Meet Thrillist Cleveland's Chef of the Year: Josh Woo of Spice Kitchen & Bar

After spending so much time in kitchens that ordered whatever food they wanted to cook, Woo says it’s been somewhat of a challenge to transition into the farm-to-table concept, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We truly are farm-to-table,” he says. “I know that’s a worn out phrase, but we’re actually planting and growing a lot of the stuff we’re using on our menu. Normally, you would see a carrot in the walk-in that’s gone bad and it’s like, oh, time to get more carrots. Here, we’re like, well we planted that carrot a year ago and the Farm Manager grew it, harvested it, washed it, sent it in, we prepped it and we let it go bad. Seeing that really makes you think. That’s what we offer that a lot of places don’t: at any point in time you can drive down to the farm and see what’s going to be on the menu this week and know exactly where it’s coming from. It is the height of being connected to your food.”