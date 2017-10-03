The Best Places to Eat in Dallas Right Now

Henry's Majestic Highland Park This gastropub's consistency at cranking out solid elevated tavern eats has kept the spotlight on it years after its debut -- no small feat in the fickle Dallas dining scene. And as if the burgers, steak, small plates and weekend breakfast don't already keep folks coming in droves, Alex Fletcher, the bar master behind the stick, keeps palates pleased with excellent cocktails to complement brunch, lunch, and dinner.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Kevin Marple

Rapscallion Lower Greenville Before you get your straw ready to sip on what sounds like a cocktail, know that this dish is actually the Southern-flavored gastro-tavern’s spin on Nashville hot chicken. Don’t be shy, though, and double up the heat with some shakes of the Fresno chile sauce on the table. And round out that plate: Rapscallion excels at openers like ribeye carpaccio and decadent sides like fried sorghum and "Gammy’s baked mac."

El Come Taco East Dallas From beginners just starting to dive into the city’s street taco scene, to old hands who know their cabeza from their cecina, this Fitzhugh Ave hot spot draws all levels of taco lovers. And with fillings ranging from brisket to crispy grasshopper, it's bound to have something for you to swoon over.

CBD Provisions Downtown Executive chef Richard Blankenship continues pushing this modern American restaurant’s menu forward. Case in point, fascinating additions like chargrilled broccoli sprouts, “grits” made of rice and house-made merguez sausage over creamy corn. But if you simply can’t bring yourself to venture past the super-popular pig’s head carnitas or grass-fed beef cheeseburger, we can’t blame you.

Off-Site Kitchen West Dallas With its move from tiny Design District digs to a lofty, kitschy space on the edge of Trinity Groves, this burger joint has more room to fit in its rabid devotees. Your chances of sitting down while eating any of OSK’s sandwiches, American cheese-topped burgers, tacos, and fries may actually be better, too.

Knife Modern Steak Mockingbird Station Chef John Tesar’s meatropolis brought to Dallas a much-needed modernization of the classic steakhouse, with enough trappings of the latter to sate Dallas appetites. Special cuts of meat (culotte, tri-tip) and steaks-to-be-shared (28oz sirloins and bone-in ribeyes) beg to be paired with traditional sides, but also unique ones like the avocado fries and collard greens.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Sam Rosen

The Grape Lower Greenville This charming European bistro has been around since 1972 but feels like it’s always in the current swing of things, with menus that change to reflect what’s fresh, as well as hardcore classics that keep regulars coming back. In addition to the tartines, the famed mushroom soup is as addictive as you’ve heard -- ditto for the uber-popular brunch here.

Lucia Bishop Arts Dist. Chef-owner David Uygur’s homage to an authentic Italian cookery is the hardest table in town to snag, but so worth the effort. The kitchen’s biggest hits and points of pride are the handmade pasta and house-cured salumi, though meaty mains that can include seafood, game, and poultry are executed wonderfully enough to be standouts, too.

Ten Ramen Oak Cliff This much-awaited ramen shop’s opening was delayed after a fire a few months before its hoped-for launch. Happily, the spare, standing-room-only box of a restaurant has risen like a phoenix to the raves of noodle lovers city-wide. In addition to regulars like tonkotsu and shoyu ramen, be on the lookout for rotating specials.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Bread & Butter PR

Madrina Oak Lawn Die-hard foodies can’t resist Madrina’s potent mix of French and Mexican cuisines -- as evidenced by the restaurant’s enduring popularity -- while cocktail enthusiasts give the bar program and tequila & mezcal lists high marks. Anyone who digs on both would do well to stop in at happy hour, when the entire food menu is half off.

Top Knot Uptown Uchi’s upstairs spin-off features a less buttoned-down feel and a more wallet-friendly price point than the sushi superstar, with the same top-notch culinary pedigree. The Asian-inspired eats include shareable snacks, crudos, and a few mains, as well as the craft cocktail list, which is what sets Top Knot most apart from its sake-forward downstairs neighbor.

Filament Deep Ellum Badass chef Matt McCallister’s down-home sequel to FT33 is a must-visit, thanks to modern takes on Southern classics. Think zesty shrimp & grits, a regional version of okonomiyaki, and fried catfish done up “Nashville hot”-style. Don’t miss any of the fine drinks from the outstanding cocktail menu.

Street's Fine Chicken Oak Lawn The folks behind beloved, locally grown homecooking chain Black Eyed Pea have mined their homestyle roots again with this fried chicken concept set in the old BEP on Cedar Springs. In addition to brined fried bird, you can dive into roast chicken, chicken tenders and a peri peri chicken that’s been marinated in hot pepper sauce. There’s a shortlist of beer, cocktails and decadent side dishes, all served in the shadow of the restaurant’s cheeky wall of cocks (that is, a wall of framed painting of chickens. What were you thinking?).

Trompo Oak Cliff Birthed from the popularity of local pop-up parties, this OC storefront’s main attraction is the Mexican-style spit-roasted pork that’s sliced, griddled, then folded into tacos and quesadillas. There’s also bistek on hand, as well as veggies and paneer for vegetarian palates, but the rotisserie signature is the can’t-miss menu feature by far.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Flora Street Cafe

Flora Street Cafe Arts District One of Dallas' favorite sons in the biz is back with this fine arts-influenced take on Texas cuisine. And this restaurant's Flora St location -- right across from the Meyerson and Winspear performance facilities -- is just ripe for indulging in artistic culinary expressions from Stephan Pyles. Seafood, steak, game, and desserts get loving treatment from the top-notch kitchen team.

Shake Shack Uptown This New York-born burger joint brought its instant-classic eats to Uptown in late August, to the delight of food enthusiasts all over DFW. Now Dallas can line up for the house-specialty cheeseburgers, fries, and dogs as well as an edible, smoked-meat collab with Pecan Lodge. Complete your order with the famed crinkle fries and some local brews before seating yourself at a lawn table and Instagramming your meal.

Mesa Oak Cliff It's no wonder big-name stars of stage and screen (Beyoncé, Conan O'Brien, and many more) pop into this cozy, family-owned Mexican restaurant -- the Veracruzan specialties are legit. Taste the Reyes family love poured into every mole dish and each plate of ropa vieja... and definitely pair those with beer or one of Mesa's irresistible cocktails. Come November 2016, do it all again at Mesa's second location, in Grapevine.