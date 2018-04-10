Southern BBQ and brunch in Wicker Park

Wicker Park BBQ institution Smoke Daddy has expanded has doubled its size with a glass atrium'd, garage-doored addition, while also bolstering its menu with the addition of a Southern-style brunch sporting the likes of iron-skillet blueberry cornbread, cinnamon-sugar monkey bread, and a Big Daddy Breakfast (eggs, sausage, bacon, potatoes & their Bloody Mary) that thankfully doesn't include Sheryl Crow desecrating "Sweet Child O' Mine".
Smoke Daddy 1804 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
Smoke Daddy is a BBQ emporium in Wicker Park serving up sauce-slathered eats like ribs and brisket, while also showing its more delicate side with brunch that includes something called a "Big Daddy Breakfast."