The 11 Best Pie Shops in Dallas
Order up.
We’ve never read How to Win Friends and Influence People, but we can only assume that Dale Carnegie’s famous tome begins with “Step 1: Bring pie.” Or, at least it should. Because whether you’re attending a holiday soirée or meeting your significant other’s parents for the first time, pie is the ultimate ice breaker. And, unlike a fun ugly sweater, you can actually eat it.
These are 11 of the best pie shops in DFW, with a focus on artisan bakeries over big name grocery stores. Place your orders soon lest you’re forced to show up empty handed or—gasp—clutching a cellophane-wrapped fruit cake.
Emporium Pies
Emporium slings pies from its original shop in Bishop Arts, plus outposts in Deep Ellum, McKinney, and Fort Worth. Holiday selections include Father Christmas (peppermint cream with chocolate cookie crust), Merry Berry, and Snowball, featuring coconut custard with house-whipped cream and toasted coconut.
How to order: Order pick-up and delivery online or get nationwide shipping via Goldbelly.
Sweet J’s
A former fixture at the Dallas Farmers Market, Jena Glover now operates out of the Mix Kitchen co-working space. That’s where she’s baking up delicious holiday creations like Pumpkin, Apple Caramel Crumble, Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, and Ms. Nantucket, a cranberry pie littered with slivered almonds.
How to order: Order pick-up and delivery online.
Piefalootin
More than just a solid pun, Piefalootin is a bakery that takes its selection seriously… and also its dad jokes. Scroll through the extensive menu to find classics, seasonal favorites, and originals across several categories, including cream pies, fruit pies, and cheesecakes, and choose from fun flavors with names like Boom! Choco Latte Latte (chocolate brownie pie with espresso glaze) and Cinco de PIE-Yo (five kinds of chocolate capped with spicy whipped cream).
How to order: Call 469-573-8756 for pick-up.
Humble: Simply Good Pies
Humble makes an assortment of fruit and cream pies, with a regular menu supplemented by rotating specials and a few savory pot pies. Favorites include the Buttermilk Chess Pie and the Old Fashioned Apple, which is made with two pounds of tart Granny Smith and sweet Gala apples.
How to order: Order pick-up online.
Melisa The Pie Lady
Melisa’s homemade pies are great any time of year, but the holiday menu buttresses classics like Apple and Cherry with more festive fare like Chocolate-Eggnog and Peppermint-Mocha. You know what to do.
How to order: Order pick-up online.
Norma's Cafe
This beloved diner has been serving a menu of delicious comfort foods since 1956. Go for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and don’t leave without scarfing down a slice of pie or taking one to-go. The selection changes daily, but always features an assortment of fruit pies as well as the famous (and very tall) meringue-topped Mile-High Pie, available in flavors like Lemon, Coconut, Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut-Butter, and Oreo.
How to order: Stop by for whole pie pick-up or order slices to-go online.
Empire Baking Company
Empire bakes bread and other goodies for dozens of restaurants around town. Fortunately, they’ll also bake you a pie. The small but mighty roster includes just two options: Apple-Cranberry and Texas Pecan. For the best results, spring for both.
How to order: Order pick-up online.
Sweet Lucy’s Pies
Known for its flaky crusts and offbeat flavors, Sweet Lucy’s sports one of the best holiday menus in town. Choose from options like Hot Chocolate Cherry, Gingerbread Eggnog Cream, and White Chocolate Peppermint Chess and let the sugary madness ensue.
How to order: Order pick-up online.
Stir Crazy Baked Goods
Stir Crazy has added a handful of seasonal pies to its already extensive menu, including Eggnog, Spiced Buttermilk, and Apple-Cranberry. The best part? Each is available as a whole pie or mini pie. If you go the pint-sized route, you can score six or a dozen, providing a personal pie for everyone at the table this year.
How to order: Order pick-up online.
Mama's Daughters' Diner
Another diner with decades of experience under its belt, Mama’s Daughters’ serves comfort food ranging from breakfast staples to Fried Chicken and Meatloaf. By all means, stop in and eat—but also get a pie, because those homemade concoctions are headlined by unbeatable classics like Coconut Cream, Chocolate Cream, Pumpkin, Pecan, and Apple Crumb.
How to order: Stop by with a completed hardcopy order form for pick-up.
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
With several locations across North Texas, you’re never too far away from a Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. And that’s great news come holiday season, when you require easy access to cream pies, fruit pies, and the ever-popular I-40, a mountain of pecans, chocolate chips, and toasted coconut, all wrapped up in a sweet shortbread crust.
How to order: Order pick-up and nationwide delivery online.