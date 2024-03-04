Getting Great Sushi in Dallas Has Never Been Easier

Photo courtesy of Tatsu Photo courtesy of Tatsu

Much of the DFW food conversation is centered around steakhouses, barbecue joints, and Tex-Mex, and for good reason: The metroplex is teeming with great examples of each. But don’t let this carnivorous reputation sway you from exploring the seriously good sushi scene. Dallas, Fort Worth, and the suburbs are home to minimalist omakase rooms, casual strip mall spots, and modern temples of Japanese cuisine, all ready to feed you nigiri until you say stop. The options abound, but you still have to make a decision. We’re here to help with this rundown of the 20 best sushi restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth. Collect them all.

Photo by Chad Wadsworth, courtesy of Sushi by Scratch

Sushi by Scratch Downtown

Sushi by Scratch operates 10 speakeasy-style restaurants around the country and in Canada, including the Michelin-starred outpost in Montecito, CA. The group came to Dallas at the end of 2023, turning an eighth-floor Adolphus Hotel suite into a cozy sushi counter serving a 17-course omakase experience. The nigiri-focused menu features favorites like tuna, hamachi, and salmon, all dressed with creative garnishes, plus a one-two punch of roasted bone marrow nigiri followed by an unagi bite that’s drizzled with rendered bone marrow before your eyes.

Hatsuyuki Hand Roll Bar Fort Worth

Another gem of a hand roll bar, Hatsukuki is a walk-in-only, counter-service spot flush with great bites. Choose a selection of hand rolls, and they’ll be presented before you, one by one, until you’re sated. But don’t stop there; keep going with the daily specials, featuring a variety of fresh nigiri and sashimi options.

Photo courtesy of Pearl

Pearl Knox-Henderson

Nobu-trained chef Shine Tamaoki’s handsome restaurant, Pearl, is an ode to Japanese flavors. Drawing inspiration from his hometown in Japan, as well as his time at Nobu Dallas, Tamaoki serves classic sushi preparations, rolls, and shared plates, so guests can carve out their own experience each time they visit. Alternatively, you can ask the chef to prepare an omakase spread. The nigiri and sashimi are undeniably good, but don’t miss some of the hot and cold dishes, including Smoked Yellowtail, Diver Scallop Crudo, and the tempura-battered Japanese Fish and Chips, served with housemade tartar sauce, ponzu mignonette, and burdock chips

Naminohana Sushi & Handroll Bar Upper Greenville

Score a seat at this walk-in-only hand roll counter, and you’ll be close to the action, as the chefs meticulously prepare rolls, nigiri, and sashimi. Start with a combo of three, four, or five handrolls (salmon, tuna, yellowtail, crab, lobster, and more good decisions) then add to your order from the board of specials, which features a rotating selection of fresh fish, like Hokkaido scallops and Japanese mackerel. Miso soup, edamame, beer, and sake are there to fill in the gaps.

Photo courtesy of Yujo

Yujo North Dallas

This relative newcomer offers an a la carte menu stocked with nigiri, sashimi, and other dishes, like salads, grilled yellowtail collar, and uni chawanmushi, so that’s a great place to start if you want to choose your own adventure. Otherwise, leave your fate in the chef’s hands and opt for one of the omakase selections, split into 13 courses, 16 courses, or the Uni Craze, which is 10 courses all featuring uni.

Kaiyo Lower Greenville

Kaiyo is a fun, boisterous izakaya that acts as the sister restaurant to high-end omakase concept Shoyo, located just down the street. The chefs sling all the expected nigiri and rolls (if you can’t make a decision, try the chef’s choice nigiri sampler), plus cold dishes, hot plates, and grilled skewers. Whatever you do, start with the Tuna Pizza, a surprisingly pleasing hybrid dish that tops a crispy tortilla with tuna, jalapeños, and ponzu.

Photo courtesy of Sushi | Bar Hospitality

Sushi | Bar East Quarter

Sushi | Bar is a 12-seat subterranean omakase lounge, serving 17 courses along with beer, wine, and sake pairings. Sample dishes include Aged Bluefin Akami with dehydrated red miso and everything bagel spice, Hokkaido Scallop with white truffle salt, shaved black truffle, and truffle caviar, and A5 Wagyu with brown butter miso. Before or after dinner, or just because, you should also score a cocktail at their attached bar, Ginger’s.

Kome Sushi & Handroll Bar Walnut Hill

This family-run operation specializes in hand rolls, wherein crisp seaweed is lovingly wrapped around rice and fresh fish. Go a la carte or choose a combo set running from three to six pieces. Supplement those handrolls with a selection of nigiri, including salmon, tuna, yellowtail, madai, and hotate, to complete your meal.

Shodo Private Omakase Room | Photo by Kayla Enright, courtesy of Shodo

Shodo Design District

This newly opened sushi concept comes from Route 62 Hospitality, the group behind other Design District spots PakPao and El Bolero. The extensive menu includes traditional nigiri and sashimi alongside rolls, handrolls, and a few signature dishes, like Tenderloin Beef Tataki and Truffle Citrus Hokkaido Scallops. If you want to get luxurious, try the Shodo Roll, made with lobster, A5 wagyu, and truffle caviar.

Edoko Omakase Las Colinas

Despite having omakase in its name, Edoko’s extensive menu is broken into sections featuring hot plates, cold plates, robata, nigiri, and maki, so there’s something for everyone — including every budget and appetite. Fill your table with items from each section, or skip the decision making entirely and go all-in with the omakase. It’s only available at the sushi bar and will ply you with the chef’s choice of nigiri.

Photo courtesy of Namo

Namo West Village

Namo got its start as a casual hand roll counter but has since updated its concept into a high-end sushi experience, with a selection of nigiri, sashimi, and rolls. Work your way through the menu, sampling a little of everything, or sit back, relax, and leave it all up to the talented chefs. Namo hosts special omakase nights on select Wednesdays, with 18 to 20 courses of Edomae-style sushi and optional sake and wine pairings. Keep the party rolling next door at Bar Collette, a stunning cocktail bar from the Namo team.

Nobu Uptown

Nobu is flashy, expensive, and draws crowds as much for its people-watching as for its food. But it remains a reliable go-to for excellent sushi. The menu features hot and cold plates, so go ahead and try a few of those, including the A5 Wagyu sold by the ounce if someone else is paying, and the rightfully beloved Miso Black Cod. But leave room for the extensive nigiri, sashimi, and maki selections, with classics like tuna and salmon sitting alongside seasonal catches and specials.

Photo courtesy of Uchi Dallas

Uchi Uptown

Since opening in 2015, Uchi continues to impress with its food and polished service. The tightly curated sushi menu features fish flown in straight from Japan’s famed Toyosu Market, complementing classic favorites like salmon and tuna with rotating options you don’t see everyday like bluenose trevally and sea robin. If you're still hungry, there’s a variety of hot and cool small plates on offer, from Walu Walu (oak-grilled escolar) to Kinoko Nabe, a rice dish loaded with seasonal mushrooms, egg yolk, and 72-hour short rib.

Shoyo Lower Greenville

This 13-seat omakase restaurant has remained one of the hardest reservations in town since it opened in the middle of 2021. Chefs Jimmy Park and Shinichiro Kondo turn out 15-plus courses each night, flanking a delightful onslaught of nigiri courses with a couple cooked appetizers, soup, and dessert, all conspiring to create a truly memorable dining experience. And to drink: craft cocktails like the Yuzu 75 (cognac, yuzu juice, shiso syrup, Cava), along with beers, wines, and sakes.

Akira Back The Colony

Akira Back is a prolific chef with modern Japanese restaurants stashed across the world, from Paris to Bangkok to… The Colony. The good-looking DFW outpost is situated at the Grandscape development and serves a variety of hot and cold dishes, creative rolls, nigiri, and sashimi. If you can’t decide, try Chef Akira’s Sampler, and you’ll get 14 pieces of chef-selected sashimi and nigiri, plus one roll.

Photo by Logan Crable, courtesy of Uchiba

Uchiba Uptown

Located just above Uchi, Uchiba serves largely the same direct-from-Japan sushi menu as its sibling restaurant. It also dishes up one of the best happy hours in Dallas, with nigiri bites starting at just $2 each—so, if you want to eat well and save a few bucks, head upstairs. But it’s not all the same. The more casual concept also sports a full bar, plus Bao, Dumplings, and Yakitori Skewers, perfect for snacking between rolls.

Tatsu Dallas Deep Ellum

When Tatsu opened its intimate 10-seat Deep Ellum space in May 2022, it immediately upped Dallas’s sushi game. Chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi is a fourth-generation sushi chef who came to Dallas from New York, where he worked at some of the city’s best sushi joints. Now he’s hosting thoughtful omakase dinners at two seatings each night, serving fresh fish atop perfectly seasoned rice with technical precision.

Photo courtesy of Nori Handroll Bar

Nori Handroll Bar Deep Ellum

This counter-service hand roll go-to specializes in a la carte temaki plus set menus ranging in scope from “I Could Eat” to “Hangry.” You can’t go wrong with the rolls, but if you want to try something special, just ask—the chef usually has a handful of off-menu dishes ready for those in the know. Or stop by Friday through Sunday for the omakase experience, and remove the decision-making entirely.

Photo courtesy of Tei-An

Tei-An Arts District

Teiichi Sakurai was ahead of the game when he opened Tei-An in 2008, bringing fresh soba noodles and sushi to Arts District diners. He hasn’t slowed down since, and today his restaurant is still a much-loved destination. Though a soba house at its core, the menu—whether you opt for a la carte items or the omakase pre-fixe—features enough nigiri and sashimi to warrant an enthusiastic inclusion here. Bonus: The bar boasts one of the city’s best collections of Japanese whisky and stirs up a perfect Highball.

Photo courtesy of Ebesu

Ebesu Sushi & Robata Plano

This modern Japanese bistro serves well-executed sushi, sashimi, and maki alongside charcoal-grilled meats in a handsome Downtown Plano storefront. Post up at the bar for a close-up view of the chefs as they lovingly hand-press sushi and prepare rolls. The regular menu is complemented by nightly specials, which are your cue to sample lesser-known seafood varieties and luscious fresh sea urchin.

