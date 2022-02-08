The 10 Best Chicken Wings in Dallas

This Texas institution has been serving hot wings and cold beers since 1995. Boneless and bone-in styles come doused in your choice of two dozen sauces and dry rubs, from traditional Buffalo (available in multiple heat levels) and lemon pepper to house favorites like the sweet and spicy Baker’s Gold, the garlicky Vampire Killer, and Fire in the Hole, which is pretty self-explanatory. Demolish 25 of the latter, and get your picture on the wall.

How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout and delivery via UberEats.