Where to Order Your Work From Home Lunch in Chicago

While you’re typing the day away on the couch, hopping from video chat meeting to video chat meeting and scouring the internet for the latest Slack-worthy quarantine memes, Chicago’s brave and resilient restaurant workers are standing by with their take-out boxes at the ready, ready to provide you with some much-needed lunchtime sustenance. Help keep the city’s vibrant dining scene alive by taking advantage of this unprecedented upsurge in delivery and curbside pick-up options.
And while the prospect of joining your coworkers for an online lunch break might sound a tad depressing, there is one upside: You can finally mute their nasty chewing sounds. Behold the best of the best, broken down by neighborhood.
Rogers Park
Smack Dab
Order on ChowNow and Grubhub
The family-owned breakfast sandwich specialists now have your lunch needs covered with an expanded lineup of satisfying homemade, vegetarian- and vegan-friendly all-day options plus espresso drinks and sweets, packed and ready for home delivery or curbside pick-up.
Andersonville & Edgewater
Awash Ethiopian Restaurant
Order on DoorDash
Upgrade your mid-day routine with a hearty helping of this Edgewater staple’s fiery doro watt, fragrant misir azifa, and elebet, all served atop a bed of chewy, tangy injera bread and toted to your doorstep with love.
Dollop Diner
Order on Grubhub
This Andersonville darling is boxing up fresh-from-the-oven biscuit sandwiches, avocado toast, juicy burgers, gooey mac ‘n cheese, and other locally sourced comforts along with all the potent house-roasted coffee needed to power you through your 11th Zoom meeting of the day.
Uptown
Everybody's Coffee
Order curbside pick-up online or delivery through Postmates
This friendly neighborhood coffee shop is fully embracing the curbside pick-up and delivery game, hooking hungry northsiders up with bagels, sandwiches, breakfast bowls, baked goods, and more from the wee hours of the morning to late afternoon seven days a week.
Lake View & Wrigleyville
Happy Camper
Order on Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, and Caviar
Nothing brightens up self-isolation like a piping hot platter of Jalapeño Homies, this cheery Wrigleyville pizza joint’s version of jalapeño poppers jazzed up with bacon, tomato, BBQ sauce, extra cheese. Think of it as a socially distanced hug for your soul (also for your arteries).
Avondale & Irving Park
Parachute
Order pick-up on Tock or delivery through Caviar
Just a few weeks ago, the thought of digging into a Michelin-starred meal in the middle of a random Tuesday while wearing grubby pajamas and catching up on the Daily Show would have seemed preposterous. Hell may have frozen over, but hey, you can still hit up this celebrated Korean outpost Wednesday through Sunday to cop a chef-driven family meal for two plus wine, cider, beer, and a round of bing bread.
Smoque BBQ
Order curbside pick-up on Toast or delivery through Caviar and DoorDash
Tender chopped brisket, smothered in velvety Memphis-style BBQ sauce, stuffed into a fluffy bun and paired with crisp and creamy coleslaw and a thick slab of buttery cornbread? Yeah, we’ll take three, please.
Logan Square
Wyler Road
Order on Grubhub and Caviar
Artfully-crafted deli sandwiches, thick-cut house potato chips, and melt-in-your-mouth cheese curds join forces to create the picnic of our homebound midwestern dreams. You might as well spread that red checkered blanket out on your living room floor and get cozy, it’s time for lunch.
Mini Mott
Order on Caviar and Grubhub
Get your hands on the indulgent Mott Burger (double Angus patty, American cheese, hoisin aioli, sweet potato frizzles, pickled jalapenos, pickles, miso butter, and onions) or an order of appropriately titled Hangry Wings, fried to perfection and drenched in sambal butter, ginger, lemongrass, garlic, and jalapeno, from this game-changing Asian-inspired burger joint. Or both! You deserve it.
Lincoln Park
Summer House Santa Monica
Order on DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Caviar
From massive salads and spiced-rubbed mahi mahi to belly-warming pastas and crunchy tavern-style pizza littered with spicy pepperoni, this inviting Lincoln Park outpost handily covers all the lunchtime bases. And they’re even offering special kids meals to keep the rugrats busy between bouts of couch fort construction and completely destroying your sanity.
Humboldt Park
Nellie’s Restaurant
Order on DoorDash, Grubhub, and Caviar
If you haven’t yet had the pleasure of sinking your teeth into an overstuffed jibarito from this Humboldt Park fixture, you’re clearly doing it wrong. Made with starchy, crisply fried plantains, lathered in garlic aioli, and crammed with slow-cooked pork, steak, chicken, or veggies, nobody does the Chicago-Puerto Rican franken-sandwich better.
Wicker Park & Bucktown
Chop Shop
Order on Caviar, Grubhub, and Postmates
Part butcher shop, part gastropub, this 100% awesome North Avenue hangout is determined to make your day by delivering some of Chicago’s finest burgers, salads, pastas, and sandwiches right to your front door. Pro tip: Add a raw Porterhouse or bone-in ribeye to your order and your future grill-happy self will thank you.
Goddess and Grocer
Order on ChowNow, Grubhub, and Uber Eats
This gourmet cafe and deli has long reigned supreme among Wicker Park lunch spots and shifting their focus from inhouse dining to delivery and curbside pick-up hasn’t caused them to miss a beat. Stock up on prepared foods, sandwiches, salads, and soups and top it off with a slice of beloved Goddess Rainbow Cake just for kicks.
West Town
Bar Biscay
Order on Toast
This funky Chicago Avenue hotspot has temporarily transformed into Bodega Biscay, a full-service delivery and take-out operation supplying the good people of West Town with sandwiches, salads, roasted chicken, and steak dinners (er, lunches) plus tons of fresh produce, booze, pantry staples, and yes, toilet paper, they can handle.
Near North Side (Gold Coast, River North, Old Town, Streeterville)
Beatrix
Order on DoorDash, Grubhub, Caviar, and Uber Eats
In addition to their lengthy all-day ala carte menu, this Streeterville go-to is doing its part to ease indecisive minds citywide with their daily Market Special, a well-rounded hot meal consisting of wholesome, feel-good options like oven roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, harvest salad, and an oatmeal butterscotch cookie for good measure.
Sushi-San
Order on Caviar or Grubhub
Avoid the post-burger bloat by opting for delicate, ocean-fresh sashimi, flavor-loaded maki, and a side of sizzling rice, carefully constructed and escorted to your door in an adorable cardboard boombox courtesy of this buzzy River North hitmaster.
Near West Side (West Loop, Fulton Market, Greektown)
Cruz Blanca Brewery & Taqueria
Order on Grubhub, Caviar, and ChowNow
Chef Rick Bayless does it again, dishing up Oaxacan tlayudas, classic tacos, and some damn good guacamole and shipping it out to isolated Chicagoans the city over. Wrapping up early? Sail into the proverbial sunset by adding a sixer of house-brewed Mexican-style lager or fruity Paloma cocktail kit to your order.
Saigon Sisters
Order on Toast, Grubhub, Caviar, and DoorDash
Hoisin-glazed pork belly banh mi, open faced steamed bao ladled with curry chicken, cucumber, pickled daikon, carrots, cilantro, and jalapeno, or succulent beef brisket and pillowy rice noodles swimming in aromatic pho broth? The decision is yours.
The Loop
Brown Bag Seafood Co.
Order online
Fried, broiled, grilled, or blackened, get ready to feast on mouthwatering seafood prepared to your liking, decked out with healthy sides, and carried to your door by this humble downtown gem’s dedicated team.
Pilsen
Ghin Khao Eat Rice
Order on Caviar, Grubhub, and Postmates
The southwest side is rife with shiny new foodie hubs, divey corner taco shops, and everything in between, but nobody holds it down quite like Ghin Kaho. A few simple clicks and the take-no-prisoner Thai standby will happily bring the heat to your home, whether you’re in the mood for soulful Grandma’s pork belly or refreshing som tum salad.
Bridgeport
The Duck Inn
Order on Caviar and Grubhub
This iconic upmarket tavern has taken to the internet to provide southsiders with a steady supply of duck wings, duck fat fries, rotisserie duck, as well as a few less-ducky options like giant burgers, shaved prime rib and beef jus sandwiches, and their notoriously addictive cheese curds.
Hyde Park & South Shore
Rajun Cajun
Order online
As the Hyde Park faithful can attest, Indian Soul Food is the culinary mashup we never knew we needed. Where else can you pair decadent Makhani Murg chicken curry with a side of Southern-style sweet potatoes and collard greens?
The Slab Bar-B-Que
Order on Grubhub
Old-school southside barbecue (i.e. rib tips, hot links, white bread, hand-cut fries, repeat) delivered via newfangled smartphone app? The future has arrived and it sure smells delicious.
