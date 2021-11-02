Where to Eat Indian and South Asian Food in Dallas-Fort Worth Right Now
Toast the festival of lights with curries, naan, samosas, and all things tandoori.
When I first moved to Dallas more than 20 years ago, I asked an Indian friend where to get the best Indian food locally, and the response was something along the lines of, “At my mom’s house.” But, thankfully, the curry-naan-chutney scene in North Texas has gotten quite a bit brighter in the past few years, with everything from mom-and-pop buffets and trendy interpretations of traditional cuisine to international chains serving up beloved recipes with consistent finesse.
Yet some things haven’t changed—when researching this collection of restaurants, I once again turned to a few Indian pals and requested their recommendations for the go-to spots that satisfy their cravings for complex and comforting flavors we all know and love. And with Diwali, the annual festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists throughout India and beyond, touching down on Thursday, November 4, there’s no better time to hit up one of these standout Dallas-Fort Worth South Asian specialists.
Urban Tadka
Tikka Masala has and will always be the quintessential gateway dish that introduces most Americans to Indian food, but here you’ll actually see the fresh spices accenting the rich red sauce, in addition to every other dish from spicy Lamb Vindaloo to Goat Curry. The term tadka refers to infusing food with flavor from spices, including cumin, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, saffron, bay leaves, and mustard seeds, and the menu here embodies the heart of northwestern India, all served in a bright, cheery dining room with a lunchtime buffet.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating, call 469-420-9920 for take-out, or order delivery via Uber Eats.
Our Place Indian Cuisine
Step inside this restaurant with its red walls and posters from Goodfellas and other mafia movies and you might think you’ve stumbled into an Italian joint, but the aromas drifting from the kitchen quickly clarify the situation. Glorious vegetarian options such as Aloo Gobi and Mushroom Masala mingle with Fish Vindaloo, Lamb Jalfrezi, and a Tandoori Mixed Grill that offers a little bit of everything on one plate.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or call 214-574-7117 for take-out.
Kalachandji's Restaurant & Palace
For nearly four decades, this buffet with a magical patio scene inside the local Hare Krishna community’s Radha Kalachandji Temple has been a must-visit spot for vegetarian delights and a menu that changes daily. You’ll always find soup, curries, veggie-centric entrees, freshly baked breads, teas, and desserts among the offerings, as well as the chance to learn about everything from vegetarian cooking to meditation.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or call 214-821-1048 for take-out.
Saravanaa Bhavan
Southern specialties dominate the menu at either of these two local outposts of the largest South Indian restaurant chain in the world, with more than four dozen types of dosas luring ravenous fans into this sleek, contemporary eatery. Several styles of Uthappam (thick rice and lentil pancakes), a variety of rice dishes, and fragrant Fried Spiced Cauliflower are well worth exploring, too.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out online.
Honest Indian Kitchen
India street food rivals some of the best five-star restaurants in the world when it comes to technique and a tapestry of flavors, so the opportunity to check out some of the genre’s many staples should never be overlooked. It’s all vegetarian inside this India-based chain’s area shops, and the Bombay-style sandwiches, snackable chaats, dosas, and Bhaji Pav fly off the counter with gusto.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating, order take-out online, or get delivery via Seamless, and Uber Eats.
Kebab 'N' Kurry Indian Restaurant
You know exactly what this restaurant specializes in from the name alone, but the northern Indian emporium also includes veggie- and meat-stuffed Samosas, Mulligatawny soup, and Beef Moglai. Order the Mixed Grill for a smattering of kebabs and bring along some friends to tackle several different curries, including Musallam, Madras, and Vindaloo, available in a vast array of protein and plant-based combinations.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating, call 972-231-5556 for take-out, or order delivery via Uber Eats.
Taj Mahal Indian Restaurant & Bar
For more than 30 years, Taj Mahal has been a reliable spot for scratch-made rustic Indian fare crafted with freshly ground spices, high-quality meats, and fresh vegetables—all served in an ornate, white-tablecloth dining room. Start with an order of Tawa Tikki (potato cakes spiked with onions, tomato, mint, and tamarind) and some Lentil Shorba (yellow lentil soup with garlic, turmeric, and ginger) before settling in for a feast of veggies, meat, and seafood tandoori dishes arriving hot from the clay pit.
How to book: Reserve online.
O'desi Aroma
Another great northern-style option in North Texas, this cozy yet thoroughly modern destination does a bustling take-out business, but they also have communal seating and a few smaller tables for fresh-from-the-kitchen savoring. You can’t go wrong with any of the dishes but their specialties, which include Mutton Do Pyaaza (slow-cooked lamb with caramelized onions) and Dabba Chicken, a rich curry made with silky egg, consistently knock it out of the park.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Bombay Chowpatty
The menu at this small, fast-casual restaurant specializing in street food favorites takes up a large chunk of real estate on the side of the counter, but feel free to ask questions about anything that doesn’t look familiar. Mini Pizzas topped with Tikka Masala and other traditional ingredients are a big hit with loyal customers, as well as the Egg Bhurji, which is basically (but far-from-basic) Indian-style scrambled eggs loaded with spices.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating, call 972-677-7658 for take-out, or order delivery via Caviar.
Âme
A beautiful marriage of cultures comes together across this hip Bishop Arts District venue (pronounced ah-mmh) and the neighboring Elephant Bar. The Afghani mother-daughter duo behind Dallas Farmers Market eateries 8 Cloves and Laili offer a twist on the usual lineup by utilizing French cooking techniques and less-expected ingredients—Beet Samosas and brunch time Tikka Benedict, for instance—to deliver a trendy fusion experience that truly holds its own.
How to book: Call 214-782-9696 for take-out.