The 10 Absolute Best Lunch Spots in Dallas

Nothing breaks up the day like a good lunch. We’re not talking about a quick salad at your desk—we mean a real meal that gets you out of your home or office during daylight hours. But good lunches can be hard to come by, especially with so many restaurants serving dinner only, or fast food that elevates speed over quality. Fortunately, there are still plenty of great options if you know where to look.

Here are the 10 best lunch spots in Dallas, including a handful of new options ready to ply you with standout midday satisfaction.