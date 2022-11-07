Dallas-Fort Worth’s 11 Best Restaurants for Group Dinners
Open up the guest list.
‘Tis the season to be jolly, we all know that, but for everyone aside from the most introverted among us that means connecting in person with large groups of friends and family. Sure, you could have people over to hang out in your living room while snacking on takeout from one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s hottest restaurants right now. But that still requires cleaning up and having to figure out creative ways to get the last guest to leave so you can get some shut-eye. So, we recommend taking the gang out on the town—whether it’s a gaggle of gal pals, a group of guys, or a gathering with grandparents—so that somebody else can do all the hard work. All you have to do is select a wonderful place, be your charming self, and take all the credit for helping everyone create new memories over fabulous food and drink. Below are 11 of our favorite festive places for group dining across DFW.
Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar
Back when it was St. Ann’s Parochial School back in 1927, you know students were taught to share, conduct themselves in public settings, and enjoy intelligent conversation. You don’t have to do any of those things when you’re at group dining restaurants, but perhaps you’ll be inspired when you’re dining on Loaded Poutine Fries and Short Rib Tacos with friends. And if you’re looking for group dining at a discount, check out their insanely good Happy Hour, Whiskey Wednesday, and Rosé Thursday.
How to book: Make reservations via SevenRooms for tables of up to 10 or fill out this form for private events.
Commons Club
The Virgin Hotels Dallas restaurant continues to live up to expectations of culinary excellence in a fun, never-stuffy setting, whether it’s a weeknight dinner or Sunday Drag Brunch. Start with a killer charcuterie board and Chicken Lollipops then order up one of three Lion’s Feasts fit for a crowd (choose from a Beef Tomahawk, Seafood Paella, and Steak Florentine). And if you’re feeling generous, book Sir Richard’s Flat for the night and treat the gang to an unforgettable afterparty with panoramic views of Dallas from the wrap-around balcony.
How to book: Make reservations for up to ten people on OpenTable. Click on the Host an Event tab to book for larger groups.
Federales
It’s absolutely, 100% impossible to walk into Federales and not be instantly ready to party. The music is pumping, the crowd’s laughing at full volume, and what’s not to love about slamming tequila shot glasses made of ice to make a bell ring? This isn’t the best spot for a couple looking to talk about life and they know that, so it’s easy to save a space for you and your 19 besties for an afternoon/evening of margaritas and tacos by the multi-dozen.
How to book: Make reservations for up to 20 people via SevenRooms.
Sassetta
The popular Italian eatery may have moved from its inviting digs in the Design District, but we can genuinely say the new space downtown inside The Joule is even better. Have the team set up a long table in front of the windows looking onto Main Street and you’ve got yourselves an instant people-watching extravaganza to fuel your chit-chat over Stuffed Castelvetrano Olives and Crab Ravioli while sipping on Carmenta’s Spell, a pisco-and-prosecco concoction that serves up to four people.
How to book: Secure a table for up to six on Resy or call the restaurant for larger groups and private parties at 214-290-7555.
Happiest Hour
Of all the restaurants in Dallas with patios, Happiest Hour boasts the biggest, which we absolutely love this time of year. And outdoor dining for large groups makes it easier to get a little loud and crazy, right? (Just a little, though.) You can get bottle service if you’re feeling extra festive then get a ton of Happytizers (the chicken tenders rock) and you’ve got yourself a party, whether your group’s four people or more than 15.
How to book: Book bottle service with tables inside or out online. It can handle private events, too.
Tulum
Whether you have people in from out of town or a bunch of your everyday neighborhood pals, Mexican food’s always a crowd-pleaser. And Tulum makes it super easy as one of the best restaurants for group dining. Heck, the chefs have even got a designated four-course experience specifically designed for larger gatherings. It’s only $60 per person and includes plenty of choices, including elotes, fancy guac, Cozumel enchiladas with beef, and onion ash-dusted salmon.
How to book: Reserve a spot for up to 20 people on OpenTable.
Postino
When it comes to group friendly dining in Dallas, Postino has long been one of our favorite spots to entertain our friends over bruschetta boards (especially during their incredible happy hour with $6 glasses of wine and pitchers of beer). Reservations are required for 15 or more people and you can reserve the patio, too, which is great for people-watching. The staff will even let you bring your own desserts and decorations (but leave the confetti at home).
How to book: Make reservations online for groups of 15 or more.
Monarch Restaurant
Fine dining for large groups can be a challenge, especially when there’s an incredible view in the mix and a chef with two Michelin stars. But Monarch makes it easy with reservations available for up to nine people at a table (it has really fun round tables that make conversation a breeze) or you can contact the events person for groups larger than ten. Because the more people you invite, the more dishes everyone can share. (Hint: Make sure to get the Fire-Roasted Lasagna Diane and one of the Butcher’s Reserve Steaks. It’s a surprising-yet-awesome pairing).
How to book: Reserve a table online via SevenRooms.
District Dallas
Wine and whiskey for days. This is one of the first things you see on the restaurant’s website and a mantra that fuels every group who crosses its threshold. Best of all, you can get your favorite W (wine or whiskey) paired with anything on the menu, or vice versa. Definitely try the handheld sliders (fried chicken or Wagyu beef) and keep the communal approach going with Duck “Beggar’s Purses,” Salt Crusted Crispy Shrimp, oysters on the half shell, and a variety of pizzas.
How to book: Reserve a table for up to ten guests on Resy or visit the Groups page for indoor or outdoor options up to 50 guests during regular service or up to 200 guests for a private buy-out.
Jeng Chi
Long one of our favorite places for Chinese food that ventures beyond what most Americanized restaurants serve (though don’t worry, you’ll find Kung Pao Chicken and Beef with Broccoli if your friends or family don’t want to explore something that may be new). The best part about dining here in larger groups is being able to sit at one of their family-style round tables with a giant lazy susan in the middle—perfect for ordering all five juicy dumplings to start, then working your way through at least one different entrée per person to get a huge variety of flavors, colors, and textures to enjoy.
How to book: Make standard reservations for up to 12 via Yelp Reservations, or book reservations for large group dining or private parties for up to 60 people online.
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
Pizza is a natural option for large group dining, as one of the OG shareable meals. Even though the space is on the smaller side (but the patio has plenty of room), this Florida-based pizza concept Mister O1 embraces the challenge of sharing its lineup of “Extraordinary Pizzas” with everyone in Dallas. So why not get as many seated around one table as possible? Get the star-shaped Star Lucca with spicy salami, ricotta, and basil, and work your way down the list from there.
How to book: Call 214-432-4434 to reserve a table for larger groups.