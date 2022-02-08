The 10 Best Chicken Wings in Dallas
From classic Buffalo, BBQ, and Thai Chili to experimental batches drenched in offbeat sauces, here are our favorite flats and drumsticks
Spicy, crispy, and perfectly paired with beer, chicken wings are the Platonic ideal of bar food. And for a dish with roots in upstate New York, Dallas has fully embraced the saucy staple, placing them on menus all across the city. Below are 10 of the greatest wing joints in town, from sports bars to chicken-crazed chains and many places between. Ask for a few extra napkins, order a cold drink, and enjoy.
The Nodding Donkey
Wings are a sports bar staple, but not all sports bars take their wings as seriously as the Nodding Donkey. Here they’re slow-smoked over a mix of hickory and apple wood, then deep-fried or air-fried per your preference. The sauces lean classic and include Buffalo, spicy BBQ, sweet chili, and lemon pepper, and each order comes with carrots, celery, and ranch—AKA the side salad of the wings world.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout and delivery via ChowNow and Uber Eats.
Bonchon
It’s an international chain, and much of the menu is skippable, but Bonchon does one thing very, very well: Korean-style chicken wings. Said wings are fried to perfection and feature shatteringly crisp, paper-thin skin. Choose from two sauces (soy garlic or a gochujang-laced spicy sauce), or better yet, choose “half and half” to experience both.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Mike's Chicken
As this family-run operation, chicken is hand-cut, hand-battered, and cooked to order. You can’t go wrong with a three-piece combo plate served with sides and a biscuit, but don’t sleep on the wings. Flavors include lemon pepper, BBQ, or Mike’s Buffalo, which carries the slogan, “It will change you!” You better believe that’s not a hyperbole.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout via Toast.
Frankie's
This two-level sports bar plies downtown with draft beers and some of the area’s best pub grub, including a solid burger and the Hoodoo Fries, loaded with queso, poblano cream, and pork belly. But if it’s wings you want, it’s wings you shall receive. At Frankie’s, that means jumbo-size boneless or traditional cuts alongside seven sauces, including Buffalo, KC Bourbon BBQ, and gochujang and honey.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout and delivery via Uber Eats.
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company
Sure, it’s a pizza place. But this particular slice shop’s prowess extends to its wings. Choose from hot or mild Buffalo sauce, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, or hot honey BBQ, all ideally crispy and served with a side of ranch, celery, and carrots. And it goes without saying that you should also get a pizza.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout and delivery via Uber Eats.
Cosmo's
Known for Vietnamese fare, friendly service, and lovably divey aesthetic, Cosmo’s also serves some of the city’s best chicken wings. Rather than dousing them in sauce, the kitchen fries the bird until delectably crunchy, seasons them with a Cajun dry rub, and serves them with a couple of dipping sauces (one’s spicy, one’s sesame-ginger-soy) on the side. The end result is savory, addictive, and a great reason to grab another ice cold beer.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or call 214-826-4200 for takeout.
Wingbucket
A simple bill of jumbo wings, tenders, chicken thighs, and a few sides—that’s what you’re working with at Wing Bucket. But nothing is simple when it comes to the sauces. Classics like Buffalo and Cajun are no-brainers, but the mad saucey scientists here also churn out creative options like PB&J, which merges red pepper jelly with peanut butter and tastes a whole lot better than it sounds.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout and delivery via Uber Eats.
Plucker's
This Texas institution has been serving hot wings and cold beers since 1995. Boneless and bone-in styles come doused in your choice of two dozen sauces and dry rubs, from traditional Buffalo (available in multiple heat levels) and lemon pepper to house favorites like the sweet and spicy Baker’s Gold, the garlicky Vampire Killer, and Fire in the Hole, which is pretty self-explanatory. Demolish 25 of the latter, and get your picture on the wall.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout and delivery via UberEats.
Angry Dog
Angry Dog has been slinging beers and bar bites for three decades. The burger is good. The eponymous Angry Dog–topped with mustard, chili, grilled red onions, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese—is also good. But you’re here for the wings, which are available in lemon pepper, spicy lemon pepper, regular, and super hot. That last one is no joke. Eat 10 and you’re bound to forget your own name in a mouth-searing bout of euphoria.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout and delivery via Uber Eats.
Ten Bells Tavern
If you’re talking Ten Bells Tavern, you’re probably talking about their much-beloved wings. Or the friendly cats that roam the patio. But assuming it’s the wings, you might mention they’re tossed in a zesty, smoky sauce that’s spiked with Frank’s Red Hot and garlic, and served with celery and blue cheese. Good talk.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating.