The Best Restaurants in Cleveland Right Now

Welcome to the latest installment of Eat Seeker, our list of where to eat in Cleveland right now. A restaurant doesn't have to be shiny and new (though you'll find a few of those) to make our list; it just needs to be a place we love, whether it's a reliable go-to, a restaurant we take out-of-towners to, or a place that's a total splurge. We've taken off some spots for our spring/summer update -- not because we don't still love 'em, but because we simply had to make way for other great returns and new additions.
Cork & Cleaver Social Kitchen
Broadview Heights
Broadview Heights may seem like an odd location for a dining hot spot, yet since 2013, Cork & Cleaver has been drawing suburbanites and city dwellers alike with generous portions of seriously flavorful dishes. Start with a plate of melt-in-your-mouth confit chicken wings, continue with a dish of pillowy gnocchi with braised lamb and tzatziki, finish with one of the completely decadent homemade desserts, and roll on out the door. Trust us, it’s well-worth the drive.
EDWINS
Buckeye Shaker
Here’s something you don’t typically hear about at some of the best restaurants: Your food is being cooked to a culinary T and served with class by formerly incarcerated adults. Under the leadership of founder Brandon Chrostowski, this is EDWINS’ unique ethos, providing its staff with a foundation in the hospitality biz and a support network for successful reentry. Perhaps a bigger factor in the restaurant’s success, EDWINS' French-inspired dishes are consistently spot-on.
Fire Food & Drink
Buckeye Shaker
Since opening in 2001, Fire has continued to draw crowds of newbies and regulars to Shaker Square by offering a dependably great menu that always entices with something new. Chef Doug Katz has since gone on to open several new ventures, yet Fire remains the very best of his local, sustainable bunch.
The Flying Fig
Ohio City
Ohio City has quickly gone from relatively quiet to one of Cleveland’s busiest and hippest neighborhoods in the time that The Flying Fig cozied into its spot across the street from Great Lakes’ taproom. Amidst the great wave of change, this small eatery and bar is turning out some of the best farm-to-table fare you’ll find anywhere in town.
Gigi's on Fairmount
Cleveland Heights
With an eclectic interior, ever-changing menu with whatever’s seasonally fresh, and an emphasis on great wine, this Parisian-in-Cleveland bistro is just too adorable, with food too tasty to pass by. From a full-on meal of hearty dishes like prime rib and duck confit to drinks and shared apps, Gigi’s is always buzzing with a solid crowd of age-diverse patrons.
Ginko
Tremont
Situated below ground in the basement of Dante, Ginko exudes a hip vibe while turning out some of the best sushi found in Cleveland. With only a few tables up for grabs, diners can instead nab a spot around the sprawling bar to enjoy traditional Japanese sushi with a fresh, modern twist.
Lago
The Flats
Lago first gained a loyal following in Tremont with its contemporary take on Northern Italian dishes paired with fine Italian wines. Relocating to The Flats in 2013, it was one of the first restaurants to spearhead the area’s revival. Now with a decidedly different atmosphere, one thing that hasn’t changed is the restaurant’s commitment to superb Italian fare.
Lola Bistro
Downtown
If there’s one thing hometown hero Michael Symon knows and loves, it’s gotta be meat. So it should come as no surprise that his flagship restaurant’s steak selections, including beef hangar, strip loin, and the ultra-deluxe bone-in ribeye for two, are the best of the best that Cleveland has to offer. There is a small selection of salads and seafood for those who don't eat meat, and we wouldn't blame you if you tried to order every single dessert on their menu, because they are all mouth-watering. The atmosphere is sleek and elegant, making Lola the perfect place to indulge your carnivorous cravings.
Marotta's
Cleveland Heights
Around since 2000, Marotta's hearty portions of classic Italian dishes continue to stand the test of time. In one of the most intimately romantic settings in Cleveland, expect delectable pastas such as gnocchi with sausage and roasted red peppers in a tomato cream sauce, plus some of the best pizzas in town. While the temps allow, don’t miss Marotta’s completely lovely, newly renovated patio.
Momocho
Ohio City
Chef Eric Williams’ modern Mexican joint serves up dishes that are everything great Mexican food should be: fresh, bold, and adventurous. Taking account of Momocho’s homey-yet-lively atmosphere (not to mention stellar margs), it’s obvious how this spot has stayed relevant for nine years.
Red, the Steakhouse
Downtown
Good steak is, well, pretty damn expensive. So if you’re going to shell out, be sure to choose a top-notch spot. Featuring decadent seafood, generous sides, and, of course, perfectly seasoned, perfectly cooked steaks, Red gives you exactly the quality you’d expect from looking at the bill.
Spice Kitchen + Bar
Ohio City
Farm-to-table is one thing, but Chef Ben Bebenroth is so committed to the concept of a local, sustainable menu that he and his family actually live on and run a 13-acre farm in Cuyahoga Valley National Park. That same passion is evident in each wholesome, soul-satisfying dish coming out of Spice’s ultra-creative kitchen, such as mushroom beignets with honey and goat cheese crème fraîche, as well as pan-seared salmon with Spice Acres ginger, braised butternut squash, Killbuck Valley mushrooms, kohlrabi, and cashews.
Toast
Gordon Square
"Revitalized farm fare," like the brisket burger with bacon, blue cheese fondue, pepper jam, and salt and vin cottage fries, as well as the market fish in coconut curry sauce with spaghetti squash, pepitas, carrot, and scallion, and an uncommon wine list, including lesser-known selections that only true winos can appreciate, is what draws a happy crowd to Toast. The restaurant’s rustic charm makes you want to linger over just one more glass of the good stuff, long after the dishes have been cleared away.
Lucky's Cafe
Tremont
As every good Clevelander knows, Lucky’s is the place in town for a truly hearty brunch that delights with something a little different. In recent years, out-of-towners have been catching on too, thanks to Guy Fieri’s visit during an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. On a weekend morning, don’t miss the cheddar scallion biscuits with soft scrambled eggs and sausage gravy. It is sleep-coma inducing, in the very best kind of way.
Salt+
Lakewood
It’s true that after years of becoming so accustomed to mega-size portions, small plates restaurants can be slightly annoying. The exact opposite is true at Salt, where small, shared plates equal more room to sample, and trust us, you’re gonna want to. A few hours with a few good friends, a selection of the menu’s vegetables, meat, and fish, and a couple of killer cocktails make for a near perfect evening.
The Black Pig
Ohio City
When you're after high-quality, perfectly cooked meat, The Black Pig is the place to park it. Chef Michael Nowak pairs decadent meats such as slow-braised short ribs and melt-in-your-mouth pork belly with top notch, locally sourced and seasonal ingredients to create one helluva good meal. Don’t miss the three-course or pasta-tasting menus for a delicious overview of some of the very best the restaurant has to offer.
Sokolowski's University Inn
Tremont
This decades-old, family-run spot has diners lining up for hearty plates of stuffed cabbage, chicken paprikash, and some of the best damn pierogies you’ll find anywhere in town. Grab a tray, get into the cafeteria-style line, and choose one entrée and two sides (plus a roll), then head to the salad bar and load your plate to your heart’s content. As if that’s not enough, Sokolowski’s generous slices of homemade cakes and pies are certain to take you over the top. This is comfort food at its finest.
Cantine Bar + Bottle Shop
Broadview Heights
When Cork & Cleaver opened its doors in 2013, it was welcome news for west side suburbanites seeking a quality independent restaurant closer to home. Now with the addition of Cantine, these lucky diners have yet another tempting option right in their own backyard. Featuring an excellent wine and beer bottle selection (for consumption onsite or takeaway) plus outstanding small plates like herb focaccia and chèvre-stuffed peppadews, Cantine is a worthwhile destination for any Cleveland foodie. This place feels way hipper than its suburban strip mall locale might suggest.
The Greenhouse Tavern
Downtown
As one of the original hot spots on Cleveland’s now-booming East Fourth Street, Greenhouse Tavern has remained one of the area’s most frequented hangouts by consistently turning out unique food in a comfortable-yet-lively setting. Diners can go casual with dishes such as confit chicken wings and a lamb burger with stinky cheese fondue, or go all out with a 40-day aged Delmonico steak. No matter what strikes your fancy, it’s all worth sinking your teeth into.
The Plum Cafe & Kitchen
Ohio City
It’s hard to categorize the cuisine at the Plum Cafe, but it doesn’t matter when the food is consistently delicious. Since opening its doors just over a year ago, this adorably decorated spot has quickly won hearts by serving dishes that are just outside our comfort zone in the best possible way. Ever tried a donut with pineapple jam and ham spread? We didn’t think so -- but you’re definitely going to want to, and soon.
