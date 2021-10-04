The 11 Best Steakhouses in Dallas

Dallas is world famous for its steakhouses. And while the view of our fair burg as a meat-heavy metropolis may be a bit reductive these days—the city is teeming with all manner of delicious cuisines—that beefy reputation has definitely been earned, so we might as well lean into it with all the gusto it takes to tackle a 36-ounce Tomahawk..

These are 11 of the best steakhouses in Dallas, from classic steak-and-potato joints to high-end spots perfect for your next date night, power lunch, or glitzy birthday bash. Come hungry, order up a bottle or two of fine wine, and consider springing for a salad every once in a while—a balanced diet is key, after all.