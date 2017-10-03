The Best Places to Eat in Dallas Right Now

Welcome to Eat Seeker, where we’ll give you the lowdown on the best spots to eat at right now in order to help you properly calibrate your appetite radar. We’re talking buzzy new spots, revered classics that have been around for a while, and everything in between. Age ain’t nothin’ but a number, after all, especially if a restaurant is keeping things fresh and interesting.
Henry's Majestic
Highland Park

Rapscallion
Lower Greenville

El Come Taco
East Dallas

CBD Provisions
Downtown

Off-Site Kitchen
West Dallas

Knife Modern Steak
Mockingbird Station

The Grape
Lower Greenville

Lucia
Bishop Arts Dist.

Ten Ramen
Oak Cliff

Madrina
Oak Lawn

Top Knot
Uptown

Filament
Deep Ellum

Street's Fine Chicken
Oak Lawn

Trompo
Oak Cliff

Flora Street Cafe
Arts District

Shake Shack
Uptown

Mesa
Oak Cliff

Montlake Cut
University Park

At Henry's Majestic, you'll find a somewhat fancy-yet-welcoming ambiance befitting its Highland Park location, but more importantly, you'll find well-crafted, interesting cocktails like the Sanchez Gimlet (blanco tequila, fresh arugula, lime, lemongrass). Also important: the food you'll be enjoying with said cocktails. Look for maple bourbon meatballs with fennel slaw, a "marrow-spiked" burger, and bowls of Texas pho.
Updated Southern fare takes the stage at Rapscallion, Lower Greenville's 2,300sqft neighborhood bistro from the team behind the beloved Boulevardier. Expect dishes like dry-aged rib eye carpaccio, pickled Gulf shrimp, Hominy cheddar grits, and Nashville-style hot chicken. Double down on heat with a few shakes of the Fresno chile sauce on the table. Cocktails are crafted with house gomme syrups and shrubs, and the spirits are whiskey-focused. Try one of the made-to-order house mules with your choice of whiskey, rum, gin, mezcal, or vodka, and packed to the brim with ginger spice.
El Come Taco focuses on simply prepared street tacos made with corn tortillas and filled with brisket, sirloin, or if you're craving a crunch, crispy grasshopper. The add-ons are minimal (most tacos are topped with nothing more than cilantro and chopped onion), letting the juiciness of the meat and the grainy texture of the tortillas speak for themselves.
This handsome Downtown modern Texas brasserie, adjacent to The Joule Hotel, is dressed completely in wood, exposed brick, marble, and vintage lighting, with an attractive menu to match. Treat yourself to the family-style Wagyu Rib Steak or the Pig Head Carnitas, and pair it with something from their unique cocktail menu.
With a passing glance at Trinity Park's Off-Site Kitchen, which on the outside appears to be any hold abandoned, vine-covered house, you'd be stunned to find its modern, lofty interior and mural-lined back patio that puts others to shame with its bar game selection. Locals stay for pitchers of domestic drafts and a game of pool, but the reason they flock in the first place is for a bite of the cheap "Murph-style" burger, an angus patty stacked with jalapenos, bacon relish, cheese, and the ultra-secret house sauce.
From James Beard-nominated Chef John Tesar, Knife Modern Steakhouse is a sleek, elegant update on the classic steakhouse. Dedicated to using only the highest-quality ingredients with local Texas roots, Knife sources its meat from the nearby 44 Farms in Carmen, Texas. Classic cuts like a bone-in rib eye or filet mignon are what you can expect to see on the restaurant's "Old School" menu, and more adventurous selections, like Waygu, Akaushi and Tri-Tip steaks, wood-fired over an open flame, are decidedly "New School."
Helmed by Chef/Owner Brian Luscher (of Luscher's Red Hots fame), The Grape was originally opened in 1972 and has served approachable, European influenced fare at affordable prices ever since. The menu changes monthly, though, so the Grape never feels stodgy or old-guard. The charming, bistro-like interior and homestyle fare (blueberry pancakes, shrimp and grits) make The Grape a great brunch option
It's hard to snag a table at this neighborhood Italian restaurant in the Bishop Arts District, but if you can, it's totally worth it. Chef David Uygur describes the eclectic menu of this cozy spot as “doing what an Italian would do with the list of ingredients that he can get in Dallas.” That means locally sourced game, handmade pasta, and bold, flavorful ragus. Favorites include the ramp and ricotta tortellini, mustard green gnudi, and Texas wagyu coulotte.
This Oak Cliff ramen joint is pretty bare bones, but don't let that dissuade you from stopping by. Yes, there's no seating; yes, you will be standing in line, then standing while you eat. But, c'mon: these springy maze-men noodles swimming in milky shoyu broth with chopped pork, a gloriously runny poached egg, topped with fried garlic seriously make it well worth the effort.
Madrina, an upscale, yet approachable concept spot in Oak Lawn doles out a popular French-inspired Mexican menu and beverage program. Its imaginative dishes range from rabbit rillettes, to roasted goat tacos, to chilaquiles with duck confit. You don't want to miss out on what's up for grabs here; stop in during happy hour (Tuesday through Friday, 4:00-6:30pm) for an almost unheard of deal-- everything on the food and cocktail menus is half-off.
Born from the popularity of local pop-up parties, Trompo’s main attraction is the Mexican-style spit-roasted pork that’s sliced, griddled, then folded into tacos and quesadillas. There’s also bistek (beef) on hand, as well as pablanos and paneer for vegetarian palates, but the signature rotisserie is the must-eat menu feature. Beneath the bright fluorescents, there is no ambiance and no tables, so you’ll want to take your house-made sauce drenched meal to-go.
Filament is serving up Southern fare with a twist in the heart of Deep Ellum. The menu is focused on wood-fired, Texas-style dishes, each with a globally influenced accent. Here, traditional down-home dishes get a modern makeover -- like the smoked ham Johnny cake okonomiyaki with bonito flakes for a Texas-meets-Tokyo mash-up, or fried country meat pies reminiscent of Asian technique and spice. Mason jars line the whiskey-centric bar, and are full of chow chow, Filament's Southern-inflected version of kimchi. Cocktails keep it local, with a bottled Sazerac for two, or the sorghum-chicory Old Fashioned.
The folks behind the beloved, locally grown home cooking chain Black Eyed Pea have mined their homestyle roots once again with Street's Fried Chicken, a fried chicken concept set in the old BEP on Cedar Springs. In addition to brined, fried bird, you can dive into roast chicken, chicken tenders, and a peri peri chicken that’s been marinated in hot pepper sauce. There’s a shortlist of beer, cocktails, and decadent side dishes, all served in the shadow of the restaurant’s cheeky wall of cocks (a wall of framed painting of chickens, what were you thinking?).
Flora St. Cafe is a 5,000 square foot fine-dining restaurant in the Arts District serving elevated Southwestern cuisine to anyone lucky enough to secure a reservation. Experience James Beard Award winner Stephan Pyles’ seriously sophisticated dishes through a seven-course tasting menu or a la carte, with wine selections from an impressive, extensive cellar. The artful presentation of the dishes paired with the various art installations (there’s one on the ceiling, and it moves) and the wall draped by a three-dimensional silk tapestry are begging for their debut on Instagram.
The first Dallas location of Shake Shack opened in September 2016 in the Crescent Hotel Court, the third Texas outpost of the New York-born international burger chain. All the standbys, like the signature American cheese-topped ShackBurger, and the bacon and chopped cherry pepper SmokeShack burger are available, as well as the site-specific Link Burger; the Dallas-only cheeseburger comes with jalapeño-cheese sausage from Pecan Lodge, two pickle slices, and the Shack sauce.
With wood clock paneling, painted white brick walls, and mahogany-wash cement floors, Mesa's take on the Latin dining experience is far more rustic than most. And the food itself far more modern: presentation is minimal but that doesn't mean its small selection of enchiladas, carne asada, and fresh seafood are any less flavorful. Nor are the cocktails, which draw Latin influences (it's either mezcal or tequila here) and use flavors like lime, mint, peppers, and cinnamon.
Dallas may not have a port of call, but white-tablecloth restaurant Montlake Cut brings the bounty of the sea to the landlocked port of Preston Center. The restaurant’s nautical décor is synonymous with the majority of its menu, highlighting Pacific Northwest specialties like kumamotos and crudos, as well as composed fish-focused dishes like King Crab fried rice, ceviche, and fish tacos. The wine list is largely domestic, with origins adjacent to the restaurant’s regional cuisine. Montlake Cut is a bicoastal experience, but you can opt to indulge in the steak frites if oceans aren’t your thing.