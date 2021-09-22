The 18 Best Restaurants in the Dallas Suburbs

With more than 7.5 million people, DFW is the fourth largest metro area in the country. Naturally, that many people require a robust dining scene. Good food can be found all over Dallas, but dozens of stellar restaurants are tucked into the surrounding suburbs, doling out everything from top-notch barbecue and tacos to an incredible array of Asian cuisine.

If the thought of whittling down all those options into a coherent dinner plan is making your head spin, don’t fret—these are 18 of the best restaurants in the Dallas suburbs. Use this guide as a starting point, and know there are plenty more tasty discoveries lurking just around the corner.