Food & Drink

Mac & cheese pizza teams up with booze

By Published On 07/23/2013 By Published On 07/23/2013
Mac and cheese pizza at Dimo’s in Wicker Park
Sean Cooley

Trending

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

Stuff You'll Like

related

Tom Cruise and Conan Made the Perfect Carpool Karaoke Spoof

related

This Brilliant Map Could Change the Way You Look at Your Neighborhood

related

The Real-Life Shooting Behind That Crazy 'American Horror Story: Cult' Scene

Just as the body is a vehicle for the soul (as noted by prophet Damian Marley), so too are Dimo’s pizza crusts the vehicle for just about any munch-worthy combination you can imagine -- walk in on the right day and you might find sloppy joes, braised lamb, or elotes awaiting you in conveniently foldable slice form. Now the Six Corners will be saturated with the likes of mac & cheese pizza (which, thankfully, never leaves the menu) courtesy of this pizza laboratory which, like most fun experiments, will be going well into in the wee hours of the morning.

Dimo’s in Wicker Park
Sean Cooley

The space is nearly triple the size of the Lakeview location, with plenty of new additions (a stage with speakers, a pizza tricycle handing out samples), but the innovative pizza spirit remains unchanged, with sexy slices wooing you from behind the glass.

Chicken n’ waffles pizza at Dimo’s in Wicker Park
Sean Cooley

Chicken & waffles are already an American classic that came from combining two delicious foods, so the next logical step is chicken n’ waffles n’ pizza (breaded chicken, melted butter, mini waffle bites). And yes, of course, it's topped with maple syrup.

BBQ chicken pizza at Dimo’s in Wicker Park
Sean Cooley

If you’re tired of going to the effort of mixing ranch and BBQ sauce in the plastic dipping cup (and it's a lot of effort), you’ve found your huckleberry in this Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ chicken with cheddar, bacon, and ranch.

Revolution Rosa Hibiscus Ale at Dimo’s in Wicker Park
Sean Cooley

Another point in favor of the Wicker Park location are eight craft beers on tap (including Deschutes Chainbreaker, Dortmunder Gold, and Ballast Point Sculpin IPA) to go along with a selection of canned seasonals like Revolution Rosa Hibiscus Ale, or, if you have to be up early (lame), a mason jar of Gale's Root Beer.

Dimo Florentine pizza at Dimo’s in Wicker Park
Sean Cooley

Back to pizza! The titular Dimo Florentine comes with sautéed spinach, chopped tomatoes, and crumbled feta cheese. If that’s not salad-y enough, they've also constructed a salad bar sporting 20+ ingredients. Including steak, which makes the best salads.

BBQ steak and fries pizza at Dimo’s in Wicker Park
Sean Cooley

But it makes even better pizza! Case in point: this BBQ steak and fries, featuring marinated beef and crinkle-cut fries, so it'll fulfill basically every craving you could possibly have if you've been spending time with any members of the Marley family.

1. Dimo's Pizza Wicker Park 1615 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 (Wicker Park)

Dimo's Pizza's Wicker Park location is bigger than the original Lakeview one, has got $1 slices with certifiably crazy toppings, and a beer menu of local and season drafts and cans.

Stuff You'll Like