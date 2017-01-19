Why Cleveland's Food Scene Is Low-Key One of the Country's Best and Only Getting Better

The fires on the Cuyahoga River have long since been put out. Not, mind you, before they burned through Cleveland’s psyche and economy, leaving behind a shell of a once-great city with little in the way of hope, and a nation only too happy to laugh about its downfall. What had left -- the Browns, the economy -- has in time returned. But living on its own plane through it all has been the city's food. Good food -- really good food.

And yet, one can’t help but wonder if Cleveland sees it. In an essay for the October 2016 issue of Cleveland Magazine, Alex Baca counts the food culture's earned national accolades, but ponders whether it can “hit the big time without a distinctive identity.” The Los Angeles Times hails Cleveland as a “hot new dining city,” as Baca acknowledges; TIME ranked it the seventh best food city in the country, and Cleveland responds, “Maybe we don’t deserve it.” The scorched earth, underdog syndrome clearly runs deep.