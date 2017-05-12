The Best Brunches in Dallas

Back in 2012, when comic Dave Chappelle asked a crowd in Dallas what kinds of things people liked in the city, someone yelled out, "Brunch!" and people cheered. True story. While there are plenty of other activities to enjoy in the metroplex, sitting on a porch on a lazy weekend day and enjoying a leisurely breakfast/lunch with friends or loved ones does rank pretty high on the quality-of-life index. Wondering where those in the know in Dallas go to get their fix? Well, wonder no more, because here are our picks for the best brunch around.
Bread Winners
Uptown
Some might say that Bread Winners is the undisputed brunch champion of Dallas. With a legendary selection of unique French toasts and savory-sweet treats such as jalapeño bacon and Cheddar waffles, there are plenty of delicious choices to help you blot up any overindulgences from the night before. If that didn't get you, maybe this will: frozen blood orange mimosas.
Hattie's
Bishop Arts District
This upscale Southern food paradise won't skimp on the good stuff when it comes to a hearty brunch. The jewel in the Hattie's crown is the shrimp and Cheddar grits with a Tabasco-bacon pan sauce, though the cornmeal griddlecakes are also worth ordering. Just like at your grandma's house, there's no chance that you'll leave Hattie's without falling into a light, but glorious, food coma.
The Libertine Bar
Lower Greenville
Sometimes, sitting on a bright and sunny patio on a Sunday morning/early afternoon doesn't sound like the best idea. While The Libertine does offer sidewalk seating, its dim pub interior is where brunch shrines. The hefty menu will live up to the hangover that sent you into the dark in the first place: The chicken-fried steak and eggs is a Dallas rendition that ranks among our city's best, while the World's Greatest Sandwich, loaded with fried egg, bacon, Gruyere, and plenty more, truly deserves its title.
Spiral Diner
Fort Worth, Oak Cliff
Yes, one of the best restaurants in North Texas is a vegan restaurant. In a town that boasts of its stockyards, the original Spiral Diner in Fort Worth has turned many a meat eater into a veggie believer. Part of the reason that Spiral is so beloved is that it challenges patrons to notice that they're not eating a meat-filled greasy-spoon breakfast with offerings like migas, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, and breakfast quesadillas.
Boulevardier
Bishop Arts District
This upscale French bistro is the kind of place you get dressed up for, even at brunch. If you're looking to impress your foodie friends, you'll be hard-pressed to beat Boulevardier's Eggs Meurette with bone marrow, or the Legs and Eggs, a duck leg confit with stone-ground grit cakes and huckleberry preserves. The speciality brunch cocktail menu includes offerings like a chai-spiced Pimm's Cup.
HG Sply Co.
Lower Greenville, Fort Worth
All right, all this talk of stacks of pancakes and bacon-wrapped sausage sandwiches is great, but what about those who prefer their brunch on the healthier side of a heart attack on a plate? Well, HG Sply Co. specializes in filling yet (mostly) good-for-you customizable bowls, which allow customers to choose lean proteins to pair with veggie and grain combinations. As a bonus, the delicious brunch cocktails here are made with freshly squeezed orange juice.
Whiskey Cake
Plano
Plano's Whiskey Cake brings its reputation for hearty and savory offerings to its brunch menu with offbeat brunch dishes such as Thai cashew banh mi and fried green tomatoes. Another restaurant that offers fresh-squeezed or pressed juices, Whiskey Cake caters to those looking for booze-free options with drinks like the Jessica Wabbit, a lime, carrot, pineapple, and ginger concoction. For those who need some hair of the dog, there are trusty options like the Corpse Reviver #2 (Lillet fortified wine, gin, Cointreau, absinthe, lemon juice) or Irish coffee on hand.
Ten Bells Tavern
Oak Cliff
The list of awards that this small, charming neighborhood bar's food has won is pretty staggering. But nine times out of 10, if someone is headed to Ten Bells for brunch, they're ordering the Country Breakfast, a heavenly to some, ungodly to others concoction of fried chicken breast, over-easy eggs, white-pepper gravy, and homestyle fries. You should make certain to block off the rest of your day if you choose to take on the Country Breakfast challenge.
Jonathon's Oak Cliff
Oak Cliff
Oak Cliff might be a foodie hotspot, but don't be fooled into thinking that the best brunch places are all in Bishop Arts District. Located along the Oak Cliff streetcar line on Beckley, Jonathon's is hard to miss on a Saturday or Sunday around brunch time because the line of people waiting for tables forms early. The menu is comfort food at its finest, but it's Jonathon's incredibly popular chicken and waffles that brings the devoted crowds.
The Theodore
NorthPark Center
If eating at the mall invokes images of soggy food-court fries and soft serve, you clearly have never been to The Theodore at NorthPark Center. An upscale restaurant that resembles the set of any given Wes Anderson movie, The Theodore's brunch offerings are equally quirky and cult-worthy. After all, when was the last time that you had a warm Newport lobster roll for brunch?
Old Monk
Henderson Ave
Henderson Ave is one of the most popular stretches of road in Dallas. There's no shortage of options up and down Henderson if you're looking for a night out, and when it comes to the best place to cure your next-day hangover, Old Monk is the spot. The pub features a draft and import list that's almost a mile long, as well as carafes of mimosas and gut-sticking dishes like chicken biscuits and gravy.
Max's Wine Dive
Uptown, Fort Worth
In case you were wondering what you're getting into at Max’s, this is probably a good time to remind you that its motto is "Fried chicken and Champagne… Why the hell not?" Much of the menu does in fact rely on MAX's signature fried chicken, including the epic Honey-Butter Benedict: fried chicken on two homemade buttermilk biscuits, drizzled with honey butter, topped with a fried egg and jalapeño cream gravy, and served with a side of fries. Don't say we didn't warn you.
Jasper's
Plano, Richardson
Founded by nationally renowned chef Kent Rathbun, Jasper's is a house of worship for the meat lovers of the metroplex. So it only makes sense that its brunch menu is stuffed to the gills with carnivorous delights. The owners like to describe their offerings as "gourmet backyard cuisine," and with a description like that, you'd be a fool not to try the brunch-exclusive prime rib hash. Maybe pair it with some potato-leek hash browns? Why not?
Twilite Lounge
Deep Ellum
Deep Ellum's New Orleans-inspired speakeasy, Twilite Lounge, is known for its bordello-red wallpaper, gold chandeliers, deep red vinyl booths, and spacious back patio. Somewhat in keeping with the underground bar vibe, Twilite hosts pop-up brunches each with an original menu for different weekends, seasons, and themes. You'll need to stalk Twilite's social media feeds to get the scoop on what seasonal and unique offerings are up for grabs on any given Sunday.
Nazca Kitchen
Uptown/Dallas
Looking for something lighter and fresher than eggs and bacon? If so, Nazca Kitchen is what you're looking for. With acai bowls, plenty of chorizo, and specialty coffee blends, Nazca caters to the brunch connoisseur who doesn't feel like inhaling a week's worth of calories in one meal. With a new location open in West Village, expect Nazca to become a hot destination for Uptown brunch seekers.
