How Did the Cleveland Clambake Even Become a Thing?

Autumn in Cleveland is marked by three things: the Browns losing and Buckeyes winning, crisp weather, and the return of clambakes. Despite the fact that the city rests at the foot of the shores of a notoriously polluted freshwater body of water, the seafood-centric feast is a fall staple.

Of course, a Cleveland clambake is unique and distinct in both process and composition from those held elsewhere. Instead of being prepared the New England way -- on a beach or near water, using a tedious process involving fire pits, rocks, and seaweed -- all of the components are thrown into one pot and steamed together. And Cleveland's variation is characteristically hearty: a dozen clams, half a chicken, an ear of corn, a sweet potato, rolls and butter, and coleslaw.