A beer for every letter of the alphabet

Thursday
Hit Embeya a little earlier than usual, as they're now open for lunch and offering a $21, three-course prix fixe. Of course you can also go a la carte -- check the menu
Friday Stop by Fountainhead for the debut of the dinner menu from new chef Cleetus Friedman, with heartiness like slow-cooked pork chili, Belly Fire wings, and beer-braised beef. Figure out what you'll be drinking...
Saturday On April 20th, of all days, Gorilla Tango is playing host to a festival of cannabis comedy, Marijuanarama. Get tickets; the audience will probably be in a good mood
The 6th annual Zombie Pub Crawl runs from 2-9p, ensuring you'll also be a zombie on Sunday. There's still time to register
Sunday: Delilah's kicks off its whiskey week with a tasting of more than 50... beers? Don't worry, they've been aged in whiskey barrels. Check out some of the breweries who'll be represented
Monday Cru Kitchen & Bar hosts a four-course, wine-paired Earth Day dinner with locally-sourced tastiness like five-spiced duck with rhubarb mustard, green garlic & wild mushrooms. Check out the whole menu
Thursday
Hit Embeya a little earlier than usual, as they're now open for lunch and offering a $21, three-course prix fixe. Of course you can also go a la carte -- check the menu