The 11 Best Pie Shops in Dallas

We’ve never read How to Win Friends and Influence People, but we can only assume that Dale Carnegie’s famous tome begins with “Step 1: Bring pie.” Or, at least it should. Because whether you’re attending a holiday soirée or meeting your significant other’s parents for the first time, pie is the ultimate ice breaker. And, unlike a fun ugly sweater, you can actually eat it.

These are 11 of the best pie shops in DFW, with a focus on artisan bakeries over big name grocery stores. Place your orders soon lest you’re forced to show up empty handed or—gasp—clutching a cellophane-wrapped fruit cake.