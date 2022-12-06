Tacos, or DORITOS®? May you never have to choose between the two again. DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limon add some tang and spice to your fish tacos. Served with all the best toppings and just a touch more Doritos to finish it, it’s the taco that will keep you coming back for more.



Crunchy DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limon Baja Fish Tacos



Ingredients:

¼ cup DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limon Flavored Tortilla Chips blitzed into breadcrumbs, plus extra to finish

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 large egg

6 ounces lager

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

1 teaspoon salt, divided

¼ teaspoon black pepper

3 cups vegetable oil

1 pound tilapia, divided in half lengthwise

¾ teaspoon salt, to season the fish

6 corn or flour tortillas

1 cup pico de gallo

½ cup shredded cabbage

½ cup cilantro leaves, chopped

½ cup chipotle salsa

¼ cup Mexican crema

1 lime, cut into wedges

Directions: