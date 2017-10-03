Food & Drink

It's torta time at Rick Bayless' newest XOCO location

Published On 08/13/2014
Sean Cooley

The second location of XOCO -- the popular Mexican street food spot from Rick Bayless -- is now open in Wicker Park.

They've brought over the same spread of tortas, soups, and snacks as the original, and have added both brunch & a bar for all-day fiesta-ing (that's how you conjugate verbs in Spanish, right?). Have a look at what's in store, below:

Sean Cooley

Unlike the quick service, get-in/get-out utility of the River North spot, the new XOCO is a full-service sit down restaurant with 75 seats inside, and another 30 out on the patio. 

Sean Cooley

The bar offers 17 drafts, three batch cocktails (margaritas, palomas), and large format beers. It may be taking over the former home of Salud Tequila Lounge, but don't expect to be ripping shots here.

Sean Cooley

The guacamole bar is fully equipped with customizable toppings, like smoky bacon, chicharron, spicy roasted poblano peppers, and queso fresco. Choosing just two will be nigh impossible.

Sean Cooley

Lead off the torta lineup with the Milanesa -- crispy Gunthorp Farms chicken, Jack cheese, pickled jalapeños, and red onions -- brought from the griddle onto panini-pressed bread.

Sean Cooley

Served on custom-baked French bread from Labriola, the wood-fired woodland mushroom torta comes in a chipotle/garlic mojo marinade w/ goat cheese, black beans, and three-chile salsa.

Sean Cooley

This Pepito comes up grande with braised short ribs, caramelized onions, and Jack cheese.

Sean Cooley

The menu also spans snacks (queso fundido, Oaxan-style peanuts), brunch (pork belly chilaquiles, French toast with bacon/pecan sprinkles), and a variety of churros doused in your choice of pistachios, hazelnuts, or chocolate ground from roasted cacao beans.

Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor and still disapproves of Ben Affleck as the new Batman. Follow him @SeanCooley.

1. XOCO 1471 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 (Wicker Park)

The second, Wicker Park location of Rick Bayless' Mexican wonderment is serving up special tortas, brunch, and tasty 'tails.

