Eat chicken and waffles with your bare hands

If you ever had Budnick and Donkeylips pin you to a picnic table for an Awful Waffle at Summer camp, fear not -- your luck has finally turned! Quell those Anawanna nightmares and salute Wafel's fried chicken sandwich, packed with honey-glazed chicken, apple slaw, and maple syrup on a buttermilk waffle
Open daily at 630a, the 35-seat fold-and-go waffle stop from the owners of New Line Tavern has a contemporary Euro design, hence the pointy thing over the “a” that you'd know the name of had you paid more attention in French class
"But I want something more breakfast-y", you say. Stop whining and enjoy this breakfast Caprese with fried eggs, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto, and buffalo mozzarella
There's plenty of action on the sweeter side as well, like this number loaded with berries and pastry cream, or a s'mores offering you should keep away from Donkeylips
There are also thicker Liege waffles made with pearl sugar that come with any of seven dips, like this banana-nut Liege next to molten Callebaut chocolate, arguably the best chocolate in Belgium, although fighting isn’t really Belgium’s thing
If you need a morning coffee to get that Jean-Claude kick to the face (umm, sorry about the Belgian fighting joke, JC), they’ve got espresso shots with beans from local Sparrow Coffee Roastery.