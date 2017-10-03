Food & Drink

Finally, someone has created the donut milkshake

By Published On 07/10/2013 By Published On 07/10/2013
A donut milkshake

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

You May Soon Get Unlimited Netflix on All Flights

related

Why Now Is the Best Time Ever to Visit Disneyland Paris

related

JetBlue Has a New 2-Day Flash Sale With $59 Tickets

First cronuts, now this: a new Frankenstein donut dessert from Beavers Coffee and Donuts at their French Market shop and aboard their food truck. The mini donut shop has concocted a line of 16oz donut milkshakes that are customizable with sauces and toppings like Nutella, pecans, and coconut (it’s nice to see a donut shop that's open to experimentation, BASKIN-ROBBINS!). Here’s how they’re made:

Donut milkshake at Beavers Coffee and Donuts

The shake starts off with four scoops of Bobtail ice cream in your choice of strawberry, vanilla, or chocolate. Best to keep it simple, since their Cubby Crunch may cause Carlos Marmol flashbacks.

Donut milkshake at Beavers Coffee and Donuts

Made from buttermilk batter, Beavers donuts come straight off the conveyor belt and are the freshest you can get without sticking your mouth in a fryer.

Donut milkshake at Beavers Coffee and Donuts

Four mini donuts are crumbled up into the cup...

Donut milkshake at Beavers Coffee and Donuts

Whole milk is added and as the shake is blended. Feel free to request that Beavers employees sing “Milkshake” by Kelis, as they are contractually obligated to do so if you lay down a beat.

Donut milkshake at Beavers Coffee and Donuts

For toppings, expect whipped cream…

Donut milkshake at Beavers Coffee and Donuts

... chocolate and caramel sauce…

Donut milkshake at Beavers Coffee and Donuts

... and chopped pecans. That is, if you’re getting a turtle -- there are also preset flavors like Strawberry Bella and Reese’s.

Donut milkshake at Beavers Coffee and Donuts

A wide-mouth straw and donut garnish means the milkshake is ready for drinking/eating. The cronut milkshake can't be far behind.

1. Beavers Coffee and Donuts 131 N Clinton St, Chicago, IL 60661 (West Loop)

Beavers Coffee and Donuts serves up delicious drinks and pastries, and occasionally has been known to combine the two into some crazy Frankenstein milkshakes.

Stuff You'll Like