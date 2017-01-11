6 Perfect Dallas Burgers That Are $6 or Less

Some of the best burgers in the world have flavors that you already know. It’s the burger that tastes like the one you made at home -- a beef patty on the smoking-hot grill (or better, on the skillet) -- with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.

However, simplicity doesn’t always mean that the burger comes cheap. The best versions of “simple” burgers are executed with a precision that could splice an atom. Cheeseburgers like the ones at Knife ($12 and up) and Remedy ($14) are honest, incredible homages to great roadside-diner burgers, with squishy buns and sheers of red onion and dill pickles and melty cheese.