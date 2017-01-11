The Best Brunch Spots in Cleveland

Weekday breakfasts are at best, an afterthought -- say a quick bowl of cereal or a banana grabbed hastily on the way out the door. Which just gives us all the more reason to relax and enjoyyy a long and leisurely brunch on the weekend. But if you’re gonna indulge, be sure to indulge in the good stuff. We’ve rounded up 15 of the best spots to brunch in Cleveland. Pour yourself a mimosa and let’s get to it.

Luna Bakery Cafe Cleveland Heights Offering excellent bakery treats all week long (is there anything more edifying after a crappy day than macarons?), Luna’s a great place to nip into for a quick croissant and hot cup of coffee on the way to work. Come the weekend, it’s an ever better place to relax over the newspaper with a frothy latte and house-made crepe, oozing with rich fillings such as fresh mozzarella and pesto, or something a bit lighter like Nutella and bananas. Continue Reading

Dante Next Door Tremont From the city to the ‘burbs, mouth-watering pastas to tantalizing sushi, Cleveland chef and restaurateur Dante Boccuzzi has diners of all dispositions covered. So it was a welcome addition when Dante Next Door opened right next to its flagship restaurant in 2014. Offering brunch and lunch service only, the restaurant has fantastic morning-to-mid-afternoon dishes such as orange mascarpone cheese-stuffed French toast and “everything bagel and lox” pizza with house-cured salmon, hard-boiled egg, capers, red onions, cream cheese, and dill. What’s better than a bagel on a Sunday morning? Bagel pizza, of course.

Urban Farmer Downtown There’s nothing quite like a good steak, but then, of course, good steaks don’t come cheap. For an Urban Farmer experience without the steakhouses prices, weekend brunch is a sound option. Star dishes include the honey biscuit with fried egg, sausage gravy, crispy chicken leg, and lemon marmalade as well as the grilled flat iron steak and eggs with sausage gravy. Whatever you order, make sure it comes with one of its not-to-be-missed pillow soft, house-made English muffins.

Graffiti: A Social Kitchen Battery Park Pancakes and omelets certainly have their place in our brunch-loving hearts, but what better time than the weekend to try something out of the box? Featuring a seriously inventive menu of must-try dishes that tow the sweet and savory line, including chorizo pop tarts and brie-stuffed French toast, Graffiti gives us plenty of reason to break free from standard brunch fare.

Flip Side The Flats Despite an impressive crop of new restaurants helping to spearhead The Flats’ revival, finding a worthwhile brunch spot in the area can be tricky. Luckily, the team behind Flip Side burgers is now offering weekend brunch in this new location, extending its locally sourced, owned, and brewed concept well beyond the evening hours.

Spice Kitchen & Bar Gordon Square Proving that farm-to-table fare is equally delicious in the light of day, Spice does an excellent job translating its local, sustainable concept into a truly excellent weekend brunch. Featuring warm beignets, fluffy omelets, and one of the more impressive cocktail programs (honestly, how many joints in town have draught Negronis?), Spice’s brunch is easily the best in the area.

The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery Cuyahoga Falls For some Clevelanders, a trip out to Cuyahoga Falls can be quite the trek, albeit a very worthwhile one -- especially in the fall when the National Park’s vibrant trees demonstrate Ohio’s autumn season at its very best. While you’re out there, do. not. miss. The Blue Door’s lovely brunch, featuring European-inspired dishes such as the croissant BLT with Nueske’s bacon, local lettuce, sliced heirloom tomatoes, honey, and mustard sauce as well as the peach salad with organic greens, shaved parmesan cheese, raspberry granola crunch, and vanilla vinaigrette.

Pier W Lakewood Some brunches are best enjoyed in sunglasses and sweatpants while nursing last night’s hangover, while others should be saved for truly special occasions. Wholly representing the latter, Pier W’s ultra-fancy brunch offers everything from a carving station to a raw bar, plus truly spectacular views of our glittering Great Lake. Put yourself together for this one.

Washington Place Bistro & Inn Little Italy You don’t have to be an overnight guest at this historic inn to enjoy what the kitchen has to offer. With a tempting menu of brunch favorites taken to the next level, Washington Place Bistro alone is worth the trip to Little Italy. Check out the fried chicken and waffles with cracked black pepper, bourbon butter, and Ohio maple syrup, and please, PLEASE don’t miss the to-die-for shrimp and Low Country cheesy grits with chorizo, cherry tomatoes, "beer blanc," and scallions.

Flour Restaurant Moreland Hills Take this restaurant up on its bottomless mimosas and lock yourself in: Flour’s brunch is definitely a sit and savor kind of morning. Dig into lush dishes such as Nutella-stuffed French toast with maple syrup, peanut butter powder, and strawberries as well as bubbly wood-fired pizzas including the breakfast pizza with pancetta, sunny-side-up egg, and peperonata.

Jack Flaps Ohio City Playful takes on pancakes, waffles, and French toast are the backbone of this ultra-creative breakfast menu. If your tastes lean sweet, try the "Fat Elvis," a waffle with peanut butter whip, banana, and bacon praline. Savory-seekers should try the “Real F’ing Breakfast Burrito,” with adobo-braised beef, hash, scrambled egg, manchego, smoked tomato salsa, and crema.

Market Rocky River Market’s welcoming yet spacious interior makes the restaurant a great spot for large parties, while the menu’s diverse offerings have something for every taste. If savory or sweet is your eternal brunch dilemma, try the mini pancakes covered with sausage patties, poached eggs, and maple hollandaise for the best of both worlds. And don’t miss the real crowd pleaser: Market’s Bloody Mary-making “adult salad bar.”

Fire Food & Drink Shaker Square This Shaker Square mainstay has stood the test of time thanks to Chef Doug Katz by turning out consistently great food in a sleek, comfortable setting. Fire's extensive menu keenly focuses on high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. Its reasonably priced weekend brunch is the perfect opportunity to roll up your sleeves and dig in. We’ll take one of those sticky buns, please.

Lucky’s Cafe Tremont Set in a quaint old house, Lucky’s is crazy adorable and more importantly, crazy delicious. Pop in for fantastic coffees and tempting pastries to go, or just sit and linger over one of the best brunches in the city. Top picks include cheddar scallion biscuits with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy as well as lemon waffles with warm blueberry compote, honey-infused whipped cream, and house-made caramel sauce.

Trentina University Circle Part restaurant, part art installation, Trentina’s innovative menu caters to those who are hungry for a meal that’s slightly out of the ordinary. Choose from a rotating menu of brunch classics with twists courtesy of Chef Jonathon Sawyer such as eggs roasted over embers. No matter what you order from this University Circle spot, expect to be surprised -- in the very best way.

