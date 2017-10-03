What Is the Holy Grail of Chicago Pizza Delivery Addresses?

Here's how it goes: you move into a new Chicago apartment, you want to get a pizza delivered, buuuuuuuuut you also want to spend exactly zero effort getting said pizza delivered. Which means you try ordering from whatever random pizza place you find on Google and, if it works, you continue ordering from that place. Forever. Or at least, until TODAY (!), when your best bros at Thrillist decided to spend exactly way-more-than-zero effort for you.
What are we talking about? Well, we called 10 of the best pizza places in the city that 1) aren't chains like Giordano’s, Lou Malnati’s, or Pizano’s (since you'll be able to get them pretty much anywhere you live), and 2) actually deliver (sorry, Vito & Nick’s, Coalfire, and Boiler Room), then mapped all of their delivery zones, laid the maps on top of each other, and ended up with this SUPER map that makes it abundantly clear you need to move to Wicker Park/keep living in Wicker Park.
Click here to enlarge the map, or scroll down to figure out what incredible Chicago pizza you've totally been missing out on, and then pick up a phone and make some delivery magic happen.
Salerno's Pizza
West Town
We're gonna let you in on a little secret. This is one of the most underrated pizza makers in Chicago. Order the Meat Lover's and tell us we're wrong. YOU CAN'T, CAN YOU???? (Enlarge Map)
Pizza Metro
Wicker Park
Sometimes simplicity is best: like the simple pleasure of the grilled chicken thin crust pizza at Pizza Metro. Or get crazy with the Garbage Pizza (zucchini, black olives, blue cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, tomatoes) or potato rosemary 'za. Basically just order a pizza here. (Enlarge Map)
Pat's Pizza
Lincoln Park
Heralded by the late Roger Ebert for having the best thin crust in town, Pat's is known for freakishly thin, tavern-style pizza that packs enough of a punch to give deep dish a run for its money. Even though it's... basically... the opposite. (Enlarge Map)
Chicago's Pizza
Lincoln Park + Ravenswood + Old Irving
Chicago's Pizza is like an old friend. Reliable, easy to get along with, and always on time (okay, maybe your friend isn't the last one). Whether you're going deep dish, thin crust, or with the surprisingly on-point gluten-free, this place never disappoints. You can also get delivery 'till 4am on weekends (and 3am on weekdays). (Enlarge Map)
Roots Handmade Pizza
Ukrainian Village
It hasn't taken Roots long to establish its, uh, roots as one of the finest pizza makers in Chicago's number one pizza delivery zone. This hand-tossed, cut-with-scissors 'za comes in a variety of forms, from taco to BLT to a sauerkraut-topped German offering. Roots is famous for its Quad Cities mozzarella blend, so be sure to order a side of garlic monkey bread. Or don't. It's your life, dude. (Enlarge Map)
My Pie
Bucktown
This tiny under-the-radar gem takes on the big boys with a deep dish offering that rivals Giordano’s and Lou Malnati’s, but runs on the thinner side -- so eating it doesn't automatically induce not-power-napping. Famous for its secret pizza sauce, My Pie also does quality work in the thin crust department. (Enlarge Map)
Reno
Logan Square
Some swear this is the best pizza in Chicago. We swear it at least makes our Top 10. The wood-burning oven churns out hunger-assassinating pizza like the Hog, covered in pork belly carnitas, cotija, and salsa verde. Other options include smoked chicken, fennel sausage, and jalapeño pesto. (Enlarge Map)
Piece
Wicker Park
Piece is The Place where Dave Grohl eats when he's in town. It's also The Place where you can get specialty pizzas rotating throughout the year from local culinary luminaries such as Doug Sohn and Stephanie Izard. You can grab the signature New Haven-style 'za if you're lucky enough to live in the delivery zone, but you'll need to step inside if you want it with beer. (Enlarge Map)
Art of Pizza
Lakeview
Go ahead, order Art’s Meaty Delight (bacon, ground beef, pepperoni, and sliced beef sandwiched into a stuffed a crust). You're close enough to your bed already. (Enlarge Map)
Pequod's
Lincoln Park
Perhaps the most sought-after delivery zone in Chicago is that of Pequod's, whose breadier crust is only equaled in awesomeness by the fatty meatiness of its pepperoni. Order a large and fire up the Netflix. It's gonna be a while. (Enlarge Map)
We're not saying you have to move to the area above if you want access to all the best pizza delivery in the entire city of Chicago, we're just saying... you have to move to the area above if you want access to all the best pizza delivery in the entire city of Chicago. DO IT.
Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
Jay Gentile is Thrillist's Chicago Editor and asks that you do not disturb him as he dials for the next few hours. Follow him @ThrillistChi.
-
1. Salerno's1201 W Grand Ave, Chicago
-
2. Pizza Metro1707 W Division St, Chicago
-
3. Pat's Pizzeria & Ristorante2679 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
-
4. Roots Handmade Pizza1924 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
-
5. My Pie Pizza2010 N Damen Ave, Chicago
-
6. Reno2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
-
7. The Art of Pizza3033 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
-
8. Pequod's Pizza2207 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
One of Chicago’s most unsung pizza makers deals, surprisingly, not in the way of the deep dish, and while it does offer thin crust as an option, Salerno's really shines when it comes to traditional, thick-crust pizza (a bold move, for Chicago). This predominately take-out operation offers surprisingly upscale appetizers like calamari, fried clams, and stuffed artichoke as a warm up for the Hawaiian, Sicilian, or Veggie pizza you pick up.
This neighborhood takeout mainstay keeps it interesting with a crazy array of slices, from potato rosemary and prosciutto di parma/arugula, to the Garbage Pizza (zucchini, black olives, blue cheese, mushroom, pepperoni, sausage, tomatoes). All that said, their simple grilled chicken slices may actually be the best.
Go thin and get the sausage. That's our advice for ordering at this 60+ year old pizzeria. Stick with us and you'll get a pizza with a crust thin as a cracker that offers the perfect edible plating for a dish where house-made sausage is the man meal. Trust us, go thin and get the sausage.
Helmed by the people behind The Fifty/50, this deluxe corner spot in West Town is slinging "Quad Cities-style" pizza. The hand-tossed crusts are infused with the same malt you taste in your beer before they're lathered with homemade sauce, doused in mozzarella, topped with your choice of fresh ingredients and cured meats, fired, and sliced into thin, easy-to-eat strips. Perfect for big family outings and group nights, the bar and patio seat more than 300.
My Pie opened their first pizza shop in 1971 and the haven't quit crafting quality pies since, and they still use same delicious ingredients and old-school recipes today at their Bucktown location.
Local, organic ingredients go into making Reno's mostly handmade American cuisine, including its delectably stacked wood-fired pizzas. Decked with choice cocktails and an extensive list of fairly priced wine, this resto knocks it out of the park.
This simple and unfussy counter-serve pizzeria in Lakeview serves quality deep-dish pizza without the tourists and crowds. The Art of Pizza gets everything right, from the flaky crust to the brightly spiced tomato sauce on top, and even serves pan pizza by the slice for those who don't want to commit to the entire thing. Even though the spot is known for its deep-dish pies, it also makes thin-crust and stuffed pizzas.
Pequod's should be on everyone's bucket list for deep-dish pizza in Chicago. The Lincoln Park mainstay specializes in cast-iron pan pizza with a caramelized cheese-topped crust. The lacy and blackened edges are a Pequod's signature, and the crust is crunchy and dense, while the cheese is sharp and tangy. The Clybourn Ave restaurant is open until 2am, so it's got your late-night pizza needs covered.