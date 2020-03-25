Where to Order Takeout & Delivery in Dallas-Fort Worth Right Now

Dining out in Dallas-Fort Worth has changed dramatically in the last several days -- mainly because you can't actually dine out anymore, now that restaurants have closed their dining rooms. Fortunately, those that haven't already shuttered temporarily are offering takeout and/or delivery services, which should help many of these businesses and their employees stay afloat during this crisis.
There are several ways to support restaurants right now, but one of the best is by ordering food to keep them operating through this challenging time. From fine-dining to fast casual, many establishments have truncated menus that offer prepare-at-home options alongside ready-to-eat meals, plus beer, wine, DIY cocktail kits, and even grocery staples that can be ordered directly from the restaurant’s in-house pantry. We've gathered up some standouts below; of course, not every restaurant that’s still open can be found on this list, so if you don’t see your favorite, check in with them to find out what they’re offering. Then set your table, order in, and tip as generously as you’re able.
Lockhart Smokehouse
Bishop Arts & Plano
When you’ve got a hankering for authentic Texas BBQ, nothing satisfies quite like brisket. Grab a whole smoked brisket and you’ll have enough fixin’s to create leftover masterpieces for days, from sandwiches and tacos to chili and Frito pie. In addition to the full regular menu of meats, wine and packaged beer (including Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde) can also be purchased to-go.
Miriam Cocina Latina
Uptown
It can be Taco Tuesday any day of the week with family-size taco kits from Miriam Cocina Latina, which is now offering delivery for the first time. If you want a nice quarantine date night, the incredible fried Pescado a la Veracruzana features a whole red snapper bathed in spicy sauce, with rice and mixed veggies on the side, plenty for two people to share. Booze is available, too.
Salum
Uptown
Sheltering in place doesn’t mean the end of fine dining thanks to Salum, which is now offering delivery by its staff to both ensure that the food is handled safely and that they continue making gratuity income. You'll have to call the restaurant directly to take advantage of this option, and while you’re at it, ask for the Australian rack of lamb with a dijon truffle crust and mushroom bread pudding, which they can pair with a bottle of wine, beer, or a fun-to-make cocktail kit.
Bowen House
Uptown
One of the most popular spots in Uptown for happy hour is helping you recreate the experience at home with DIY cocktail kits including a Maker’s Mark Old Fashioned, a Tito’s Handmade Vodka herbal Collins, and a Camerena Tequila jalapeño Paloma, as well as Texas beer four-packs, domestic six-packs, and bottles of wine. Each goes great with a bag of burgers and fries.
Local Yocal BBQ & Grill
McKinney
It’s all about Texas cuisine at this award-winning McKinney eatery that's now debuting delivery, whether you’re craving a BBQ platter for two with side dishes and Texas toast, or comfort food in the form of shrimp and grits, chicken and dumplings, or salisbury steak. Farm-fresh produce boxes with 20 pounds of fruits and vegetables are also available for pickup while daily supplies last, as well as beer and a variety of wines.
The Biscuit Bar
Multiple locations
In addition to offering a free lunch for school-age kids, The Biscuit Bar also lets customers pay it forward by purchasing one of these lunches in advance for $3. Then, satisfy your own biscuit fix with a towering Rough Night sandwich made with southern fried chicken, a burger patty, ham, turkey, pulled pork, bacon, tater tots, cheddar, and house-made sausage gravy. Or, go simple with a bacon-egg-and-cheese -- just don’t forget the alcohol.
Chef Tim Love's concepts
Fort Worth
Chef Tim Love invites you to Bring Love Home with a special takeout menu featuring eight heat-and-serve dishes representative of eight of his different concepts, from Lonesome Dove to Woodshed Smokehouse. Customers can order these family-size packs and choose any four dishes, including roasted beef tenderloin, roasted chile rellenos, and vegetable lasagna, each with paired side dishes. Beer, wine, and cocktails are available, too.
The Rustic
Uptown
The most popular menu item at The Rustic is the hot chicken and cheese sandwich made with spicy fried chicken on Texas toast. Now through Sunday, March 29, if you call in and donate a sandwich for a hospital worker, they’ll double it -- and once 1,000 have been ordered they’ll publish the recipe to make one yourself. A limited menu of dips, tacos, burgers, and other sandwiches can also be delivered, and you’ll receive a $15 gift card with every entrée purchased to use when the dining room reopens.
Trinity Groves
West Dallas
Order from a single website and you'll get access to seven Trinity Groves concepts: Avo Eatery, Babb Brothers BBQ, Cake Bar, Kate Weiser Chocolate, Saint Rocco’s, Sushi Bayashi and V-Eats Modern Vegan. A large selection of beer, spiked seltzer, wine, and small bottles of liquors can be added to any order.
Shell Shack
Multiple locations
Seafood lovers will not suffer during this sequestration, no matter what size your appetite. If you’re isolating with a few other people, check out the Heavyweight Platter: a seafood boil with two pounds each of snow crab and boiled shrimp, a pound of king crab, two fried catfish filets, eight fried shrimp, corn, potatoes, and sausage. It’s enough for up to six people -- or a single person who loves leftovers. Beer, wine, and liquor by the bottle are also available.
One90 Smoked Meats
Lake Highlands
Knowing that not everyone is looking for immediate consumption, One90 Smoked Meats offers vacuum-sealed versions of their smoked meats (including brisket, bison, duck breast, and wild-caught salmon) that stay fresh longer and reheat in 10 minutes. All packaged meats are 20% off, and if you purchase at least two bags, you get a roll of toilet paper for free.
Mi Cocina
Multiple locations
Tex-Mex can make any situation better, and there’s a Mi Cocina in practically every neighborhood in North Texas. If you’re in the mood for chips, queso, and guacamole, or a platter of brisket tacos, everything you need for an at-home fiesta can be procured for delivery, including bottled Mexican beer and popular bottles of wine.
Good Citizen - A Good Friend Company
Lake Highlands
The owners of Goodfriend Beer Garden & Burger House and Goodfriend Package have created an entirely new concept as a result of the pandemic. It's called Good Citizen, and customers can order from a simplified menu of appetizers, burgers, and sandwiches (as well as a T-shirt, if you’re tired of doing laundry). You can order everything for pickup or delivery by one of their regular staff members.
Del Frisco’s Grille
Multiple locations
In addition to the steaks, seafood, burgers, and sandwiches you know and love, Del Frisco’s Grille has added a long list of grocery items, including top-quality fresh meats, frozen lobster tails, fresh eggs, cheese and milk, plus fresh vegetables and herbs. Family-style dinner packs also make it easy to dine well at home.
El Fenix
Multiple locations
You no longer have to wait for Wednesday for El Fenix’s famous $5.99 enchilada special. Now you can get your choice of any two beef, chicken, or cheese enchiladas with rice and beans. Order a $25 gift card and receive a free enchilada platter for curbside pickup, takeout, or third-party delivery. Six-packs of beer can be ordered, too.
Parigi
Oak Lawn
Chef-owner Janice Provost and her team want to keep the spirit of her bistro alive, so in addition to the regular menu, they’ll still be creating daily specials, which will be posted on the website; these include a risotto, burger, pie and cake of the day. Call 214-521-0295 to arrange for curbside pickup or delivery by Parigi’s regular staff members, and don’t forget to ask about beer and wine.
Red Stix Asian Street Food
Park Cities
Order up the Red Stix and Chill combo (pickup only) and choose two starters, two signature bowls, and a bottle of wine for $45. Discounted wine can also be ordered by the bottle for pickup, while the entire regular menu of rice and noodle bowls, banh mi, and immunity-boosting juices can be enjoyed through third-party delivery.
HERO by HG Sply (and friends)
Victory Park
A new initiative called Everybody Eats unites HERO by HG Sply and its other concepts, including Mot Hai Ba, Dibs on Victory, Feed Me Pronto, and Sift + Pour Bakery, plus other concepts in four communities throughout North Texas, with a single number to order: 877-832-8723. Everything -- including grocery staples such as bread, milk, eggs, snacks and protein bars -- can be ordered for pickup or delivery by their in-house staff, and they are also offering free meals to those in need.
Val’s Cheesecakes
Oak Lawn & Lower Greenville
Don’t ignore your sweet tooth during these trying times. The most popular versions of Val's scratch-made cheesecakes are available at a discounted price by the slice (or whole pie), along with Prosecco, beer, or seltzer by the individual bottle or can. Delivery is available through third-party apps, or call 469-776-8044 or 972-885-8390 to help out their team members directly with delivery anywhere in Dallas County for orders over $18.
Texas Ale Project
Design District
T.A.P. staff will deliver six-packs and new growlers filled with Texas Ale Project beer (or TAPWTR hard seltzer) right to your car and take payment; you can also pre-order and pay over the phone with a credit card at 214-965-0606. Fire Ant Funeral, 50 FT Jackrabbit, and Texas Blood are among the eight brews available. Gift cards, T-shirts, hats and glassware can also be purchased, as well as memberships in their new Members Club.
JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden
Downtown
One of the city’s newest restaurants has shifted gears quickly to offer a variety of BBQ family packs feeding from two to eight people, with smoked meat options ranging from brisket and ribs to cauliflower and salmon. Packaged beer, bottled wine, and staples such as TP, paper towels, and bottled water can also be tacked on to any order.
il Bracco
Park Cities
Italian comfort food abounds on the menu at il Bracco, from gemelli in a spicy vodka sauce to delectable lamb, pork and beef meatballs that are a meal unto themselves, no pasta needed. Ask them to pair bottled beer or wine (or both) with anything you order for a decadent feast. Pickup and delivery orders via Alto ride-share can both be ordered by calling the restaurant directly at 214-361-0100.
Commissary
Downtown
Commissary is serving its full menu, along with a special menu of family-sized options, for takeout, curbside, and delivery. A six-pack of mix-and-match sandwiches or large format salads are perfect for lunch or a light dinner, or select from a variety of pastries, bagels, and other breakfast items to have ready the next morning with your cold brew coffee and orange juice (both of which are available by the gallon), as well as beer and wine. Free delivery within five miles is available, or choose a third-party app.
TJ’s Seafood
Oak Lawn & Preston Hollow
Known for being very selective about its high-quality seafood, TJ’s isn’t changing course during this time of takeout and delivery. Choose from grilled salmon, shrimp or the catch of the day with mashed potatoes, sautéed veggies and lemon caper butter, all prepared and packaged for reheating and serving in the comfort of your home. The entire food menu is also available, as are bottles of beer and wine.
ZaLat
Multiple locations
Delivery is nothing new for pizza places, but ZaLat continues to bring smiles to customers with its unusual collection of pizzas (alongside the usual suspects, too). Among the popular “crazy” pizzas are the Pho Shizzle featuring all the flavors of pho on a crust, buffalo chicken, a corn-studded elotes pie, and a chicken teriyaki version. All come delivered in tamper-proof packaging for pickup and delivery.
