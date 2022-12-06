Crunchy DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limon Baja Fish Tacos
Your favorite taco just got even spicier.
Tacos, or DORITOS®? May you never have to choose between the two again. DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limon add some tang and spice to your fish tacos. Served with all the best toppings and just a touch more Doritos to finish it, it’s the taco that will keep you coming back for more.
Crunchy DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limon Baja Fish Tacos
Ingredients:
¼ cup DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limon Flavored Tortilla Chips blitzed into breadcrumbs, plus extra to finish
¼ cup all-purpose flour
1 large egg
6 ounces lager
2 tablespoons yellow mustard
1 teaspoon salt, divided
¼ teaspoon black pepper
3 cups vegetable oil
1 pound tilapia, divided in half lengthwise
¾ teaspoon salt, to season the fish
6 corn or flour tortillas
1 cup pico de gallo
½ cup shredded cabbage
½ cup cilantro leaves, chopped
½ cup chipotle salsa
¼ cup Mexican crema
1 lime, cut into wedges
Directions:
- In a food processor, blitz the chips into breadcrumbs. Add flour to combine.
- Whisk the egg, beer, mustard, and a pinch of salt and pepper in a large mixing bowl.
- Add the flour and chip mixture, one tablespoon at a time, to the egg mixture. Whisk well to make sure there are no lumps, and until the texture resembles a thin pancake batter.
- In a large heavy-bottomed pot, heat 1 inch of vegetable oil over medium high.
- Season the fish with salt and coat each piece of fish in the batter. Then drop the fish into the oil. Fry until golden on the first side, about 2 minutes, then flip and repeat.
- Transfer the fish onto tortillas and top with pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro, salsa, crema, Dorito crumbs, and a squeeze of lime to serve.