The 11 Best Steakhouses in Dallas
From modern chophouses to age-old dry-aged emporiums.
Dallas is world famous for its steakhouses. And while the view of our fair burg as a meat-heavy metropolis may be a bit reductive these days—the city is teeming with all manner of delicious cuisines—that beefy reputation has definitely been earned, so we might as well lean into it with all the gusto it takes to tackle a 36-ounce Tomahawk..
These are 11 of the best steakhouses in Dallas, from classic steak-and-potato joints to high-end spots perfect for your next date night, power lunch, or glitzy birthday bash. Come hungry, order up a bottle or two of fine wine, and consider springing for a salad every once in a while—a balanced diet is key, after all.
Town Hearth
Nick Badovinus’s ritzy steakhouse sports dozens of crystal chandeliers, a quirky yellow submarine housed in an aquarium, and vintage motorcycles on display. Needless to say, it’s a feast for the eyes, but it’s also a feast for the stomach. Town Hearth’s menu is loaded with prime cuts, from eight-ounce filets to a 45-day dry-aged 32-ounce Battle Axe, a bone-in ribeye that’s both Instagram fodder and a formidable supper. Pair those steaks with traditional sides and a drink—they’ve got plenty of whiskey cocktails and an extensive wine list—and you’re guaranteed a good time.
How to book: Call 214-761-1617 to reserve.
Dakota's Steakhouse
Dakota’s closed in 2020 after nearly four decades in business, but now it’s back, complete with a new owner, new chef, and a host of updates, from dining room and courtyard patio renovations to major menu overhauls. The subterranean space, accessed via a glass elevator, is the perfect spot for a meat-focused date night. Choose from a variety of cuts, including classic New York strips and ribeyes alongside A5 Japanese Wagyu and a hefty Porterhouse for Two. Throw in a Whole Maine Lobster if you’re feeling fancy… or simply ravenous.
Y. O. Ranch Steakhouse
This West End staple is a favorite among tourists visiting the nearby Sixth Floor Museum and JFK Memorial, but don’t let that dissuade you from sitting down to enjoy a fleet of USDA Prime steaks, all cut in house. Wild game, like Venison Chops Au Poivre and Espresso-Crusted Elk Tenderloin, and the ever-curious Chicken Fried Lobster, are also available, just in case you forgot you were in Texas.
Corrientes 348
With multiple locations spread throughout South America, Corrientes 348 chose Dallas as its first (and currently only) stateside outpost. Named for the famous street in Buenos Aires, the restaurant takes meat and wine as seriously as expected. The family-style menu is headlined by proteins, which range from multiple steaks to lamb and pork ribs. Tack on Empanadas, a fresh salad, and regional sides like Papatasso (crispy smashed potatoes with oregano)—plus zesty Caipirinhas or a glass of Argentinian wine to wash it all down—and you have all the makings of a festive evening.
This dramatic, two-story space, decked out with a massive bronze chandelier and display kitchen, is a popular choice for business dinners, special occasions, and other affairs that call for red meat and wine. Meals begin with a selection of aquatic starters, from a Seafood Tower to saucy Shrimp Cocktail and tender Tuna Tartare. Back on land, the hand-cut steaks and chops conquer the classics (Filet Mignon, Bone-In Prime Strip), alongside standouts like A5 Japanese Wagyu and a small assortment of 45-day dry-aged enticements. Complete the experience with a few shareable sides like Lobster Mac and Cheese or—for God’s sake—some fresh vegetables.
Knife Dallas
Top Chef alum John Tesar’s ode to beef is a modern take on the traditional chophouse, with high ceilings, brightly colored tile, warm lighting, and an airy patio. The menu features a bacon tasting spanning five varieties, so that’s obviously where you should start. Move onto “new-school” and “old-school” steaks, ranging from budget-friendly flat iron and skirt cuts to a baller Bone-in Sirloin. If you really want to go big, try the 240-day dry-aged 44 Farms Bone-In Ribeye, and consider bringing a friend, because said steak weighs in at a plump 32 ounces and costs upwards of $200. Before you leave, take a peek at the patiently hibernating steaks via the picture window looking into the fully stocked dry-aging room.
Nick & Sam's
This Uptown gem has a bustling bar, and there’s rarely an empty seat in the house. Have a cocktail and join the after-work crowd, or reserve a table and begin checking off items from the massive dinner menu. The kitchen churns out all manner of hot and cold appetizers, sushi rolls, and sides, which will keep you occupied for quite awhile. Later, the requisite prime steaks are joined by an entire section of Wagyu options, with loads of information detailing cut, prefecture, and flavor.
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
Pappas Bros. keeps its dry-aging process written down and stored securely in a safe, going so far as to hire butchers to break down each cut inhouse—that should tell you just how seriously they take their meat inside this Texas treasure. The straightforward menu features steaks front-and-center, from simple filets to bone-in strips, expertly seasoned with kosher salt, black pepper, and butter. Whatever you order, you’ll want to pair it with wine—the restaurant’s list is 3,500 bottles strong.
Bob's Steak & Chop House
Bob’s now operates locations both across Texas and in multiple states, but the Lemmon Avenue original is where it all began. The classic chophouse sports low ceilings, white tablecloths, and career servers who know their cuts as intimately as they know their wines. Salads are large and plentiful, the seafood is fresh, and steaks aptly account for all the greatest hits. As a bonus, each plate is adorned with a gigantic glazed carrot, so you can squeeze in some vitamins between bites of beef.
Chef Richard Chamberlain has been serving classic steakhouse fare to happy diners at his eponymous restaurant since 1993. The space and menu have gotten some updates over the years, but the lazer focus on the food hasn’t budged. Crown your cut with one of four additions, like Foie Gras butter or Porcini Mushroom-Madeira Butter, and line your plate with stellar sides like Au Gratin Potatoes and Creamed Corn with Applewood Bacon. After dinner, head into the cigar lounge for a relaxing nightcap marrying top shelf spirits and sumptuous leather with sultry stogies.
Old money, athletes, and visiting celebs rub elbows inside this clubby destination, where power lunches are a competitive sport and the service always comes correct. You may spot some familiar faces around the luxe dining room, including Mr. Biernat himself, but after a few minutes of people-watching, give the menu your undivided attention. That’s where you’ll find a stacked selection of small plates, salads, sides, steaks, and seafood. Can’t decide? The Prime Cowboy Ribeye is a never-fail crowd-pleaser.