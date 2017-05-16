The Best Brunch Spots in Cleveland

Share on Facebook

Luna Bakery Cafe Cleveland Heights Offering excellent bakery treats all week long (is there anything more edifying after a crappy day than macarons?), Luna's a great place to nip into for a quick croissant and hot cup of coffee on the way to work. Come the weekend, it's an ever better place to relax over the newspaper with a frothy latte and house-made crepe, oozing with rich fillings such as fresh mozzarella and pesto, or something a bit lighter like Nutella and bananas.

Dante Next Door Tremont From the city to the 'burbs, mouthwatering pastas to tantalizing sushi, Cleveland chef and restaurateur Dante Boccuzzi has diners of all dispositions covered. So it was a welcome addition when Dante Next Door opened right next to its flagship restaurant in 2014. Offering brunch and lunch service only, the restaurant has fantastic morning-to-mid-afternoon dishes such as orange mascarpone cheese-stuffed French toast and "everything bagel and lox" pizza with house-cured salmon, hard-boiled egg, capers, red onions, cream cheese, and dill. What's better than a bagel on a Sunday morning? Bagel pizza, of course.

Urban Farmer Downtown There's nothing quite like a good steak, but then, of course, good steaks don't come cheap. For an Urban Farmer experience without the steakhouses prices, weekend brunch is a sound option. Star dishes include the honey biscuit with fried egg, sausage gravy, crispy chicken leg, and lemon marmalade; and grilled flat iron steak and eggs with sausage gravy. Whatever you order, make sure it comes with one of the not-to-be-missed pillow-soft, house-made English muffins.

Luxe Gordon Square With a seriously cute outdoor patio, Luxe is a fine setting for a Sunday Funday. Treat yourself to decadent portobello Gruyere coquettes or a roasted beet carpaccio salad with arugula, lavender-infused honey, pistachios, and whipped goat cheese. Don't miss the brunch version of Luxe's popular fettuccine carbonara with pepper-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, garlic Parmesan cream sauce, and a fried egg.

Graffiti: A Social Kitchen Battery Park Pancakes and omelets certainly have their place in our brunch-loving hearts, but what better time than the weekend to try something out of the box? Featuring an inventive menu of must-try dishes that tow the sweet and savory line, including chorizo Pop-Tarts and "The Dirty Bird": a house-made Bloody Mary for two served with a fried Cornish hen, house pickles, hot sauce, celery blue cheese salad, and soft-boiled egg. Graffiti gives us plenty of reason to break free from standard brunch fare.

Cleveland Vegan Lakewood Owned by husband-and-wife duo Laura Ross and Justin Gorski, Cleveland Vegan serves three-course brunches for only $20. Begin with a chai-spiced granola parfait and move on to avocado toast with radish, sprouts, and cashew lime crema on sourdough or gluten-free bread, then finish things off with Southwestern three-bean chili and cornbread waffles. You probably won't have any room left for the array of vegan pastries, but get them to go.

Spice Kitchen & Bar Gordon Square Proving that farm-to-table fare is equally delicious in the light of day, Spice does an excellent job translating its local, sustainable concept into a truly excellent weekend brunch. Featuring warm beignets, fluffy omelets, and one of the city's more impressive cocktail programs, Spice's brunch is easily the best in the area.

Prosperity Social Club Tremont Brunch is a recent (and welcome) addition to Prosperity's globally inspired comfort food menu. The enormous Wake-Up Call empanada is stuffed with andouille sausage, soft peppers, onions, Cheddar, and egg, then topped with a smoky jalapeño Cheddar sauce that needs to be ordered as an addition to every dish -- OK, maybe not for your buttermilk pancakes. The Polish breakfast with three potato pierogies, kielbasa, herbed scrambled eggs, and Cheddar cheese makes an appearance on the late-night menu as well, if you don't think you'll make brunch the next morning.

The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery Cuyahoga Falls For some Clevelanders, a trip out to Cuyahoga Falls can be quite the trek, albeit a very worthwhile one -- especially in the fall when the national park's vibrant trees demonstrate Ohio's autumn season at its very best. While you're out there, do NOT miss The Blue Door's lovely brunch, featuring European-inspired dishes like a croque-madame with rosemary ham, béchamel sauce, Swiss, mustard, and an organic free-range egg; or the wild foraged mushroom crepe with ramps, French white asparagus, and aged balsamic with four types of fancy mushrooms.

Pier W Lakewood Some brunches are best enjoyed in sunglasses and sweatpants while nursing last night's hangover, while others should be saved for truly special occasions. Wholly representing the latter, Pier W's ultra-fancy brunch offers everything from a carving station to a raw bar, plus truly spectacular views of our glittering Great Lake. Put yourself together for this one.

Washington Place Bistro & Inn Little Italy You don't have to be an overnight guest at this historic inn to enjoy what the kitchen has to offer. With a tempting menu of brunch favorites taken to the next level, Washington Place Bistro alone is worth the trip to Little Italy. Check out the fried chicken and waffles with cracked black pepper, bourbon butter, and Ohio maple syrup, and please, PLEASE don't miss the shrimp and Low Country cheesy grits with chorizo, cherry tomatoes, "beer blanc," and scallions.

Flour Restaurant Moreland Hills Take this restaurant up on its bottomless mimosas and lock yourself in: Flour's brunch is definitely a sit-and-savor kind of morning. Dig into lush dishes such as Nutella-stuffed French toast with maple syrup, peanut butter powder, and strawberries as well as bubbly wood-fired pizzas including the breakfast pizza with pancetta, sunny-side-up egg, and peperonata.

Jack Flaps Ohio City Playful takes on pancakes, waffles, and French toast are the backbone of this ultra-creative breakfast menu. If your tastes lean sweet, try the Fat Elvis waffle with peanut butter whip, banana, and bacon praline. Savory-seekers should try the "Real F'ing Breakfast Burrito" with adobo-braised beef, hash, scrambled egg, manchego, smoked tomato salsa, and crema.

Market Rocky River Market's welcoming yet spacious interior makes the restaurant a great spot for large parties, while the menu's diverse offerings have something for every taste. If deciding between savory or sweet is your eternal brunch dilemma, try the mini-pancakes topped with sausage patties, poached eggs, and maple hollandaise. And don't miss the real crowd-pleaser: Market's Bloody Mary-making "adult salad bar."

Fire Food and Drink Shaker Square This Shaker Square mainstay has stood the test of time thanks to chef Doug Katz by turning out consistently great food in a sleek, comfortable setting. Fire's extensive menu keenly focuses on high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. Its reasonably priced weekend brunch is the perfect opportunity to roll up your sleeves and dig in. We'll take one of those sticky buns, please.

Lucky's Cafe Tremont Set in a quaint old house, Lucky's is crazy adorable and more importantly, crazy delicious. Pop in for fantastic coffees and tempting pastries to go, or just sit and linger over one of the best brunch dishes like Cheddar scallion biscuits with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy, or lemon waffles with warm blueberry compote, honey-infused whipped cream, and house-made caramel sauce.

Trentina University Circle Part restaurant, part art installation, Trentina's innovative menu caters to those who are hungry for a meal that's slightly out of the ordinary. Choose from a rotating menu of brunch classics with twists courtesy of chef Jonathon Sawyer, like eggs roasted over embers. No matter what you order from this University Circle spot, expect to be surprised -- in the very best way.

Beachland Ballroom Collinwood One of the coolest brunches around with a DJ spinning wax all morning, Beachland Ballroom transitions from a live music venue into a weekend brunch restaurant serving delicious Bloody Marys made with house-pickled veggies and mimosas with names like Neil Diamond's Cufflinks.The flaky buttermilk biscuits, served with a side of jam and stone-ground grits, are honestly as famous as many of the bands that have walked through the ballroom's doors.