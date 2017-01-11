The Best Damn Biscuit Sandwiches in Dallas

A perfect biscuit sandwich is a reward. It’s the Oscar statue of the food world: a mile-high, golden biscuit with fried chicken or bacon and spicy greens, bookended by another crusty biscuit bottom. It’s something you hold up in front of loved ones. You might tear up.
In Dallas, biscuit sandwiches come in all shapes and time zones, from some seriously Mount Rushmore-sized fork-and-knife sandwiches to the more modestly sized, pre-7am, bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast biscuit. These are the best biscuit sandwiches in Dallas. They are your new rewards.
Fork and Knife Chicken Finger Biscuit Sandwiches
Chicken ScratchAddress and Info
West Dallas
I don’t know what we all would do if we didn’t have Chicken Scratch’s colossal chicken biscuit sandwiches, but I know we would be lost. Start by ordering “The Foundry,” which is confoundingly juicy and crunchy fried chicken topped with mashed potatoes, beer-spiked whole-grain mustard, a slice of American cheese, and -- wait for it -- oregano-vinegar honey. It’s stacked a mile high, blackout-good, and, if eaten before a trip into the wilderness, will nourish you for days.
The Amy
Hypnotic DonutsAddress and Info
Lakewood
It may be a donut spot, but Hypnotic isn’t skimping on the glory of the fried chicken biscuit sandwich. The Amy sandwich is chicken that’s been marinated for 24 hours in advance of you shouting “I must have the chicken biscuit!” at them, crisp bacon, pickles, a “Southwest spicy mustard,” cheddar, and a drizzle of honey. It’s not good for you; don’t even bother wondering. Just close your eyes, and enjoy Texas on a biscuit.
Fried Chicken & Biscuits
The SkelligAddress and Info
Henderson/Lower Greenville
One of Dallas’ newest bars, sister spot to The Old Monk, has focused and fun bar food. Try the brats on pretzel bread, the better-than-fast-food double stack burger, or the addictive trio of fried chicken sliders on house-made biscuits. For 11 bucks, this trio comes with a smoky chipotle dipping-mayo, fries, and biscuits that are like delicious Devo hats. And get a cocktail, for fried’s sake.
Chicken and a Biscuit
Jonathon’sAddress and Info
Oak Cliff
Between diner comfort food, Texas summers, and honest-to-goodness pepper heat, there’s an undeniable belly warmth at Jonathon’s. It’s like a Christmas sweater. The chicken is deep fried in a shattering-crisp breading of itself, after a Tabasco-warm buttermilk brine. The gravy and biscuits are scratch-made, a delicious sandwich that’s head-to-toe joy.
Biscuit Sandwich with Bacon
Bubba’s Cooks CountryAddress and Info
Highland Park
If you’re on Hillcrest, just go ahead and drive right past Chick-fil-A -- you don’t need a meal with a trademark symbol. Swerve instead into Bubba’s, part of the Babe’s Chicken House family, where buttery, crusty biscuits have been ladled with warm gravy and topped with bacon for decades. Their sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich is great, but their bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit (add a little butter if you’re celebrating) is even better, and under three bucks, too.
Chicken in a Biscuit
Ida ClaireAddress and Info
Addison
Among the very good things that happening at Ida Claire is this towering chicken biscuit. The chicken is beer battered, hit with a seasoned flour of salt, pepper, garlic, and onion powder, and lots of smoked paprika. Ida Claire GM Benjamin Woodring confirms that the gravy is house-made, a roux of bacon fat, butter, and coarse-ground black pepper, and the biscuits are made in-house everyday. “We aren’t shy about the butter,” says Woodring. “We mix them as little as possible to achieve the tallest biscuit we can. The goal is 3ft tall.” Crispy, beer battered chicken, peppery gravy, cut by spinach, in between a towering biscuit is all you’ll ever need.
Chicken Biscuit
Jack Mac’s Swill & GrillAddress and Info
Richardson
Chicken, like humans, like a good soak in the tub. At Jack Mac’s Swill and Grill, which is as much fun to say out loud (try it) as it is to read, their chicken gets a buttermilk bath. A big, painterly, over-easy Vital Farms egg -- ”The freshest egg I can find in TX!”, says owner Jack MacDonald -- tops this 10 buck sandwich. It’s straightforward and delicious.
Spicy Chicken Biscuit
RapscallionAddress and Info
Lowest Greenville
There’s a raw sensuality to everything at Rapscallion. There are briny oysters, which are always George Clooney-level sexy, and a “duck and dumplings” dish that will raise your body temperature. For brunch, skip the fruit parfait, get the spicy chicken biscuit, which is a crispy chicken thigh topped with a honey-mala sauce and a shaved pickle. It’s surrounded by a house-made buttermilk biscuit, and, wait, why haven’t you already ordered it? You’re blushing.
-
Chrises Jeffers & Zielke tapped Smoke's Tim Byers to build the menu for this rustic-modern, quick-service shack, where you can dine in, or get a to-go plate, then grab beer from the next-door Foundry and sit at one of their picnic tables while listening to live music. Either way, you'll gorge on fried or rotisserie chicken, mac 'n cheese, and from-scratch, daily changing frozen paletas.
Artisanal donuts and chicken biscuits pair together perfectly as this strip-mall style spot. Stop in for unique, doughy creations like the Evil Elvis or Bavarian the Barbarian.
This laid-back industrial pub that opened its doors to Knox-Henderson in 2015 boasts one of the best craft selections in the city with a rotating lineup of 20 drafts from Texas Breweries like Deep Ellum and few European imports (and even more bottles). The food is just as important as the drink here, and Skellig proves this with classic American bar bites at brunch, lunch, and late night. Spicy chicken avocado sandwiches ad burgers topped with melty cheese and fish sticks make ideal partners for a batch of crispy fries and a frosty IPA.
Jonathon's Oak Cliff is a Southern eatery and soul food restaurant that serves up breakfast all day, has dual happy hours from 7-10am and 3-7pm, plus features a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar during weekend brunch, best enjoyed with chicken and waffles on the outdoor sunny patio.
Open seven days a week, Bubba's specializes in old-school home cookin', and some of the best items off their menu is their golden friend chicken and their hearty chicken and biscuits.
This quirky Addison gem serves up Southern classics with a twist -- that goes for the food and drinks. Ida Claire, which has a retro, down-home theme, is dishing out plates like sweet potato chip duck confit (made with goat cheese fondue), remoulade crispy catfish, crawfish corn beignets, and a Southern tasting board: house-cured meats, low country ham, pimento cheese, smoked mustard, jam, and Ida's biscuits. The knowledgeable staff will help you pair whatever meal you choose with the proper cocktail, whether it's a modern gimlet, Collins, or G&T.
If you're a fan of burgers, pizza, paninis, beer, or rhyming, you'll definitely come back to Jack Mac's.
Updated Southern fare shines at this establishment, like dry-aged rib eye carpaccio and Nashville-style hot chicken, and double up the heat with some shakes of the Fresno chile sauce on the table. The cocktails here are great too, especially the house mules that are made to order with rum, bourbon, gin, mezcal, or vodka and packed with ginger spice.