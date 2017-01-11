Dallas' Life-Changing Chicken-Fried Steaks, the City's Gift to America

Imagine, for a brief second, that chicken-fried steak didn’t exist. Gone from the Earth, that shattering crunch, that peppery gravy. The tender steak, juicy and jailed in that crunchy breading, wiped clean from our lives. You’re crying openly and wandering the streets for meaning, right? Chicken-fried steak, or more succinctly CFS, is, without question, a reigning king of Texas food icons. In Dallas, the CFS roots run deep.

It happened in 2011: the mayor of Dallas proclaimed his message from high atop city hall that October 26th would be known, from then on, as Chicken Fried Steak Day. It’s a real day on your real calendar because it’s a true tradition in Dallas. Ignore the other poser national holidays: this came straight from the Office of the Mayor. Dallas’ Ed Murph, the owner of Norma's Café -- one of the best places in Dallas to devour CFS -- campaigned for this proclamation. Then, it was given to us with a great crown of green beans.