Stout Barrel House & Galley), who knows a Summer party isn't complete without a few rabbit meatballs and tobacco-bourbon cocktails.

Crispy duck leg at Homestead in Ukrainian Village

The dining room's been outfitted with suspended factory windows overlooking the tabletops made from repurposed barn doors. This crispy duck leg, meanwhile, is made from smoked duck (obvs), wild rice polenta, pickled blueberries, and carrots.

Squid ink corzetti at Homestead in Ukrainian Village

Resembling the remnants of a squid that bumped into an underwater mine, the squid ink corzetti is hand-stamped pasta topped with octopus, pearl onions, and crispy bone marrow.

Fettuccine at Homestead in Ukrainian Village

Also handmade, this fettuccine is served with rabbit meatballs, nettle pesto, ramps, and house ricotta. Somewhere, Bugs Bunny is singing falsetto.

The Weston at Homestead in Ukrainian Village

For smokers who are tired of making the 15ft exodus from the bar, there’s the Weston, a bourbon cocktail with Dark Matter coffee essence coated in pipe-tobacco spray.

The Ink Sleeve at Homestead in Ukrainian Village

If you prefer a beverage as pink as your lungs, the Ink Sleeve (mezcal, lime, bitters) has a block of raspberry ice for your spoon-shaving pleasure.

Fried trout at Homestead in Ukrainian Village

The serpentine fried trout dish (charred leek panzanella, fennel, orange, olives, fiddleheads) may take you back to your country days of trout-tickling: rubbing the underbelly of a fish until it goes into a trance and you throw it on shore… wait, you have no idea what that is? Um, the trellises sure look nice, eh?

Chocolate torchon cake at Homestead in Ukrainian Village

Desserts include a strawberry citrus cake, ginger roasted plums, or this chocolate torchon cake with purple carrot fluid gel and a purple carrot sorbet that even a meatball-less bunny would likely be into.

1. Homestead on the Roof 1924 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 (Ukrainian Village)

This "literal farm-to-table" resto features a rooftop patio with views of their 1,000-square foot organic rooftop farm and two massive vertical hanging gardens. If the view isn't enough for you, try their insanely fresh garden creations like heirloom tomato with whipped ricotta, house-cured olive spread, opal basil and croutons.

Stuff You'll Like