Where to Eat Indian and South Asian Food in Dallas-Fort Worth Right Now

When I first moved to Dallas more than 20 years ago, I asked an Indian friend where to get the best Indian food locally, and the response was something along the lines of, “At my mom’s house.” But, thankfully, the curry-naan-chutney scene in North Texas has gotten quite a bit brighter in the past few years, with everything from mom-and-pop buffets and trendy interpretations of traditional cuisine to international chains serving up beloved recipes with consistent finesse.

Yet some things haven’t changed—when researching this collection of restaurants, I once again turned to a few Indian pals and requested their recommendations for the go-to spots that satisfy their cravings for complex and comforting flavors we all know and love. And with Diwali, the annual festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists throughout India and beyond, touching down on Thursday, November 4, there’s no better time to hit up one of these standout Dallas-Fort Worth South Asian specialists.