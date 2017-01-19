The Dishes That Define Dallas Southern Comfort Food

There's nothing easy about cooking the iconic dishes of Texas. They require sharp execution, and, most importantly, a true love of the dish. It’s that passion and dedication that make eating out at our favorite places in Dallas an incomparable experience. That’s why we wanted to celebrate those essential dishes that define Southern comfort food in the city, as well as the chefs and restaurants that are currently serving up some truly exceptional renditions of the classics.
One of the greats is, and has been, chicken-fried steak, and the best versions are made with unmistakable heart. A tenderloin steak is pounded, by hand, until it’s pancake-thin. The tenderized steak passes through fine flour, and then drops in a bubbling bath of peanut oil. Creamy, white gravy -- simmering, born of a stock of roasted chicken bones -- is rich and peppery. The steak is pulled from the fryer, sheathed in a shattering, crunchy armor. That peppery gravy is ladled over the steak, just before reaching the customer, with a side of green beans. This is the scene at AllGood Cafe in Dallas, one of Dallas’ best chicken-fried steaks.
The point: There is heart behind the trend of Dallas’ Southern dishes.
When it comes to the state of Southern comfort food in Dallas right now, there’s electricity in the air. Nashville hot chicken, typically fried chicken loaded with a blazing cayenne or sauced in a searing pepper sauce, was “trendy” for a while. Elevated versions, like the fantastic one at Filament, popped up. Fried chicken sandwiches are scattered around the city like sparklers: At Off-Site Kitchen, tender chicken is fried into a peppery cloud and surrounded by bacon, a punchy jalapeño relish, and -- wait for it -- a cold slice of American cheese. It’s beyond addiction.
It isn’t some supernatural phenomenon: It comes from soul, as all great Southern dishes require. Because, let’s be honest, few cuisines stand out more like a sore thumb when it’s obvious that there’s no love. In other words, some of Dallas’ knock-you-down-good, Southern-inspired dishes are born from inspired chefs. These are the best dishes defining comforting Southern food in Dallas right now.
Hot chicken bun
Top KnotAddress and Info
Uptown
This little sandwich is a diamond. “I don’t know how it happened, honestly,” explains Top Knot Exec Chef Angela Hernandez, who grew up in Alabama and Texas. “That dish is very special to me and my team.” She’s talking about her fried chicken sandwich, sauced in a cornichon pickle gastrique, between a soft Parker House roll. Skin-on chicken thigh, 2oz of dark meat (the only way to go, according to Chef Hernandez), soaks in buttermilk and is dredged through dry rice flour, then dredged again. It gets a deep fry in canola oil, and then sauced with the teeny pickle gastrique. What makes it: House-made Parker House rolls baked fresh every day. On first bite, you’ll feel more blood go to your brain. It’s a sandwich that sets a tone, like striking a bell: A great fried chicken sandwich doesn’t have to be a massive, moon-sized, follow-the-rules, gravy-soaked thing. It can be an elegant gem and pack as much punch.
The chicken-fried steak
AllGood CafeAddress and Info
Deep Ellum
Chicken-fried steak, at its truest, is a food icon in Texas. Dallas solidified its legend with a proclamation: The Mayor decreed October 26th as “Dallas Chicken Fried Steak Day.” AllGood Cafe’s version is sublime. The tenderloin steak, hand-pounded until very thin, gets the peanut oil bath, which results in a deeply satisfying and shattering breading. The scratch gravy (made from a stock of roasted chicken bones) is decadent, peppered with heart. It tastes like home -- even if it’s not your home. It’s also a perfect reflection of food in Dallas: Care and subtleness and, most importantly, no irony. Like Dallas’ best dishes (especially the ones on this list), there’s no pretension here. It doesn’t give a damn about three or four stars.
Pimento cheeseburger
KnifeAddress and Info
Mockingbird Station
One of the best cheeseburgers in the country is at Knife. 44 Farms beef -- a NASA-exact grind of 80% Angus beef and 20% fat -- lays on the fiery grill, seasoned with good salt and pepper, and flipped once. Pimento cheese, a delicious version of the staple (the “caviar of the South) is pickley and peppery with jalapeño and melts beautifully over the good beef. Lettuce and tomato rest underneath, accepting those meat juices, and then Chef Tesar’s team gives it a squishy bun. It’s a perfect burger, sent into the stratosphere with a slice of the South. With the 44 Farms grind, located in Cameron, Texas, you’re looking at a sandwich that’s defining Dallas Southern comfort food right now: smart, wildly tasty, local, and fresh. Maybe it’s the good beef, or the melty pimento, but one can truly taste new and old Texas in this sandwich.
Chicken pot pie
Street’s Fine ChickenAddress and Info
Oak Lawn
A great pot pie is harder to find than you’d think. There’s rabbit pot pie at Meddlesome Moth, a uniquely Dallas version, and an elevated-classic at Neighborhood Services. The best ones taste like rich, recently simmered chicken stock. You taste bones and celery and carrots. Street’s Fine Chicken, the newest venture from the Liberty Burger family, has an instant classic that exemplifies Dallas cuisine. It’s made with heart and is never, ever boring. Good, tender, and juicy chicken, is mixed in with a warming, creamy gravy, with fresh peas. A puff of crust is placed on top along with a skewer of rosemary. It’s sensational.
“Chicken and Dumplings”
RapscallionAddress and Info
Lowest Greenville
It started out as duck. “I’ve done plays on it over the years,” Chef Nathan Tate says. It worked, but not as well as the wood-roasted chicken. It imparts an irreplaceable smoky flavor that soared with patrons. In-house cavatelli, a pasta shell made with ricotta, goes into a pan sauce of fantastic chicken stock, a little cream, garlic, shallot, lemon juice, and herbs. They build the dish in the pan to order. Hot sauce, a vibrant, homemade concoction of Fresno chiles ground with vinegar and salt that’s been barrel-aged and fermented for a month, splashes over the dish. “I don’t think I’d be doing a traditional Southern restaurant,” Tate says. He’s right: His dishes aren’t anything close to stale tradition. This is Dallas’ tradition: elevated Southern food with as much soul as it can bear.
Fried green tomatoes
Hattie’sAddress and Info
Bishop Arts District
The best fried green tomatoes eat like a meal. Thick discs of green tomato, a paper-thin layer of good cornmeal, fried until crisp, and dipped in a sauce -- it’s one of the great things that the South has given to us. Hattie’s, a refined bistro beautifully influenced by the South’s cuisine, does a stand-out version of the simple dish. Whispers of breaded cornmeal, just enough to break like the top of a crème brûlée and keep the focus on the good tomato, break under your fork and knife. Buttermilk ranch cools the fried heat, and the tomatoes are bursting-fresh. They taste like they’ve just been picked and water-washed. It’s also food that’s got the warmth of heart and soul.
Black-eyed peas and soft yeast rolls
Bubba's Cooks CountryAddress and Info
Highland Park
One guarantee at Bubba’s on Hillcrest -- which has been a drive-thru Dallas icon since 1980 (it also spawned Babe’s) -- is you’re getting fresh and hot chicken. If it’s sitting for more than 30 minutes, it gets tossed. The cloud-soft yeast rolls are equally as precious: They're lovingly made using lots of Crisco and sugar, about 24 hours in advance. Couple it with some chicken strips, and you’re headed towards a food coma. Scratch that: It’s more like sleeping under a Texas night sky. That’s where you’ll be transported to, as well, with the tender, rich, and salty black-eyed peas. Tried and true.
Fried chicken
Slow BoneAddress and Info
Design District
This is the truth: If you haven’t been to Slow Bone yet, you haven’t tried the some of the best fried chicken around. It’s the perfect amalgam of a Southern icon and Dallas’ expertise: smoke. Smoke imbues the water in the fried chicken’s brine, along with salt and sugar, and it sits overnight. Chef Jeffery Hobbs drops ‘em in a deep fryer after the chicken’s dredged in potato flour, which jails the chicken in a gorgeous, golden-fried crust. Lash it with their house sauces, and you’ll have a life-changer of an experience. This is chicken imbued with Dallas.
Born from the popularity of local pop-up parties, Trompo’s main attraction is the Mexican-style spit-roasted pork that’s sliced, griddled, then folded into tacos and quesadillas. There’s also bistek (beef) on hand, as well as pablanos and paneer for vegetarian palates, but the signature rotisserie is the must-eat menu feature. Beneath the bright fluorescents, there is no ambiance and no tables, so you’ll want to take your house-made sauce drenched meal to-go.
The name of this Deep Ellum staple pretty much says everything. The towering pancake breakfasts, the chipotle turkey club lunches, the gravy-smothered chicken fried steak dinners -- it's all just really, really good. And with regular live country music acts and quirky mementos, like the colored paper cranes hanging form the ceiling and screen-printed art adorning every wall, taking a seat here is like getting a little slice of Austin without the three-hour drive.
From James Beard-nominated Chef John Tesar, Knife Modern Steakhouse is a sleek, elegant update on the classic steakhouse. Dedicated to using only the highest-quality ingredients with local Texas roots, Knife sources its meat from the nearby 44 Farms in Carmen, Texas. Classic cuts like a bone-in rib eye or filet mignon are what you can expect to see on the restaurant's "Old School" menu, and more adventurous selections, like Waygu, Akaushi and Tri-Tip steaks, wood-fired over an open flame, are decidedly "New School."
The folks behind the beloved, locally grown home cooking chain Black Eyed Pea have mined their homestyle roots once again with Street's Fried Chicken, a fried chicken concept set in the old BEP on Cedar Springs. In addition to brined, fried bird, you can dive into roast chicken, chicken tenders, and a peri peri chicken that’s been marinated in hot pepper sauce. There’s a shortlist of beer, cocktails, and decadent side dishes, all served in the shadow of the restaurant’s cheeky wall of cocks (a wall of framed painting of chickens, what were you thinking?).
Updated Southern fare takes the stage at Rapscallion, Lower Greenville's 2,300sqft neighborhood bistro from the team behind the beloved Boulevardier. Expect dishes like dry-aged rib eye carpaccio, pickled Gulf shrimp, Hominy cheddar grits, and Nashville-style hot chicken. Double down on heat with a few shakes of the Fresno chile sauce on the table. Cocktails are crafted with house gomme syrups and shrubs, and the spirits are whiskey-focused. Try one of the made-to-order house mules with your choice of whiskey, rum, gin, mezcal, or vodka, and packed to the brim with ginger spice.
This upscale American bistro takes good ol’ fashioned down home-style cookin’ and low-country cuisine and makes it decidedly high class. With linen-colored walls, huge windows, a mix of antique and modern furniture styles, and colorful centerpieces, the atmosphere is as pleasantly bright and refreshing as the cuisine is rich and satisfying. While brunch is a big hit at Hattie’s, their lunch and dinner menu’s look just as enticing with options like Fried Green Tomatoes (no, Kathy Bates didn’t make them), Low Country Shrimp and Grits, and Bacon-wrapped, Jalapeño-stuffed Quail.Go for a classic cocktail or one with more of a southern kick like the Sweet Tea or Key Lime martinis.
In an old Texaco-turned-art-deco-counter-serve, Bubba’s Cooks Country is a Southern comfort food mainstay in University Park, and has been providing Dallas with some of the area’s best down-home cooking since 1981. Family recipes rule the menu, with a simple menu boasting traditional dishes like chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade yeast rolls, peach cobbler, and of course, the crispy, golden, buttermilk-fried bird that made Bubba’s famous. Step up to the counter or drive through any day of the week for a taste of Bubba’s buttery, Southern creature comforts.
There is no shortage of barbecue restaurants in Texas. You'd be hard-pressed to find one that hasn't been awarded some accolade for its tender and juicy burnt ends or fall-off-the-bone ribs. The Slow Bone is one among the masses, and is a Dallas-based force to be reckoned with. The brisket is tender and juicy, and the ribs do fall off the bone, but have you ever had golden, expertly fried chicken to accompany your rack of baby backs? The Slow Bone is known for its barbecue, yes, but don't leave without at least a bite of the fried chicken... you didn't wait in line to miss out.