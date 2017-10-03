Chicago's ultimate guide to Argyle Street Asian food

4936 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60640 (Uptown)

Uptown’s dim sum palace Furama is relatively unassuming from the outside, except, of course, for the sensational red and yellow sign marking the restaurant’s corner territory on Argyle, the same it’s maintained since 1985. Inside, avoid getting swallowed up by the dim sum pushcarts; they’ll whiz by to feed other hungry souls faster than you can say shumai if you miss them. Allow yourself a few minutes to ogle at the green and white-themed dining room, framed by mirrored walls with painted yellow designs; the décor is as authentic as the food. And though the wide selection of Mandarin and Cantonese small bites stays mostly within traditional bounds, the exceptional BBQ short ribs fall right of the bone. Come for brunch on Saturday and Sunday; why have last night’s coagulated Chinese food when you can have piping hot, mouth-watering, brand-new dumplings?