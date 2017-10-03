Food & Drink

Honey Butter Fried Chicken pizza now exists, and it's incredible

Piece Honey Butter Fried chicken Pizza
Proving there is a God (... who likes pizza... and fried chicken...), Piece and Honey Butter Fried Chicken have joined delicious forces to produce Chicago's first-ever Fried Chicken Pizza, a February-only pie special to end all pie specials. Here’s a closer look:

Piece Honey Butter Fried chicken Pizza

Piece’s pies are modeled after the ones they make in New Haven, CT, where the residents love 1) thin, homemade dough, 2) tomato-garlic sauce, and 3) sweater vests.

Piece Honey Butter Fried chicken Pizza

And since this is one of the top 10 pizza places in Chicago, they're not just using one cheese (obnoxious eye roll!), they're using TWO: mozzarella and Parmesan.

Piece Honey Butter Fried chicken Pizza

Then comes the juicy, fried chicken. A large pie gets about 8oz of crispy goodness, which's been double-battered in buttermilk & seasoned flour and fried.

Piece Honey Butter Fried chicken Pizza

Olive oil gives the pizza its golden brown finish and texture.

Piece Honey Butter Fried chicken Pizza

Then, once it's outta the oven, it’s hit with a few dashes of smoked paprika, and voila: fried mother-sexing chicken pizza.

